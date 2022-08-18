Read full article on original website
Related
League of Legends K’Sante: Shuriman Tank Revealed
During the latest LoL Pls, a new champion roadmap was explained to viewers. It talked about the new Shuriman Top Laner, Aurelion Sol’s remake and some other champions on their way, including a new Darkin champion. To start off the section about upcoming champions they discussed the tank. The Shuriman Tank’s name was revealed, K’Sante will be making his way to League of Legends soon.
VALORANT Challengers 2023 Revealed
VALORANT Esports fans have been wanting to get news on the franchising model for some time now. It would seem as though, the Riot Games leaders at VALORANT Esports have revealed quite a lot. Here is a look at VALORANT Challengers 2023 and what was revealed. Read the entire article...
League of Legends Fright Night Skins Teased
At the beginning of the year, the Riot Games skins team for League of Legends allowed for the fans to vote again. This time though, it was to bring back an older skin line. One that had essentially been forgotten about and one that they felt could have some big changes. The one that won was the Gothic skin line. Now though, the League of Legends Skin team decided to change things and have them be the Fright Night skins. Here is what was shown so far.
MultiVersus Season 1 Launch Time
Following a previous delay, the MultiVersus Open Beta officially launches its first season. Here’s when players can expect the MultiVersus Season 1 launch time. MultiVersus will be entering its maintenance mode on August 5 from 10 am to 11 am PDT as they roll out the season 1 patch. The patch will come in two parts. The second patch will be coming shortly afterward.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Does Overwatch 2 Have Cross Progression ?
With the launch of Overwatch 2 getting closer Blizzard announced a feature that fans of the title have been asking for. Overwatch 2 Cross Progression has now been officially announced. With the launch of cross-progression, players can now finally merge their multiple Overwatch accounts to carry progression and in-game cosmetics...
"The most ridiculously detailed" photo of the moon has arrived
A viral post has revealed an incredible new image of the moon – but it wasn't captured by NASA. "The most ridiculously detailed" image of Earth's lunar neighbor was a two-year project captured by two astrophotographers.The 174-megapixel image, which shows the moon's colors, craters and glowing aura in stunning detail, was first revealed on Reddit on Saturday. Through Reddit and Instagram, Andrew McCarthy, known for his breathtaking astrophotography skills, teamed up with planetary scientist and fellow photographer Connor Matherne, who has been acclaimed for his striking and vibrant photos of galaxies and nebulae. The two previously worked together to create an...
League of Legends Spirit Blossom Skins 2022 Leaked?
League of Legends was one of the first games to have detailed skins for their characters. The Riot skins team continues to push out new ones for fans every couple of weeks. Sometimes these skins feel like fillers and other times they are for major events. While they may not like it, with a company as big as Riot Games, leaks are going to happen. With that, here is the latest skin leak, League of Legends Spirit Blossom skins might be coming back in 2022.
Mash and Neco-Arc Released Aug. 19 for Melty Blood
The newest characters for Melty Blood: Type Lumina, Neco-Arc, and Mash Kyrielight will release on Aug. 19. Melty Blood: Type Lumina is a 2021 sequel/reboot to the original PC fighting game Melty Blood from 2002. Melty Blood takes characters from Type-Moons visual novel from 2000, Tsukihime. Type Lumina’s release coincides with the Tsukihime remake from 2021.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
VALORANT Champions 2022 Bundle Revealed
The end of the VALORANT esports season is coming to a close. With VALORANT Champions 2022 on its way, fans will be gearing up to see the best of the best battle it out. Teams from all around the world will be fighting to win VALORANT Champions. As with last year, the VALORANT Dev Team will be celebrating this with special skins. Here is a look at the VALORANT Champions 2022 Skin Bundle.
How to Download the PBE and Play TFT Set 7.5
TFT Set 7.5 will be available to be played but only on the PBE before hitting the main servers. This is leading many to wonder how they are able to play TFT Set 7.5 ahead of time? Well here is a quick guide on how to download the PBE test server and then play.
Project L Roster: All Confirmed and Rumored Champions
Riot Games are getting their hands into seemingly every known genre out there. League of Legends, their MOBA is where it all started. Since then they have added Legends of Runeterra, a card game, Teamfight Tactics, an autochess, VALORANT an FPS and they have even informally announced an MMO. Another genre that they are working on is their fighting game, Project L. With that, fans will want to know what champions from the League of Legends universe are making their way into the game. Here is a continuously updating Project L Roster.
VALORANT Champions 2022 Skins Leaked
VALORANT continues to bring the heat with their gun skins. There was surprisingly not a leak until much closer to the release this time. Normally something comes out about a day or at least a few hours before the reveal and there was not this time. Are the VALORANT devs cracking down on leaks? Either way, here are the new VALORANT Champions 2022 Skins.
Dominaria United Spoilers for 8/18
It’s that most exciting time of year once again. The spoiler season is upon us, and cards will slowly be revealed in the next few weeks leading up to the release of Dominaria United. Cards are revealed on various different platforms, so it can be tricky to keep up with all the latest updates. Luckily TGH is here to aid in that process by bringing every new spoiler here.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: New Held Items Announced
The Pokemon 2022 Championships have been a splendid time for fans of the franchise and competitive players who have worked their tails off to get to this point. On top of that, fans were treated today with a new competitive play trailer. This trailer unveiled two important new competitive items that will surely reinvent the meta. This article will go over the reveal of the two new Pokemon SV Held Items: Mirror Herb and Loaded Dice.
New Tekken Teaser At Evo 2022
After the Tekken 7 Grand Finals at Evo, a teaser trailer shows the possible new entry in the Tekken franchise. The teaser trailer came after another trailer for the new Tekken 7 update on Aug. 17. The Teaser. The teaser starts with a throwback to the canonical ending to Tekken...
When Is Fortnite Dragon Ball Adventure Island?
The Fortnite Dragon Ball crossover has finally become a reality. In Fortnite, players can travel to Dragon Ball Adventure Island to freely explore various iconic Dragon Ball locations. The Island currently isn’t accessible so players are beginning to ask, when is Fortnite Dragon Ball Adventure Island available?. Dragon Ball...
Dota 2’s 2022 Battle Pass Is Likely Coming Soon
Unlike many fandoms, Dota 2’s player base is eagerly awaiting the release of the new battle pass. This is because, unlike many developers, Valve knows how to do a Battle Pass correctly. In fact, they were one of if not the first to do it, with The International Compendium 2013. While there have been a great many imitators, none have been able to come close to Valve. So what’s in there that makes players so excited for Dota 2’s 2022 Battle Pass?
Paris Eternal Drop Four Members From Overwatch League Roster
Just a day after their loss to the Vancouver Titans, the Paris Eternal have made drastic changes to their roster. On Monday August 15, the Paris Eternal announced the release of four members of their roseter – Daniël “Daan” Scheltema, Ilari “Vestola” Vestola, Arthur “dridro” Szanto and Emir “Kaan” Okumus. The announcement came as a shock to the Overwatch League audience as the four players helped the Eternal finish with a 8-8 record just a year ago. Now sitting at 1-13, the Paris Eternal felt as though a massive change was necessary for future success.
Planned Battle System Adjustments for Melty Blood: Type Lumina
Melty Blood: Type Lumina will be receiving alterations to the battle system including changes fans have been asking for. The major update is releasing a major update that will change many gameplay mechanics before the one-year anniversary. French-Bread states the plan is to adjust the various systems to increase the...
Fortnite Bulma Location
After months of rumors and speculations, along with a week full of leaks, the Fortnite Dragon Ball Event has become a reality. Bulma Briefs is on the island offering players special equipment to turn the tide of battle. Here is the Fortnite Bulma Location. Bulma NPC. On a very small...
The Game Haus
Cincinnati, OH
6K+
Followers
12K+
Post
948K+
Views
ABOUT
We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!https://thegamehaus.com/
Comments / 0