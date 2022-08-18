ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, TX

KSST Radio

Students Register for Fall Classes at Paris Junior College

Returning student Addyson Lamb, left, of Sulphur Springs is checking her schedule with PJC-Sulphur Springs Center Office Manager Dana Smock. Registration for fall classes is continuing during August. Fall 1 eight-week and Fall 16-week classes begin on August 29. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles...
PARIS, TX
KSST Radio

Dinner Bell Menu for August 24, 2022

The Woodmen of the World are the Community Partner for Dinner Bell for August 24. We gladly welcome their support for our feeding ministry. GRAB and GO with a meal from the distribution area under the covered driveway (porte cochere) on the Northeast corner of the First United Methodist Church campus starting around 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Jesse Mark Allbritton

Jesse Mark Allbritton, age 62, passed away on August 15, 2022, at Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler. Jesse was born on September 20, 1959, in Dallas, Texas, the son of Will Homer (W. H.) Allbritton and wife, Edna Gertrude Lamb Allbritton. Jesse grew up in Wills Point, attending high school there, where he met his future wife, Toni Lynn Butler, and they were together until she passed away in 2015. After their marriage, Jesse and Toni relocated to the Arbala community of Hopkins County, where they built their home and welcomed their son, Ty Stephen Allbritton, on March 25, 1983.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Verdon R. Graves

The life of Verdon R. Graves, age 94, of Sulphur Springs, who died July 21, 2022, will be honored with a memorial service on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel in the Park of Heritage Park, 416 North Jackson Street. Family and Friends are invited. Visitation...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Obituary – Jerry Hanna

A funeral service for Jerry Hanna, age 84, of Sulphur springs, Texas, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Committal at the DFW National Cemetery in Grand Prairie, Texas will take place at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, August 25, 2022.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Bennie Berry

Bennie Berry

Funeral service for Bennie Berry, age 90 of Sulphur Springs, TX will be held at 11:00A.M. on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Morning Chapel Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Harold Nash, Sr. officiating. Interment will follow at Mel Haven Cemetery with Gary Franklin, Michael Debase, Sean Franklin, Brian Franklin, Jarrod Franklin and Robert Franklin serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Mrs. Berry passed away on August 19, 2022 at her residence.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Creative Arts Contest Features Works Of Multi-Talented Hopkins County Residents

By Johanna Hicks, B.S., M.Ed., Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, Hopkins County Family & Community Health Agent, [email protected]. The Hopkins County Fall Festival Creative Arts Contest is one of the premier events of the annual Fall Festival. With multi-talented individuals who enter one or more items to be judged, combined with a large group of volunteers to staff the event, and topped off with highly qualified trained individuals to judge the entries, the Creative Arts contest is a sight to behold!
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs ISD Trustees Call For $81.5 Million Bond Election

Maintenance Portion Of Tax Rate Is 1.7 Cents Lower; Bond Would Increase Debt Service Part Of Tax Rate 1 Cent. Sulphur Springs ISD Board of Trustees Monday morning called for an $81.5 million bond election to be held on Nov. 8, approved budget amendments, a tax rate that is 1.7 cents lower on the maintenance, for the upcoming tax year as well as a balanced budget.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Lonnie Ford Jr.

Lonnie Ford Jr.

Lonnie Ford Jr. was born December 16, 1933, to the late Lonnie Ford Sr. and Myrtle Pittman Ford in Hopkins County. Lonnie accepted Christ as his personal savior at an early age, united with Independent Missionary Baptist Church. He attended elementary school in Como, Texas, Center Point High School in Camp County, and graduated from Frederick Douglas High School in Pittsburg, Texas.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Texoma Gospel Music Association Annual Gathering at The Roc

The Texoma Gospel Music Association is holding its annual Gathering at The Roc in Sulphur Springs on October 7th and 8th, 2022. We are very excited to have this 2 day event in our beautiful town and are hoping for a great turn out of locals to enjoy the music of some great award winning and charting artists from several states.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Interim Director Appointed For Senior Citizens Center

An interim director has been appointed for the Senior Citizens Center, following Karon Weatherman’s resignation as program and marketing director on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. Kathie Steele will be overseeing operations at the facility until a permanent director is hired, City Manager Marc Maxwell said Tuesday morning. Steele is...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Billy Don Williams

Billy Don Williams originally from Winnsboro, Texas passed away May 20, 2022. Billy Don was a Sulphur Springs resident for many years, later residing in Trinidad, Texas and operating Williams Music in Athens, Texas with his long time wife, Stephany. Music was the love of his life, next to God...
WINNSBORO, TX
KSST Radio

Sally (Hardesty) Buchanan

Private graveside service for Sally (Hardesty) Buchanan will be held at Restlawn Memorial Park. Mrs. Buchanan passed away on August 10, 2022 at Sulphur Springs Health and Rehab. Sally was born on July 1, 1944 in Tulsa, OK to William Wade and Frances (Beavers) Hardesty. She. married Jimmy Buchanan on...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Cardiac Rehabilitation: Your Next Step to Recovery

By Jennifer Heitman, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, [email protected]. Sulphur Springs, Texas, August 15, 2022 — Cardiac rehabilitation is a medically supervised program designed to help people with heart problems improve their health and well-being. Cardiac rehabilitation teams may include physicians, nurses, dietitians, physical therapists or respiratory therapists to provide heart-monitored activity/exercise and education on healthy living.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs Man Accused Of Stalking Ex-Girlfriend

A 25-year-old Sulphur Springs man was accused of stalking his ex-girlfriend Thursday evening, according to arrest and jail reports. Sulphur Springs Police Sgt. Matt Glenn responded at 7:35 p.m. Aug. 18, 2022, on East Shannon Road to a complaint the man was knocking at the door of a room at hotel. Upon arrival, police ascertained the room was occupied by the man’s ex-friend, who was trying to hide from him because of his continued harassment of her.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

4 Arrested On Assault Charges Following 3 Disturbances In 2 Days

Four people were arrested on assault charges following three unrelated disturbances reported over the course of two days in Hopkins County. Incidences included alleged dating violence, spousal abuse, and violence toward a household member, according to police and sheriff’s reports. Squabbling Pair On CR 1197. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

