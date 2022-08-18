An all-Black, all-female American Airlines crew operated a flight from Dallas to Phoenix this week to celebrate pioneering Black aviator Bessie Coleman.Ms Coleman was the first Black woman to receive her pilot’s licence in June 2021, and this month marked 100 years since her first public flight in 1922.Named “the Bessie Coleman Aviation All-Stars tour”, the crew of 36 pilots, cabin crew and ground staff hosted Gigi Coleman, Bessie’s great niece, on the flight from Texas to Arizona.“She bravely broke down barriers within the world of aviation and paved the path for many to follow,” the airline said in...

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 10 MINUTES AGO