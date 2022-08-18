Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com
Paint recycling program launches in New York state
VICTOR, N.Y. — The paint industry has come up with a way to safely deal with all of the half-empty cans that many households have sitting around. It's a non-profit called PaintCare. The new paint drop-off program is designed to minimize, reuse and recycle unwanted paint. Hadlock's House of...
Rochester realtor talks housing recession
Norchar realtor, Brandon Weeks, says it really depends where you are when it comes to a housing recession.
Lyons woman charged for leaving dogs in hot car in Tioga County
RICHMOND TOWNSHIP., P.A. (WETM) – A Lyons, New York, woman has been charged after police said she left two dogs in a hot car in Tioga County, Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania State Police out of Mansfield responded to a report of animal cruelty in the Walmart parking lot in Richmond Township around 1:30 p.m. on August 16. […]
urbancny.com
Attorney General James’ Office of Special Investigation Releases Report on Death of Timothy Flowers
New York – New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office of Special Investigation (OSI) released its report on the death of Timothy Flowers of Rochester. Following a thorough and comprehensive investigation, including interviews with police officers and civilian witnesses and close review of radio transmissions, ballistics testing, crime scene evidence, photographs, and footage from body worn cameras (BWCs), OSI concluded that the evidence does not establish beyond a reasonable doubt that the shooting of Mr. Flowers by a member of the Rochester Police Department (RPD) was a crime. While the available evidence clearly showed what happened, OSI recommends that RPD equip its Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team officers with BWCs moving forward.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NYSP: 2 killed in Thruway crash in Genesee County
PEMBROKE, N.Y. — Two people have died following a crash on the I-90 on Sunday in Genesee County, according to New York State Police. The crash happened just before 6 p.m. on the New York State Thruway blocking traffic in the west bound lane at the Slusser Road overpass in Pembroke.
WHEC TV-10
One officer recovered four stolen cars, juvenile in custody
BRIGHTON, N.Y. – Police recovered four stolen cars from the same location. The Brighton Police Department shared a picture of the recovery. One car is in the garage. The social media post said one officer recovered all four vehicles, and a juvenile is in custody. We’re working to follow up with Brighton Police Department to get more information.
Final report issued on plane crash that killed attorney Steve Barnes and his niece
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The final report on a plane crash that killed Buffalo attorney Steve Barnes almost two years ago has been released, and there aren't a lot of answers. The National Transportation Safety Board lists the official cause of the crash as "the pilot's failure to maintain control of the airplane for undetermined reasons during the descent to the destination airport."
NBC New York
Cause of Steve Barnes, of Cellino & Barnes, NY Plane Crash Remains Unclear
Federal investigators haven’t been able to determine why prominent personal injury attorney Steve Barnes lost control of his plane and crashed in 2020, killing him and his niece. Barnes, a registered pilot, died along with his niece, Elizabeth Barnes in the crash near Corfu, about 15 miles east of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pedestrian fatally hit by car on Lyell Avenue at Glide Street in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is dead after being hit by a car at the intersection of Lyell Avenue at Glide Street in Rochester. Emergency crews were called to the scene shortly after 3:30 p.m. Monday for reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. They attempted to perform life-saving measures on the victim, […]
Rochester man sentenced for firing into 2020 4th of July crowd
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 26-year-old Rochester man was sentenced to 16 years to life for firing into a crowd on the Fourth of July in 2020, the Monroe County District Attorney’s office said Monday. Sherman was convicted of two weapons charges, after a jury found that he was guilty of firing into a crowd […]
Police issue alert for missing Penfield man
PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for a missing vulnerable adult from Penfield Monday evening. Police said Nicholas Biermann, 32, was last seen around 11:15 a.m. Monday on Woody Lane. He was wearing a blue shirt and khaki pants, driving a blue Ford F-150 pickup truck with New York […]
Hyzon replaces Knight, CEO and cofounder
CEO and cofounder Craig Knight is out at Hyzon Motors Inc. The move comes less than two weeks after the Honeoye Falls-based firm disclosed possible accounting irregularities and said it would not meet the Aug. 15 deadline for its second-quarter financial filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Upstate New York Town Now Has the Hottest Real Estate ZIP Code in the U.S.
Homebuyers flock to Brighton, New York, for the low housing prices, nearby universities, and proximity to Lake Ontario, among other things.
Woman dead after boating accident at Lake Ontario
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office said a woman has died after a boating accident on Saturday. According to the release, the sheriff's office was called out to an accident involving a boat just after 6 p.m. at Lake Ontario near East Lake Road in the Town of Wilson.
NYSP: Man fatally struck on the Inner Loop
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that took place overnight Sunday on the Inner Loop in Rochester. The incident happened at around 3:30 a.m. Troopers say 24-year-old Anthony Trayner from Ontario, Canada was walking in the westbound lanes between Scio Street and the Joseph Avenue exit when he was […]
WHEC TV-10
Police investigate fatal overnight hit-and-run on Inner Loop
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A man is dead following a hit-and-run on Inner Loop. New York State Police are investigating the crash, which happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. According to police, the man was walking in the westbound lanes between the Scio Street and Joseph Avenue exits when a driver struck him with their car. The driver then fled the scene.
NY AG: RPD SWAT team justified in killing Monroe Ave. shooting suspect
On June 4 last year, a lengthy police pursuit ended with an exchange of gunfire between Rochester Police SWAT members and a triple shooting suspect.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Poker run raises money for Honor Flight Rochester trips
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Honor Flight sends veterans across the country to Washington, D.C to see monuments made in their honor. But the cost of these trips are getting more expensive. Finn Donaldson was one of dozens of bikers outside M’s 4300 Bar & Grill Saturday morning. It was the...
Man fatally struck on the Inner Loop, state police say
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that took place overnight Sunday on the Inner Loop in Rochester. The incident happened at around 3:30 a.m. Troopers say a man was walking in the westbound lanes between Scio Street and the Joseph Avenue exit when he was struck by a motorist […]
Mid-Hudson News Network
Attorney General wants all police departments and special units to wear cameras
ALBANY – New York State Attorney General Letitia James is recommending that every police agency in the state deploy body-worn cameras (BWC) after an investigation of a police-involved shooting in Rochester in June of 2021. In that incident, a murder suspect fired a gun and one officer and aimed at a second, with the second officer fatally shooting the suspect.
The Rochester Beacon
Rochester, NY
819
Followers
802
Post
92K+
Views
ABOUT
The Rochester Beacon mission: To build a stronger Rochester by serving as a source of and forum for ideas and perspectives that are rooted in intellectual openness and drive informed public action.https://rochesterbeacon.com/
Comments / 2