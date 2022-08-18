Lynn and Bob Murray are holding their two dogs, Listo and Tanner, a little tighter. Both dogs are home recovering after being attacked by a venomous rattlesnake last week. "Sometimes I wake up in the middle of the night and I look over and I just say 'thank the lord that they are here," said Lynn Murray. "That they are with us."

GLASTONBURY, CT ・ 14 HOURS AGO