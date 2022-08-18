Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Humid With Scattered Storms Today
Tuesday will be very humid with high temperatures in the high-70s to low-80s and the NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking scattered showers and thunderstorms. Today will bring a mix of sun and clouds. With scattered storms, some towns will get soaked while others will get nothing and heavy rain will...
NBC Connecticut
Face the Facts: Who Qualifies for the State's New $70 Million Career Training Program?
There's a new $70 million career training program in Connecticut. Rep. Joe Courtney (D-2nd District) joins Mike Hydeck to explain who qualifies for the program and how the grant money will be awarded. Mike Hydeck: About 67,000 people are unemployed in Connecticut right now. And there are 100,000 job openings....
NBC Connecticut
Face the Facts: Addressing the Teacher Shortage in Conn.
The state is facing a shortage of qualified teachers as we head into the new school year. President of the Connecticut Education Association Kate Dias joins Mike Hydeck to give an update on how districts are working to resolve the problem. Mike Hydeck: Hartford is offering $5,000 bonuses and other...
NBC Connecticut
Hundreds of Firefighters Gather in Hartford for International Association of Black Professional Fire Fighters Convention
It’s a reunion of sorts in Hartford this week. "To see them and to miss the folks that we don’t see here, especially some of our elders, it’s a blessing, it’s a blessing just to be here," said Gary Tinney, vice president of the International Association of Black Firefighters.
NBC Connecticut
Tracking a Much Needed Rain
NBC Connecticut Meteorologists are tracking moderate to heavy periods of rain moving throughout the state. The heaviest rain will move through the state during the afternoon hours. In total parts of the state could see close to an inch of rain. Another round of rain showers and thunderstorm activity is...
NBC Connecticut
Connecticut Sales Tax-Free Week: What's Discounted, What's Not
Connecticut's Sales Tax-Free Week is here. It started on Sunday, Aug. 21 and continues through Saturday, Aug. 27. The statewide sales tax is 6.35% for the retail sale, lease or rental of most goods and taxable services. Business Aug 17. back-to-school Aug 17. Business Aug 16. What is tax-exempt during...
NBC Connecticut
Connecticut Lottery System Is Down
The Connecticut Lottery system is down Tuesday morning. The CT Lottery said retailers cannot sell, cash, or process claims, including at CT Lottery headquarters. They are working on resolving the issue.
NBC Connecticut
Thousands Turn Out for Hartford Puerto Rican Parade & Festival
Hartford came alive with the sights and sounds of Puerto Rico. From a parade to a festival, the annual celebration returned after a break during the pandemic. “It's just a good feeling. It's a good vibe. It's family-oriented, the noise, the music, everything is just joyful,” said Diane Ortiz.
NBC Connecticut
Jackknifed Truck Causing Delays on I-84 in New Britain
There are delays on Interstate 84 West in New Britain after a tractor-trailer jackknifed. The incident is between exits 35 and 33, the right lanes are closed, and there are delays between exits 37 and 35. State police said the onramp and right two lanes are closed. They urge drivers...
NBC Connecticut
CT DOL Issues Warning About New Text Scam
The Connecticut Department of Labor is issuing a warning about a new text scam targeting people collecting unemployment. According to the CT DOL, the text scam tells filers to verify their identity in order to process their unemployment payment. The text appears to be a message from ReEmployCT, but sends...
NBC Connecticut
New Haven Aims to Boost School Attendance
There’s a mission to get kids in New Haven into the classrooms with school there set to start in about a week. And there’s a community-wide effort to help boost attendance numbers, especially in certain grades. “We gave the parent a bag with some stuff, school supplies for...
NBC Connecticut
2 Injured in Stabbing on Metro-North Train
Two people are injured after a stabbing on a Metro-North train in Connecticut on Monday. Metro North officials said MTA police received reports of an incident involving two passengers on board a Metro-North train around 4 p.m. The incident appears to have happened on a train from Waterbury to Bridgeport.
NBC Connecticut
Boat Launch in Rocky Hill Reopens After 2 Vehicles Drove Into CT River
The boat launch at Ferry Park in Rocky Hill has reopened after two vehicles drove into the Connecticut River overnight. Firefighters said they were at the scene with police and the state Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection. According to officials, the vehicles that drove into the river were sitting...
NBC Connecticut
Search for Kiely Rodni: Body Found in Reservoir Believed to Be Missing Teen
A body found in a Northern California reservoir is believed to be that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who went missing weeks ago after attending a large party at a Sierra Nevada campground, authorities said Monday. Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon told a press conference that the body had not been...
NBC Connecticut
$100,000 and $50,000 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in CT
The Powerball jackpot continues to grow, but two tickets sold in Connecticut for Saturday night’s drawing won big. There was one $100,000 winner and there was one $50,000 winner. The winning numbers were 5-9-11-16-66 and the Powerball was 7. Both winning Connecticut tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball....
NBC Connecticut
Fire Damages House in Lisbon
Several departments responded to a house fire in Lisbon on Monday night. Firefighters were called to a home on Newent Road around 7:44 p.m. after getting a report of a fire. Heavy flames could be seen coming out of the home. In total, firefighters from 11 fire departments responded to...
NBC Connecticut
Two Dogs Recovering After Being Bitten by Venomous Snake in Glastonbury
Lynn and Bob Murray are holding their two dogs, Listo and Tanner, a little tighter. Both dogs are home recovering after being attacked by a venomous rattlesnake last week. "Sometimes I wake up in the middle of the night and I look over and I just say 'thank the lord that they are here," said Lynn Murray. "That they are with us."
NBC Connecticut
Former Janitor Becomes California School's New Principal
From student to janitor to principal, a California school district has a new leader in charge. Mike Huss has taken the reigns at Ione Elementary School, located about an hour outside Sacramento. After graduating high school, he became the school's janitor, but said he could never see himself with a career in education, according to reporting from NBC-affiliate KCRA.
NBC Connecticut
Fire Damages Midway Restaurant in Ashford
A restaurant in Ashford is expected to remain closed after a fire damaged it overnight. Firefighters were called to the Midway Restaurant around 11:45 p.m. after getting a report of a fire. When crews arrived, they said they found fire in the back of the building and through the roof...
NBC Connecticut
Berlin High School Student Killed in Crash
The Berlin High School community is mourning the loss of a student who died after a crash over the weekend. Police said 15-year-old Chase Anderson, of Berlin, was riding a bicycle near the Mobil gas station at 2005 Berlin Turnpike when his bike and a motor vehicle collided around 3:06 a.m. Saturday.
