Jesse Mark Allbritton, age 62, passed away on August 15, 2022, at Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler. Jesse was born on September 20, 1959, in Dallas, Texas, the son of Will Homer (W. H.) Allbritton and wife, Edna Gertrude Lamb Allbritton. Jesse grew up in Wills Point, attending high school there, where he met his future wife, Toni Lynn Butler, and they were together until she passed away in 2015. After their marriage, Jesse and Toni relocated to the Arbala community of Hopkins County, where they built their home and welcomed their son, Ty Stephen Allbritton, on March 25, 1983.

