DuMM, lantern display close out Lock Haven 2022 concerts on the river
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The City’s 2022 Summer Concert Series will have its final Floating Stage concert Saturday. DuMM will kick off the final concert at 6:30 p.m. at the J. Doyle Corman Amphitheatre, and at 8:30 p.m., Downtown Lock Haven will have their display of Floating Lanterns, while the music finishes out at 9 p.m.
Clifton Five Cinema hosting fundraiser Sunday
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Clifton Five Cinema is hosting a fundraiser Sunday to help keep the theater open to the public. The fundraiser will run from 1 – 5 p.m. to help keep the doors open following slow times and competition with other area events recently. “We just had a few weeks of […]
Remembering Festival of the Arts poster designer
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — For over 40 years, one man designed the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts poster: Lanny Sommese. “Lanny was a force of nature,” Rick Byrant, the festival’s executive director said. “He had a larger-than-life personality.” Sommese’s vibrant and colorful posters included motifs of jesters, musical instruments, and birds. “Each one […]
Poll: What’s the best concession stand, food at Grange Fair? Vote now
Voting will remain open until Wednesday. A winner will be announced Thursday.
Upcoming overdose awareness event in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — As International Overdose Awareness Day approaches, Blair County announced it will be doing its own event to remember those who lost their battle with addiction. Blair County’s event will take place Saturday, Aug. 27, at Trans4mation Church located at 1001 S. 1st Street in Altoona from 5 to 9 p.m. […]
Discount retail store hosting grand opening in State College
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Rhode Island-based discount retail chain, Ocean State Job Lot (OSJL), will be opening its State College location on Saturday, Aug. 27. The 44,997-square-foot facility will host a grand opening celebration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the ribbon-cutting ceremony taking place shortly after 11 a.m. There will be […]
State College
Audrey Naomi Good
Funeral Home Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Audrey Naomi Good, 91, of (South) Philipsburg, died Sunday, August 14, 2022, at her residence. Audrey was born on July 5, 1931, in Sharpsburg, Pa., a daughter of the late William F. Budweg and Margaret Ida (Lohr) Montgomery- Budweg-Hess. Audrey was raised...
How to Watch Hollidaysburg at Little League World Series (8/22/22): Free live stream, channel, time
Thunderstorms surrounded Williamsport Sunday, which caused an interruption at the Little League World Series. As a result, Pennsylvania champion Hollidaysburg returns to action at 11 a.m. Monday. Hollidaysburg will attempt to avoid elimination for the second time when its meets Metro Region rep Massapequa (N.Y.) at Lamade Stadium. ESPN will...
WTAJ
Perry Wellington 4.5 – Deer Meadow 55+ Community Updates
Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC. Perry Wellington Realty gives you a little taste of life at Deer Meadow 55+ community in Hollidaysburg in the video above, but they also have some good news. New homes are going up!. 123 & 125 LILY PEARL DRIVE, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY...
‘I want to save up for a farm’: 8-year-old runs produce stand at central Pa. home
Eight-year-old John-Luke Radle has wanted to be a farmer since he was first able to say what he wanted to be when he grew up, according to his mom, Stacey Radle. With his new produce stand, John-Luke is working to make that dream come true. “He’s wanted to (open a...
State College
Another 12-Story High-Rise Is in the Works for Downtown State College. It Might Be the Last
A student housing developer has submitted plans for another 12-story, mixed-use building in downtown State College. With a pending zoning change that could be enacted as early as next month, borough officials believe that Landmark Properties’ plans for the 155-foot tall The Mark could be the final high-rise of its kind to be developed in the downtown for the foreseeable future.
Autocross race returns to Altoona after four decades
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Allegheny Highlands Region – Sports Car Cub of America held an autocross racing event at the Jaffra Shrine parking lot this past weekend. The autocross event took place between Saturday, Aug. 20 and Sunday, Aug. 21 and was the first to be held in Altoona in over four decades. The […]
Little League parents deal with travel troubles, expense
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — There are always lots of fans cheering at the Little League World Series. But during each game, one group always stands out — the players' families. Many parents spend a good portion of their summers traveling with their kids playing in tournaments with the...
Farewell to The Freez: Popular ice cream business closing
LEWISBURG, Pa. — The Lewisburg Freez has been located on Route 15 in Lewisburg for around 80 years. It's a landmark that people know and recognize. "Everybody knows The Freez. All you have to say is The Freez. You don't even have to say where it is; everyone knows where it is," Mark Bendle of Milton said.
State College
Centre County players shine in national baseball tournament
JOHNSTOWN — Chris Sanders, manager of Cumming Motors in the Altoona and Tri-State All-American Amateur Baseball Association summer leagues, still recalls when Colton Burd was referred to him by another player a few years ago. “So I meet the kid and I think, ‘Now what am I going to...
State College
Jane Ann Lynch
Jane Ann Lynch, 78, of State College, died August 20, 2022 after a 10-year battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. Jane was born on March 21, 1944 in Saint Marys, PA, the daughter of Elmer and Catherine (Andres) Harclerode. She married James A. Lynch on November 24, 1966 in Saint Marys, PA and they celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary in 2021.
How Spam came to the Little League World Series
Spam is an iconic food across many countries, but one U.S. state celebrates it more than any other region of the world: Hawaii. When the Honolulu Little League team ventured to Williamsport, they brought their love of Spam with them. “Every kid in Hawaii grows up eating Spam,” Honolulu team manager Gerald Oda said with a laugh. “We grill it. We fry it. You name it and we’ll eat it...
Flooding closes road in Cresson
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Cambria County 911 is alerting residents that flooding has caused a road closure Sunday afternoon. St. Joseph Street from Penn Avenue to Broad Avenue in Cresson is currently closed due to flooding. Police ask residents to please avoid the area.
New store offering former inmates a chance at employment coming to Reynoldsville
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A new store is coming to the Reynoldsville community that allows individuals freshly coming out of the prison system a chance at employment. Second Chance Boutique is a second-hand clothing store on 410 E. Main Street, in the old Wine and Spirits building. Co-owner, Angel Lutcher, is planning for a […]
Dream denied: Massapequa out of Little League World Series after 7-1 loss
The kids from Long Island took an early 1-0 lead, but a three-run homer from Chase Link in the third inning put Pennsylvania up for good.
