An Adventure! Angelina Jolie Takes Son Knox to Universal Studios in L.A.: See Photos

She’s up for an adventure! Angelina Jolie brought her son Knox Jolie-Pitt to Universal Studios in Los Angeles for a fun theme park outing.

The brunette beauty, 47, donned a plain white sundress, a pair of gold sandals and matching sunglasses for the outdoor location, whereas Knox, 14, sported a graphic T-shirt, a pair of black cargo pants and white sneakers. The mother-don duo appeared to be in great spirits as they were seen smiling and walking through the park on Monday, August 15, in photos obtained by In Touch.

They also made sure to visit the infamous Wizarding World of Harry Potter and stopped at various shops, where Angie even bought her child a magic wand souvenir. Next, the pair grabbed a bite to eat at the Three Broomsticks restaurant and enjoyed the thrills on The Simpsons Ride during their excursion.

Earlier that day, the teenager and the Oscar-winning actress stopped by a local grocery store in Los Feliz, California, and Knox carried a few bags to help his mom out as they walked through the parking lot together.

It’s been a busy summer for the Eternals star and her six children. In addition to Knox, Angie also shares Pax, Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Throughout June and July, the kiddos and their mama were seen spending time together in Italy, going on ice cream runs and running other errands. The group was likely visiting the picturesque country because Angie was working on her upcoming film Without Blood alongside her older sons, Pax, 18, and Maddox, 21. She also opened up to People about her experience working with her children.

“We work well together,” the Salt actress told the outlet on Wednesday, August 17 “When a film crew is at its best, it feels like a big family.”

Brad, 58, and Angie’s children have started to branch out in recent years, each showing their unique interests by taking up different hobbies. Shiloh, 16, particularly has made headlines for her skilled dance routines shared via YouTube over the past year. Older sister Zahara, 17, has also found her niche, as she just moved into Spelman College for her freshmen year.

A source previously told In Touch that they’re “a mix of everything — skater kids, computer game geeks, magic nerds, fashionista, car enthusiast, crafting, music and dance.”

The insider pointed out that Maddox “loves science and chemistry,” whereas Pax “loves music,” Vivienne “likes to act,” Zahara “is the fashionista,” Shiloh “is now into dance” and Knox “loves practical jokes” and “likes to skateboard.”

