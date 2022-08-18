ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, NY

Comments / 2

spectrumlocalnews.com

Paint recycling program launches in New York state

VICTOR, N.Y. — The paint industry has come up with a way to safely deal with all of the half-empty cans that many households have sitting around. It's a non-profit called PaintCare. The new paint drop-off program is designed to minimize, reuse and recycle unwanted paint. Hadlock's House of...
ROCHESTER, NY
urbancny.com

Attorney General James’ Office of Special Investigation Releases Report on Death of Timothy Flowers

New York – New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office of Special Investigation (OSI) released its report on the death of Timothy Flowers of Rochester. Following a thorough and comprehensive investigation, including interviews with police officers and civilian witnesses and close review of radio transmissions, ballistics testing, crime scene evidence, photographs, and footage from body worn cameras (BWCs), OSI concluded that the evidence does not establish beyond a reasonable doubt that the shooting of Mr. Flowers by a member of the Rochester Police Department (RPD) was a crime. While the available evidence clearly showed what happened, OSI recommends that RPD equip its Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team officers with BWCs moving forward.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

One officer recovered four stolen cars, juvenile in custody

BRIGHTON, N.Y. – Police recovered four stolen cars from the same location. The Brighton Police Department shared a picture of the recovery. One car is in the garage. The social media post said one officer recovered all four vehicles, and a juvenile is in custody. We’re working to follow up with Brighton Police Department to get more information.
BRIGHTON, NY
2 On Your Side

Final report issued on plane crash that killed attorney Steve Barnes and his niece

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The final report on a plane crash that killed Buffalo attorney Steve Barnes almost two years ago has been released, and there aren't a lot of answers. The National Transportation Safety Board lists the official cause of the crash as "the pilot's failure to maintain control of the airplane for undetermined reasons during the descent to the destination airport."
BUFFALO, NY
NBC New York

Cause of Steve Barnes, of Cellino & Barnes, NY Plane Crash Remains Unclear

Federal investigators haven’t been able to determine why prominent personal injury attorney Steve Barnes lost control of his plane and crashed in 2020, killing him and his niece. Barnes, a registered pilot, died along with his niece, Elizabeth Barnes in the crash near Corfu, about 15 miles east of...
CORFU, NY
News 8 WROC

Police issue alert for missing Penfield man

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for a missing vulnerable adult from Penfield Monday evening. Police said Nicholas Biermann, 32, was last seen around 11:15 a.m. Monday on Woody Lane. He was wearing a blue shirt and khaki pants, driving a blue Ford F-150 pickup truck with New York […]
PENFIELD, NY
The Rochester Beacon

Hyzon replaces Knight, CEO and cofounder

CEO and cofounder Craig Knight is out at Hyzon Motors Inc. The move comes less than two weeks after the Honeoye Falls-based firm disclosed possible accounting irregularities and said it would not meet the Aug. 15 deadline for its second-quarter financial filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company’s...
HONEOYE FALLS, NY
News 8 WROC

NYSP: Man fatally struck on the Inner Loop

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that took place overnight Sunday on the Inner Loop in Rochester. The incident happened at around 3:30 a.m. Troopers say 24-year-old Anthony Trayner from Ontario, Canada was walking in the westbound lanes between Scio Street and the Joseph Avenue exit when he was […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

spectrumlocalnews.com

Poker run raises money for Honor Flight Rochester trips

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Honor Flight sends veterans across the country to Washington, D.C to see monuments made in their honor. But the cost of these trips are getting more expensive. Finn Donaldson was one of dozens of bikers outside M’s 4300 Bar & Grill Saturday morning. It was the...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Mid-Hudson News Network

Attorney General wants all police departments and special units to wear cameras

ALBANY – New York State Attorney General Letitia James is recommending that every police agency in the state deploy body-worn cameras (BWC) after an investigation of a police-involved shooting in Rochester in June of 2021. In that incident, a murder suspect fired a gun and one officer and aimed at a second, with the second officer fatally shooting the suspect.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
The Rochester Beacon

The Rochester Beacon

