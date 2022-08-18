ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Construction begins on new high school in Cabarrus County, N.C.

The Cabarrus County (N.C.) district has broken ground on a $77 million high school in Concord. The Independent Tribune reports that the three-story building will have 75 classrooms and will accommodate 1,600 students. Officials say the school should relieve crowding at other high schools in the district when it opens in August 2019.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Catalinas to perform in Downtown Statesville at Friday After 5

Summertime is not over yet. Bring your friends and family to Downtown Statesville on Friday as crowd favorite beach music band The Catalinas performs at the Piedmont HealthCare Friday After 5 Summer Concert Series. The Catalinas, America’s premier beach music band, began in 1957 and will celebrate its 65th anniversary...
STATESVILLE, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina

If you happen to live in North Carolina and you love eating seafood then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should add to your list and visit next time you are in the area, in case you haven't visited them already. Here's what made it on the list.
THOMASVILLE, NC
scoopcharlotte.com

What to Wear to the President’s Cup Golf Tournament Next Month

The President’s Cup will make its first Southeastern US visit when the tournament takes place at Quail Hollow from September 19 – 25 this Fall. Held every two years since 1994, (wiki here), this tournament features a team of American players representing the USA and an International Team representing the rest of the world excluding Europe (Europe competes against the US in the Ryder Cup). There are still tickets available, mostly verified resale. We’re definitely going, hope you are too!
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Active shooter training underway in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Active shooter training continues Monday in York County. If you live in the Finley Road area, you may hear some loud noises and simulated gunfire. It's from the training happening at the former Finley Road Elementary School. This training will run all day through Wednesday.
YORK COUNTY, SC
WFAE

Charlotte Pride 2022 draws thousands to uptown

Thousands packed into the streets of uptown Charlotte on Saturday in a burst of rainbows and color for the annual Charlotte Pride festival — the first since the COVID-19 pandemic limited large public gatherings in 2020 and 2021. Many festival-goers said they were excited for the annual celebration to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
scoopcharlotte.com

Pick Your Own Apples + Lots More Fun at These Area U-Pick Orchards

September is right around the corner, and while we can’t believe how fast summer went by, we’re looking forward to all the fun festivities beginning with apple picking. Whether you’re looking for a day of family fun or a new date idea, apple picking is something everyone can enjoy. We’ve rounded up orchards around Charlotte offering apple picking this season, organized by driving distance. As always, check before you go as weather and other factors can affect opening times.
CHARLOTTE, NC
smithmountainlake.com

SML featured on episode of Deep Water Salvage

Smith Mountain Lake was recently showcased in a episode of Deep Water Salvage on The Weather Channel. On the show’s season finale on Aug. 7, a diving crew worked to raise a 28-foot cabin cruiser that sunk while docked near channel marker R22. The show featured a dive team...
HICKORY, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Half The Power Is Out

CHARLOTTE – I get multiple calls a week from people saying half of their home is out of power. To help save my customers’ money I ask if Duke Energy is the supplier for their electricity, if yes then I suggest they call Duke and ask them to “PING” the homeowner’s electrical line. Duke can do this while on the phone with the customer if they have the smart meter. When Duke pings the line, they immediately know if it is an issue on their end or if it’s a homeowner issue and will advise the homeowner to call an electrician. If it is a Duke Energy problem, then the customer has just saved money because my crew or myself no longer must come out to the home to diagnose and fix the problem causing the outage.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

I-85 crash causes major backup near Belmont

BELMONT, N.C. — A crash on I-85 southbound near Exit 27 in Gaston County caused a major buildup around the area. The crash caused travel delays for motorists in Gaston County. Even after I-85 southbound lanes reopened, the area continued to see heavy congestion due to a car wreck.
GASTON COUNTY, NC

