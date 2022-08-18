ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse County, WI

captimes.com

State Debate: Ron Johnson told to quit politicizing Social Security

Former Milwaukee Health Commissioner Paul Nannis, in a column on WisOpinion, declares that U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is wrong about Social Security. First of all, he writes, the program needs to be kept out of partisan politics. On his More Verb Than Noun blogsite, Mike McCabe says he's worried that...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

Board: SD Gov. Kristi Noem may have ‘engaged in misconduct’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota ethics board on Monday said it found sufficient information that Gov. Kristi Noem may have “engaged in misconduct” when she intervened in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license, and it referred a separate complaint over her state airplane use to the state’s attorney general for investigation.
POLITICS
drydenwire.com

WILL Warns Proposed La Crosse Ordinance Violates First Amendment

The News: Attorneys at the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL) issued a public letter to the La Crosse Common Council warning that a recently passed city ordinance violates free speech, religious liberty, and parental rights guarantees in the state and federal constitutions. The City of La Crosse is currently reconsidering the recently adopted Ordinance No. 5220, which bans a significant amount of speech on issues of sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity. WILL’s letter explains why the prohibitions in the ordinance unconstitutionally restrict the scope of speech from clergy, parents, or licensed mental-health counselors, are impermissibly vague, and are preempted by state law.
LA CROSSE, WI
wtaq.com

Michels Says Removing Trump Endorsement from Website was Mistake

BELLEVUE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels traveled around the state today and made a stop in Northeast Wisconsin. The appearance comes after some confusion from his campaign’s website. Former President Trump’s endorsement of Michels was taken down from his campaign website, only to return less...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Political expert breaks down Wisconsin's biggest races for November

LA CROSSE, Wis. — The newest Marquette Law School poll showed Governor Tony Evers in a virtual tie with his Republican challenger Tim Michels. University of Wisconsin-La Crosse political science professor, Anthony Chergosky, said he doesn't expect polling to change much before Election Day. "I think the big unknown...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

MU Poll Finds 69% of Wisconsin Residents Favor Legalizing Marijuana

(Bob Hague, WRN) The latest Marquette Poll finds strong support for legalization of marijuana in Wisconsin. Overall, 69 percent of respondents to the poll release this week favor legalization of cannabis, while 23 percent oppose it. Poll director Charles Franklin said the 51 percent favorability among Republicans marks the first time more than half of respondents identifying with that parry were in favor.
WISCONSIN STATE
wiproud.com

Margarine illegal in Wisconsin? A look at a peculiar state statute

(WFRV) – Chilling inside most fridges across Wisconsin are some forms of margarine, but is it actually illegal to sell/serve it?. Wisconsin legislature has a dedicated section just for oleomargarine/margarine regulations, which include selling it, serving it and substituting it for table butter. In section 97.18 of the Wisconsin...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Wisconsin health systems remind patients of COVID-19 protocols in place

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Health systems across south central Wisconsin reminded patients Thursday that COVID-19 safety protocols are still in effect at multiple facilities as conditions continue to evolve. Access Community Health Centers, Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin, Stoughton Health, SSM Health, UnityPoint Health – Meriter, UW Health...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin surpasses 1.6M total cases of COVID-19

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,601,763 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,299 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalFriday’s Total. Total positive cases1,601,7631,597,705 (+4,058) Received one dose of vaccine3,772,919 (64.7%)3,773,234 (64.7%)
WISCONSIN STATE

