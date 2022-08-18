While the Ford F-150 Lightning has garnered plenty of press in terms of the individuals who have bought one or are trying to do so, the fleet-oriented Pro version has been a hit with fleet owners as well. Commercial customers are also the only ones that are able to purchase the F-150 Lightning Pro with the extended range battery, while retail customers are limited to the standard range unit if they opt for that trim level. However, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro with the extended range battery can no longer be ordered by fleets, either.

RETAIL ・ 1 DAY AGO