ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding Record Searchlight

Highway 299 traffic slow after fatal collision sparks 35-acre Kennedy Fire in Whiskeytown

By David Benda, Mike Chapman and Jessica Skropanic, Redding Record Searchlight
Redding Record Searchlight
Redding Record Searchlight
 4 days ago

Crews are battling the Kennedy Fire, which was sparked just before noon on Thursday when a big rig struck an SUV head-on on Highway 299 in the area of Whiskeytown National Recreation area and flames spread to nearby vegetation.

Update, 5 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sEp5e_0hMOOnMR00

Traffic is slowly moving again on Highway 299, west of Redding, after a fatal head-on crash sparked a fire near Whiskeytown National Recreation Area.

The Kennedy Fire grew to 35 acres as of 5 p.m. Thursday, up from 25 acres at 1:30 p.m., according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

One-way traffic controls are in place, the California Department of Transportation said. Traffic is moving, with a pilot car leading each way, on the stretch of highway between "Old Shasta" and the Whiskeytown Visitor's Center.

"Please proceed through the area with caution," the Shasta County Sheriff's Office warned.

Update, 1:25 p.m.

The driver of a SUV that collided head-on with a big rig was killed Thursday afternoon, Sgt. Tim Hinkson of the CHP said.

Hinkson said the semi-truck driver was injured, but he did not know the extent of the injuries.

Meanwhile, the fire that spread from the fiery collision has grown to 25 acres, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YtdYJ_0hMOOnMR00

Update, 12:55 p.m.

The California Highway Patrol has confirmed that one person is dead after a head-on collision on Highway 299 west of Redding.

The fiery wreck sparked a vegetation fire that was reported to be an estimated 15 acres around 12:30 p.m.

Update, 12:35 p.m.

A vegetation fire that was sparked by a head-on collision on Highway 299 west of Redding has grown to 15 acres, according to emergency scanner reports.

Crews are battling the flames from the ground and from the air.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has turned the power off on the lines in the area.

Authorities have blocked traffic at Buenaventura Boulevard and Highway 299. They are also turning cars around at Rock Creek Road in the area of Old Shasta.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d1vVl_0hMOOnMR00

Original story

Emergency crews are responding to a head-on collision on Highway 299 near Whiskeytown Lake that has sparked a vegetation fire, the California Highway Patrol said.

The accident was reported around noon on Thursday in the area of Kennedy Memorial Drive west of Redding.

A big rig collided head on with a Ford Explorer and the semitruck is fully engulfed in flames, according to the CHP.

The fire has spread to vegetation with flames moving up the hillside. The fire has grown to about 5 acres, according to emergency scanner reports.

Authorities have closed Highway 299 at Buenaventura Boulevard.

Firefighters have asked for air support to help fight the fire.

A Record Searchlight journalist is headed to the area. Check back for updates.

David Benda covers business , development and anything else that comes up for the USA TODAY Network in Redding. He also writes the weekly "Buzz on the Street" column. He’s part of a team of dedicated reporters that investigate wrongdoing, cover breaking news and tell other stories about your community. Reach him on Twitter @DavidBenda_RS or by phone at 1-530-338-8323. To support and sustain this work, please subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Highway 299 traffic slow after fatal collision sparks 35-acre Kennedy Fire in Whiskeytown

Comments / 0

Related
actionnewsnow.com

Fire destroys multiple homes in Red Bluff

RED BLUFF, Calif. - On Sunday, there were two separate fire incidents within the City of Red Bluff, one of which destroying multiple homes. The first fire was dispatched at 4:55 p.m. as residential structure fire on the 500 block of Johnson Street. There was a “pretty significant plume,” according...
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding man arrested for DUI after rollover crash

REDDING, Calif. - A man was arrested for driving under the influence after a rollover crash Sunday night in Redding, according to police. Police said 35-year-old Roderick Grossen, of Redding, was driving southwest on Lakewood Drive when he drove off the road and crashed into a brick mailbox. The vehicle...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Man struck by multiple vehicles dies after early morning crash.

REDDING, Calif. — Early Sunday morning around 5:20 am, a white Ford Fusion driving northbound on SR-99 at Hutchinson Road drove off the roadway and crashed into a ditch east of the highway. The unidentified male driver exited the vehicle and was reported by witnesses to be standing in...
REDDING, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatality#Traffic Accident
CBS San Francisco

Smoke from Six Rivers Complex Fire prompts air quality advisory Tuesday

HUMBOLDT COUNTY – Fire crews have made significant progress containing the massive Six Rivers Complex Fire in Northern California, but the blaze continues to send smoke southwards to the Bay Area, air district officials said Monday.The wildfire complex in Humboldt and Trinity counties has burned 27,019 acres and was 80 percent contained as as of Monday morning, Cal Fire said.Smoke drifting from the fire is expected to bring hazy skies to the Bay Area and an air quality advisory has been issued for Tuesday by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.The smell of smoke may be present, but levels are not expected to exceed the national 24-hour standard. A Spare the Air Alert is not in effect and air quality is not expected to be unhealthy, according to the air district.Air quality readings are available at https://baaqmd.gov/highs.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

CHP on Thursday's fatal highway accidents, "There's not a lot of room for error on 299"

REDDING, Calif. — Thursday was a busy day for CHP's Northern Division, as the agency handled three separate fatality incidents. Two of the collisions that occurred on Highway 299 were nearly identical: a semi vs. vehicle crash that killed the driver of the vehicle. The third was reported as an early-morning pedestrian vs. vehicle collision off of Highway 273.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Missing Redding man has been located

REDDING, Calif. 2:42 P.M. UPDATE - Redding Police have located a missing man who was last seen on Saturday in Redding. Officers said Simon Meyers, 53, was located. They said he was not seen since Saturday.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CHP: Man hit and killed after walking into traffic on Highway 273

REDDING, Calif. - A deadly crash closed part of Highway 273 in Shasta County Thursday morning. The CHP said collision happened around 5:30 a.m. Thursday at Highway 273 and Happy Valley Road and involved a person walking in a southbound lane. According Redding CHP Sgt. Hinkson, a southbound vehicle swerved...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

7 cited, 3 arrested during DUI and license checkpoint in Redding Friday

REDDING, Calif. - On Friday, the Redding Police Department, with the Anderson Police Department and the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a DUI and driver’s license from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. in the 500 block of North Market Street. North Market Street DUI and license checkpoint. Redding...
crimevoice.com

Man Arrested for Alleged Stabbing in Redding

Originally Published By: Redding Police Department Facebook Page. “On August 17, 2022 at about 7:17 PM, Redding Police responded to a gas station on Eureka Way where they located a 40-year-old male stabbing victim. The suspect was known to the victim and was quickly identified as Phillip Joseph Ault, 26-years-old, of Redding. Ault fled the area on foot. The responding officers were familiar with Ault and saturated the areas he is known to frequent. Several hours later, Ault was located hiding in a greenbelt area near the Union Pacific Railroad tracks and he was apprehended without incident. Ault was booked into the Shasta County Jail for felony Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested and stolen car found in Red Bluff area Wednesday

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A man was arrested and a stolen car found by Tehama County Probation Department officers on Wednesday in the Red Bluff area. When officers were conducting compliance checks in homeless camps, they found an offender who was on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS). During a search...
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

TCSO: Man arrested for assault, puts gun in victim’s mouth

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A man was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and domestic violence in Tehama County on Saturday, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the incident on Saturday around 11:30 a.m. for a report of domestic violence. Authorities learned that a...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding and City of Shasta Lake to receive disaster relief aid

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — California Congressman Doug LaMalfa (R) announced two essential disaster recovery programs for the City of Shasta Lake and Redding today, under the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. The funding comes from Carr Fire recovery efforts, with Redding being awarded $22,563,043.51 and the City of...
REDDING, CA
Redding Record Searchlight

Redding Record Searchlight

2K+
Followers
797
Post
290K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business, lifestyle and more for Redding, Shasta County and the North State from the Redding Record Searchlight.

 http://redding.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy