ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
13News Now

Nansemond Indian Pow Wow held in Suffolk for 34th year

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Annual Nansemond Indian Pow Wow held its 34th year of celebration in Suffolk on August 20 and 21. Descendants of the Nansemond Indian Nation, as well as friends and community members, came together to celebrate their return to the Nansemond River. The event began in...
SUFFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mascot#K12#Education
WAVY News 10

Suffolk council candidate disqualified amid alleged forged petition signatures

Suffolk council candidate disqualified amid alleged …. Pharrell meets with Virginia Beach leaders for first …. Virginia Beach outperformed local divisions in preliminary …. Monkeypox disproportionately affecting people of …. What happened in the final hours of Marie Covington’s …. Virginia Beach hosts annual East Coast Surfing Championships. ‘Significant...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Otter destruction: Va. Beach woman discovers how tenacious, voracious they are

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Cute, but cunning. Furry, but ferocious, tenacious and voracious. Otters need to eat 15% of their body weight each and every day. She’d loved her aquatic refuge in the backyard in Kempsville, a pond where she could watch her prized koi fish. Some of them were 20 years old, and she had started the pond in the mid 90s.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

The Career Engineer Explains Quiet Quitting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Francina Harrison, The Career Engineer, breaks down “Quiet Quitting”– what it is, why people are doing it, and how it can affect your career. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Career Engineer.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk murder suspect previously accused of violence against women

WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. Norfolk murder suspect previously accused of violence …. Pharrell meets with Virginia Beach leaders for first …. Virginia Beach outperformed local divisions in preliminary …. Suffolk council candidate disqualified amid alleged …. Monkeypox disproportionately affecting people of …. What happened in the final hours...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Police detail Ashanti Alert for missing woman, Marie Covington

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department detailed what triggered the Ashanti Alert for Marie Covington, a woman found dead in Norfolk late Saturday night. To issue an Ashanti Alert, investigators needed to provide certain information to Virginia State Police. Virginia Beach police spokesman Lt. Brad Wesseler...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Homicide victim found in Norfolk identified as missing VB woman

WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. Homicide victim found in Norfolk identified as missing …. Pharrell meets with Virginia Beach leaders for first …. Virginia Beach outperformed local divisions in preliminary …. Suffolk council candidate disqualified amid alleged …. Monkeypox disproportionately affecting people of …. What happened in the final...
NORFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy