Most abortions are done before 14 weeks. An abortion after 20 weeks is rare, and at that point is typically because of medical need. Either the baby is discovered to be incompatible with life or the mother's health is at stake. It's typically basically an induction of labor. Baby is just born way too early to continue. It gives the parents a chance to cuddle and say goodbye to their baby. It's not ideal for anyone. The parents grieve more than anyone else would understand. In most cases it's better than the alternative. It's usually done out of mercy and to prevent suffering. Unfortunately the information is rarely known until the anatomy scan. Which is usually around 18-22 weeks. It's a very difficult decision for the family and medical team to come to.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North CarolinaAlina AndrasThomasville, NC
11 Pet-Friendly Businesses You Might Not Know AboutThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
These talented canines are sniffing out the Spotted LanternflyThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
3 Great Steakhouses in North CarolinaAlina AndrasJacksonville, NC
5 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Related
NC reports 2 cases of deadly disease in deer since March 31
3 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina
Duke physicians express worry about the new abortion restrictions – and those to come
This NC public university chancellor was the highest paid in the nation last year
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
N.C. Attorney General facing possible indictment after grand jury action
'We are losing a whole generation': Group gathers in Raleigh to remember, fight for those who died from fentanyl
Lexington man arrested by US Marshals in Texas
Family gives strong message to killers after funeral for slain North Carolina deputy
IN THIS ARTICLE
North Carolina Superior Court ruling limits power for some elected leaders
Can you pronounce the names of these North Carolina places?
Newly rehired North Carolina correctional officer dies after training incident, officials say
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 NC river sites fail fecal bacteria test
When will it feel like fall in North Carolina?
Plaintiffs in North Carolina felony voting case argue that law is racist
Teacher shortage causing 'crisis' in N.C. schools
Saturday motorcycle accident claims one life
Recommended reads: Mystery set in North Carolina mountains will keep you guessing
2 North Carolina Cities Among The Best BBQ Cities In The U.S.
Ditch the pills. This Carolina company is weaving medication into clothing
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro local newshttps://www.wfmynews2.com/
Comments / 4