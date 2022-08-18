At the beginning of the year, the Riot Games skins team for League of Legends allowed for the fans to vote again. This time though, it was to bring back an older skin line. One that had essentially been forgotten about and one that they felt could have some big changes. The one that won was the Gothic skin line. Now though, the League of Legends Skin team decided to change things and have them be the Fright Night skins. Here is what was shown so far.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO