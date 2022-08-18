Read full article on original website
Virginia Beach teen wins national award for his tree-planting nonprofit
Nied, the founder of Planting Shade, has planted about 12,000 trees in the United States. He won a national award for his tree-planting work and plans to continue expanding his nonprofit.
Nansemond Indian Pow Wow held in Suffolk for 34th year
SUFFOLK, Va. — The Annual Nansemond Indian Pow Wow held its 34th year of celebration in Suffolk on August 20 and 21. Descendants of the Nansemond Indian Nation, as well as friends and community members, came together to celebrate their return to the Nansemond River. The event began in...
Virginia flags at half-staff to honor pioneering Hampton Roads veteran, role model
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Flags are flying at half-staff in Virginia on Monday in honor of a groundbreaking figure and public servant from Hampton Roads. Wallace Green Jr. died on August 10 at age 92. He was one of the Montford Point Marines, the first Black Marines in the...
School leaders work to fill dozens of vacancies, encourage retired teachers to apply
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — School divisions in Hampton Roads are battling dozens of vacancies ahead of the new school year. Teacher shortages are a longstanding problem nationwide, but school leaders are thinking outside the box to fill gaps. For Betty Spencer, nothing compares to getting back into the classroom.
Chick-fil-A is testing this new breakfast menu item in Norfolk, Portsmouth
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is the most recent edition of Friday Flavor, which aired on Aug. 19. While Chick-fil-A wants people to "Eat Mor Chikin," the popular fast-food chain also wants people to munch on a new breakfast item that could become a permanent part of its menu.
VBPD officer rescues autistic teen, highlighting special training
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police officer Brandon Butler and his K-9 partner Nemo responded to what seemed like a late-night burglary call at Chick-fil-A on First Colonial Road. But when Nemo led officers to the purported burglar — a teen girl — hiding in the play...
Portsmouth native hosts 8th annual ‘Jordan Bridge’ walk and supply drive
For eight years, Cathy Ballard-Sugars hosts the "South Norfolk Jordan Bridge Walk w/a Purpose." Ballard- Sugars came up with the idea because she loves to walk the Jordan Bridge for exercise.
Tides’ Turn Back the Clock Night returns August 30
The second and final 50-cent hot dog night of 2022 is coming up August 30 at Harbor Park.
Man charged in connection to the death of missing Virginia Beach woman appears in Chesapeake court
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — 43-year-old Gary Morton appeared on video in Chesapeake General District Court Monday morning where a judge appointed him a lawyer. Morton faces multiple charges in Chesapeake. They include:. possession of firearm by a convicted felon. disregarding signal by law-enforcement officer to stop. first offense DWI. failing...
Suffolk council candidate disqualified amid alleged forged petition signatures
NSU professor creates ‘barbers against domestic violence’ survey
NSU Professor Dr. Stephenie Howard hopes more barbers become allies and speak out against abuse before it's too late.
Delays in missing person alerts causing issue
Alerts issued when someone is missing have come too late or with gaping holes in the facts surrounding the case.
Otter destruction: Va. Beach woman discovers how tenacious, voracious they are
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Cute, but cunning. Furry, but ferocious, tenacious and voracious. Otters need to eat 15% of their body weight each and every day. She’d loved her aquatic refuge in the backyard in Kempsville, a pond where she could watch her prized koi fish. Some of them were 20 years old, and she had started the pond in the mid 90s.
Virginia Beach Police investigate fatal crash in Town Center
Virginia Beach Police are asking the community to avoid the Town Center area as they investigate a fatal crash.
The Career Engineer Explains Quiet Quitting
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Francina Harrison, The Career Engineer, breaks down “Quiet Quitting”– what it is, why people are doing it, and how it can affect your career. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Career Engineer.
Pharrell meets with VB officials to discuss how to move city 'forward'
Pharrell said he was "having a positive conversation with officials from Virginia Beach - ready to move our city forward."
Norfolk murder suspect previously accused of violence against women
Police detail Ashanti Alert for missing woman, Marie Covington
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department detailed what triggered the Ashanti Alert for Marie Covington, a woman found dead in Norfolk late Saturday night. To issue an Ashanti Alert, investigators needed to provide certain information to Virginia State Police. Virginia Beach police spokesman Lt. Brad Wesseler...
Police respond to fatal crash involving 2 pedestrians at Town Center in Virginia Beach
Police are asking motorists to avoid a portion of Main Street in Virginia Beach following a fatal crash Monday afternoon.
Homicide victim found in Norfolk identified as missing VB woman
