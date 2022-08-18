ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
therecord-online.com

DuMM, lantern display close out Lock Haven 2022 concerts on the river

LOCK HAVEN, PA – The City’s 2022 Summer Concert Series will have its final Floating Stage concert Saturday. DuMM will kick off the final concert at 6:30 p.m. at the J. Doyle Corman Amphitheatre, and at 8:30 p.m., Downtown Lock Haven will have their display of Floating Lanterns, while the music finishes out at 9 p.m.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
WTAJ

Clifton Five Cinema hosting fundraiser Sunday

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Clifton Five Cinema is hosting a fundraiser Sunday to help keep the theater open to the public. The fundraiser will run from 1 – 5 p.m. to help keep the doors open following slow times and competition with other area events recently. “We just had a few weeks of […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Remembering Festival of the Arts poster designer

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — For over 40 years, one man designed the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts poster: Lanny Sommese. “Lanny was a force of nature,” Rick Byrant, the festival’s executive director said. “He had a larger-than-life personality.”  Sommese’s vibrant and colorful posters included motifs of jesters, musical instruments, and birds. “Each one […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Centre County, PA
Entertainment
County
Centre County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Centre County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
WTAJ

Upcoming overdose awareness event in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — As International Overdose Awareness Day approaches, Blair County announced it will be doing its own event to remember those who lost their battle with addiction. Blair County’s event will take place Saturday, Aug. 27, at Trans4mation Church located at 1001 S. 1st Street in Altoona from 5 to 9 p.m. […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Discount retail store hosting grand opening in State College

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Rhode Island-based discount retail chain, Ocean State Job Lot (OSJL), will be opening its State College location on Saturday, Aug. 27. The 44,997-square-foot facility will host a grand opening celebration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the ribbon-cutting ceremony taking place shortly after 11 a.m. There will be […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Audrey Naomi Good

Funeral Home Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Audrey Naomi Good, 91, of (South) Philipsburg, died Sunday, August 14, 2022, at her residence. Audrey was born on July 5, 1931, in Sharpsburg, Pa., a daughter of the late William F. Budweg and Margaret Ida (Lohr) Montgomery- Budweg-Hess. Audrey was raised...
PHILIPSBURG, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patsy Cline
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Tracy Byrd
WTAJ

Perry Wellington 4.5 – Deer Meadow 55+ Community Updates

Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC. Perry Wellington Realty gives you a little taste of life at Deer Meadow 55+ community in Hollidaysburg in the video above, but they also have some good news. New homes are going up!. 123 & 125 LILY PEARL DRIVE, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY...
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
State College

Another 12-Story High-Rise Is in the Works for Downtown State College. It Might Be the Last

A student housing developer has submitted plans for another 12-story, mixed-use building in downtown State College. With a pending zoning change that could be enacted as early as next month, borough officials believe that Landmark Properties’ plans for the 155-foot tall The Mark could be the final high-rise of its kind to be developed in the downtown for the foreseeable future.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Autocross race returns to Altoona after four decades

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Allegheny Highlands Region – Sports Car Cub of America held an autocross racing event at the Jaffra Shrine parking lot this past weekend. The autocross event took place between Saturday, Aug. 20 and Sunday, Aug. 21 and was the first to be held in Altoona in over four decades. The […]
ALTOONA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Rock Music#Rock Band#Linus Music#Entertain#Pop Music#The Nashville Music Co#Grandstand#Christian#Bema
Newswatch 16

Farewell to The Freez: Popular ice cream business closing

LEWISBURG, Pa. — The Lewisburg Freez has been located on Route 15 in Lewisburg for around 80 years. It's a landmark that people know and recognize. "Everybody knows The Freez. All you have to say is The Freez. You don't even have to say where it is; everyone knows where it is," Mark Bendle of Milton said.
LEWISBURG, PA
State College

Centre County players shine in national baseball tournament

JOHNSTOWN — Chris Sanders, manager of Cumming Motors in the Altoona and Tri-State All-American Amateur Baseball Association summer leagues, still recalls when Colton Burd was referred to him by another player a few years ago. “So I meet the kid and I think, ‘Now what am I going to...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
State College

Jane Ann Lynch

Jane Ann Lynch, 78, of State College, died August 20, 2022 after a 10-year battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. Jane was born on March 21, 1944 in Saint Marys, PA, the daughter of Elmer and Catherine (Andres) Harclerode. She married James A. Lynch on November 24, 1966 in Saint Marys, PA and they celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary in 2021.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
NorthcentralPA.com

How Spam came to the Little League World Series

Spam is an iconic food across many countries, but one U.S. state celebrates it more than any other region of the world: Hawaii. When the Honolulu Little League team ventured to Williamsport, they brought their love of Spam with them. “Every kid in Hawaii grows up eating Spam,” Honolulu team manager Gerald Oda said with a laugh. “We grill it. We fry it. You name it and we’ll eat it...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WTAJ

Flooding closes road in Cresson

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Cambria County 911 is alerting residents that flooding has caused a road closure Sunday afternoon. St. Joseph Street from Penn Avenue to Broad Avenue in Cresson is currently closed due to flooding. Police ask residents to please avoid the area.
CRESSON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy