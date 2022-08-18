Read full article on original website
WVNews
Putting often spoken words into action
We’re glad to see Dr. Rahul Gupta, the former West Virginia and Kanawha-Charleston health official, back in the Mountain State last week in his new capacity as director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy. While we applauded his selection to the national role because of...
Family sues Georgia sheriff over drug raid that killed woman
WOODBINE, Ga. (AP) — The family of a woman killed by gunfire last year as Georgia sheriff's deputies with a drug warrant raided her cousin's home announced a federal lawsuit Monday against the sheriff and others. Attorneys for the family of 37-year-old Latoya James have argued her death echoes...
Ravenswood runners open season in St. Marys
ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WV News) – Off to the races. Ravenswood opened its 2022 cross country season on Saturday by taking part in the annual Autumn Classic in St. Marys.
