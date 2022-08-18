Read full article on original website
Related
WBTV
Bad Company doubles down, wows packed house to take top honors at Wild Circle K Monster Truck Bash
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - For the second consecutive year, it was good to be Bad at the Circle K Monster Truck Bash at The Dirt Track at Charlotte as Bad Company took home to top prize in the head-to-head competition, before sweeping the night’s top prizes with a historic freestyle performance.
Raleigh News & Observer
An ‘authentic’ Italian restaurant and social club to debut at Mill One in Mooresville
An Italian restaurant and social room will debut next month, bringing a little Mediterranean flair to the Lake Norman area where Mooresville’s first mill once stood. Acqua Ragazza is expected to open by the end of September at Mill One, 201 N. Church St. in downtown Mooresville, restaurant owner Tara Marie Cottone told The Charlotte Observer.
asumag.com
Construction begins on new high school in Cabarrus County, N.C.
The Cabarrus County (N.C.) district has broken ground on a $77 million high school in Concord. The Independent Tribune reports that the three-story building will have 75 classrooms and will accommodate 1,600 students. Officials say the school should relieve crowding at other high schools in the district when it opens in August 2019.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Catalinas to perform in Downtown Statesville at Friday After 5
Summertime is not over yet. Bring your friends and family to Downtown Statesville on Friday as crowd favorite beach music band The Catalinas performs at the Piedmont HealthCare Friday After 5 Summer Concert Series. The Catalinas, America’s premier beach music band, began in 1957 and will celebrate its 65th anniversary...
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina
If you happen to live in North Carolina and you love eating seafood then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should add to your list and visit next time you are in the area, in case you haven't visited them already. Here's what made it on the list.
kiss951.com
Charlotte Steakhouse Named in Top U.S. Restaurants for Business Meetings
Have a business meeting coming up you want to take out of the office? One Charlotte steakhouse has been named one of the best restaurants for business meetings in the U.S. Open Table gathered a list of the 100 best restaurants for business meetings in America. Steak 48-Charlotte ranked as...
WBTV
Applications being accepted for Retail Lab Boot Camp for entrepreneurs in Cabarrus and Rowan
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Fall 2022 Retail Lab Boot Camp application period is now open for early stage and pre-launch retail entrepreneurs in Cabarrus and Rowan counties. The program consists of an application-based, 6-week immersive boot camp, followed by an opportunity for new retailers to test their concept...
scoopcharlotte.com
What to Wear to the President’s Cup Golf Tournament Next Month
The President’s Cup will make its first Southeastern US visit when the tournament takes place at Quail Hollow from September 19 – 25 this Fall. Held every two years since 1994, (wiki here), this tournament features a team of American players representing the USA and an International Team representing the rest of the world excluding Europe (Europe competes against the US in the Ryder Cup). There are still tickets available, mostly verified resale. We’re definitely going, hope you are too!
NC’s economy takes a $1B hit in project cancellation – fifth announced this year
RALEIGH – Announcements of layoffs continue to occur, from companies both large and small. But another change to the state’s labor market is coming due to a growing number of firms that are deciding to back out of agreements made with the state, as Centene did last week.
WBTV
Roberta Road Middle School dedication August 22nd in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County Schools (CCS) will open their ninth middle school to the public on Monday, Aug. 22nd, with a 2pm dedication ceremony at Roberta Road Middle School. Public tours of the new facility, located at 4850 Roberta Rd, Concord, will begin at 3pm. The 1200-student...
Active shooter training underway in York County
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Active shooter training continues Monday in York County. If you live in the Finley Road area, you may hear some loud noises and simulated gunfire. It's from the training happening at the former Finley Road Elementary School. This training will run all day through Wednesday.
Charlotte Pride 2022 draws thousands to uptown
Thousands packed into the streets of uptown Charlotte on Saturday in a burst of rainbows and color for the annual Charlotte Pride festival — the first since the COVID-19 pandemic limited large public gatherings in 2020 and 2021. Many festival-goers said they were excited for the annual celebration to...
scoopcharlotte.com
Pick Your Own Apples + Lots More Fun at These Area U-Pick Orchards
September is right around the corner, and while we can’t believe how fast summer went by, we’re looking forward to all the fun festivities beginning with apple picking. Whether you’re looking for a day of family fun or a new date idea, apple picking is something everyone can enjoy. We’ve rounded up orchards around Charlotte offering apple picking this season, organized by driving distance. As always, check before you go as weather and other factors can affect opening times.
smithmountainlake.com
SML featured on episode of Deep Water Salvage
Smith Mountain Lake was recently showcased in a episode of Deep Water Salvage on The Weather Channel. On the show’s season finale on Aug. 7, a diving crew worked to raise a 28-foot cabin cruiser that sunk while docked near channel marker R22. The show featured a dive team...
North Carolina Woman's $200,000 Win Will Help Her Achieve Her Dreams
"We couldn't believe it when we saw the ticket," the lucky winner said.
Half The Power Is Out
CHARLOTTE – I get multiple calls a week from people saying half of their home is out of power. To help save my customers’ money I ask if Duke Energy is the supplier for their electricity, if yes then I suggest they call Duke and ask them to “PING” the homeowner’s electrical line. Duke can do this while on the phone with the customer if they have the smart meter. When Duke pings the line, they immediately know if it is an issue on their end or if it’s a homeowner issue and will advise the homeowner to call an electrician. If it is a Duke Energy problem, then the customer has just saved money because my crew or myself no longer must come out to the home to diagnose and fix the problem causing the outage.
End of an era: Century-old tree that was spot for so many memories in Charlotte being removed
Friday, the county removed an oak tree near the pond that's believed to be 100 years old.
PHOTOS: Old church near uptown being turned into condos
CHARLOTTE — An old church property in the Wesley Heights Historic District was rezoned for residential units more than 15 years ago, but those plans never came to fruition. Now, a condo project is moving forward at the site with a different developer. Locally based Whitestone Capital is underway...
I-85 crash causes major backup near Belmont
BELMONT, N.C. — A crash on I-85 southbound near Exit 27 in Gaston County caused a major buildup around the area. The crash caused travel delays for motorists in Gaston County. Even after I-85 southbound lanes reopened, the area continued to see heavy congestion due to a car wreck.
Rowan County woman plans to invest in real estate after winning top lottery prize
SALISBURY, N.C. — A Rowan County woman is going to live out a lifelong dream of investing in real estate after winning the lottery. Paola Guerrero-Alonso plans to invest in real estate after winning $200,000 from a simple $5 Sapphire 7′s ticket. Officials said she bought the ticket at the Speedway on South Main Street in Salisbury, N.C.
Comments / 0