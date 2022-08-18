ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
NBC Connecticut

Humid With Scattered Storms Today

Tuesday will be very humid with high temperatures in the high-70s to low-80s and the NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking scattered showers and thunderstorms. Today will bring a mix of sun and clouds. With scattered storms, some towns will get soaked while others will get nothing and heavy rain will...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Face the Facts: Addressing the Teacher Shortage in Conn.

The state is facing a shortage of qualified teachers as we head into the new school year. President of the Connecticut Education Association Kate Dias joins Mike Hydeck to give an update on how districts are working to resolve the problem. Mike Hydeck: Hartford is offering $5,000 bonuses and other...
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Water Management#Drinking Water#Water Wells#Water Supplies#Weather#New London
NBC Connecticut

Tracking a Much Needed Rain

NBC Connecticut Meteorologists are tracking moderate to heavy periods of rain moving throughout the state. The heaviest rain will move through the state during the afternoon hours. In total parts of the state could see close to an inch of rain. Another round of rain showers and thunderstorm activity is...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut Sales Tax-Free Week: What's Discounted, What's Not

Connecticut's Sales Tax-Free Week is here. It started on Sunday, Aug. 21 and continues through Saturday, Aug. 27. The statewide sales tax is 6.35% for the retail sale, lease or rental of most goods and taxable services. Business Aug 17. back-to-school Aug 17. Business Aug 16. What is tax-exempt during...
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut Lottery System Is Down

The Connecticut Lottery system is down Tuesday morning. The CT Lottery said retailers cannot sell, cash, or process claims, including at CT Lottery headquarters. They are working on resolving the issue.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Thousands Turn Out for Hartford Puerto Rican Parade & Festival

Hartford came alive with the sights and sounds of Puerto Rico. From a parade to a festival, the annual celebration returned after a break during the pandemic. “It's just a good feeling. It's a good vibe. It's family-oriented, the noise, the music, everything is just joyful,” said Diane Ortiz.
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Jackknifed Truck Causing Delays on I-84 in New Britain

There are delays on Interstate 84 West in New Britain after a tractor-trailer jackknifed. The incident is between exits 35 and 33, the right lanes are closed, and there are delays between exits 37 and 35. State police said the onramp and right two lanes are closed. They urge drivers...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
NBC Connecticut

CT DOL Issues Warning About New Text Scam

The Connecticut Department of Labor is issuing a warning about a new text scam targeting people collecting unemployment. According to the CT DOL, the text scam tells filers to verify their identity in order to process their unemployment payment. The text appears to be a message from ReEmployCT, but sends...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

New Haven Aims to Boost School Attendance

There’s a mission to get kids in New Haven into the classrooms with school there set to start in about a week. And there’s a community-wide effort to help boost attendance numbers, especially in certain grades. “We gave the parent a bag with some stuff, school supplies for...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

2 Injured in Stabbing on Metro-North Train

Two people are injured after a stabbing on a Metro-North train in Connecticut on Monday. Metro North officials said MTA police received reports of an incident involving two passengers on board a Metro-North train around 4 p.m. The incident appears to have happened on a train from Waterbury to Bridgeport.
NAUGATUCK, CT
NBC Connecticut

Boat Launch in Rocky Hill Reopens After 2 Vehicles Drove Into CT River

The boat launch at Ferry Park in Rocky Hill has reopened after two vehicles drove into the Connecticut River overnight. Firefighters said they were at the scene with police and the state Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection. According to officials, the vehicles that drove into the river were sitting...
ROCKY HILL, CT
NBC Connecticut

$100,000 and $50,000 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in CT

The Powerball jackpot continues to grow, but two tickets sold in Connecticut for Saturday night’s drawing won big. There was one $100,000 winner and there was one $50,000 winner. The winning numbers were 5-9-11-16-66 and the Powerball was 7. Both winning Connecticut tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball....
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Fire Damages House in Lisbon

Several departments responded to a house fire in Lisbon on Monday night. Firefighters were called to a home on Newent Road around 7:44 p.m. after getting a report of a fire. Heavy flames could be seen coming out of the home. In total, firefighters from 11 fire departments responded to...
LISBON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Two Dogs Recovering After Being Bitten by Venomous Snake in Glastonbury

Lynn and Bob Murray are holding their two dogs, Listo and Tanner, a little tighter. Both dogs are home recovering after being attacked by a venomous rattlesnake last week. "Sometimes I wake up in the middle of the night and I look over and I just say 'thank the lord that they are here," said Lynn Murray. "That they are with us."
GLASTONBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Former Janitor Becomes California School's New Principal

From student to janitor to principal, a California school district has a new leader in charge. Mike Huss has taken the reigns at Ione Elementary School, located about an hour outside Sacramento. After graduating high school, he became the school's janitor, but said he could never see himself with a career in education, according to reporting from NBC-affiliate KCRA.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Connecticut

Fire Damages Midway Restaurant in Ashford

A restaurant in Ashford is expected to remain closed after a fire damaged it overnight. Firefighters were called to the Midway Restaurant around 11:45 p.m. after getting a report of a fire. When crews arrived, they said they found fire in the back of the building and through the roof...
ASHFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Berlin High School Student Killed in Crash

The Berlin High School community is mourning the loss of a student who died after a crash over the weekend. Police said 15-year-old Chase Anderson, of Berlin, was riding a bicycle near the Mobil gas station at 2005 Berlin Turnpike when his bike and a motor vehicle collided around 3:06 a.m. Saturday.
BERLIN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy