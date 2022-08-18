Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New Britain Herald
Albert J. Ravagnani Jr.
Albert J. Ravagnani, Jr. passed away on Sunday (Aug. 21, 2022) at the age of 85 surrounded by his family. Al was born in New Britain and was the son of Albert J. Ravagnani, Sr. and Antonette (Pietkerwitz) Ravagnani. Al graduated high school and trade school as a carpenter, and worked as a union carpenter his entire career. Retiring in 2000, he finished his carpenter career with Frank E. Downs Construction Company. He also spent eight years in the Air National Guard Reserves.
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Bianca C. Pierce-Chalk, 31, 145 Columbus Blvd. Apt. 215, New Britain, improper turn/stop – no signal, ill opn mv under suspension, ill opn mv w/o minimum insurance, opn under suspension (sbs off) Terramar T. King, 43, 103 Beaver St. Flr. 1, New Britain, fail to display plates/inserts, ill opn...
New Britain Herald
Back to School Youth Carnival happening Saturday at Chesley Park in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – The Youth Leadership Council of New Britain in partnership with the New Britain Police Department and YWCA will be hosting its annual Back to School Youth Carnival this Saturday. “This carnival is similar to July’s event but bigger because we do plan to give out book...
New Britain Herald
Pierlioni Fontaine, Butkiewicz to enter Plainville Sports Hall of Fame
This is the first in a multi-part series highlighting the Class of 2022 inductees into the Plainville Sports Hall of Fame. Pierlioni Fontaine was a four-year starter for the Plainville Blue Devils. A versatile player, she could hit the three, drive to the basket, run the floor and handle the ball. A tenacious rebounder throughout her career, she helped control the boards thus allowing for an explosive running game. Playing in the very good, competitive Northwest Conference, Pierlioni Fontaine was named to the All-Conference team three times. She was also named to the Class M All-State team twice.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Britain Herald
Tractor trailer leaked agricultural substance in Southington
SOUTHINGTON – A tractor trailer leaked a corrosive substance in a parking lot over the weekend, prompting a response from the state’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. The leak was reported Saturday, around 3:34 p.m., at the Travels Center of America, located at 1875 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike. Firefighters...
New Britain Herald
Motorist slams into Newington business
NEWINGTON – A local business closed Monday after a motorist went off the road on the Berlin Turnpike and slammed through the storefront. Police said the accident was reported Sunday, around 11:47 p.m., at FloorsNow, which is located at 2516 Berlin Turnpike. Two people inside the vehicle were taken to an area hospital for injuries that police said did not appear to be life-threatening.
New Britain Herald
Black Business Alliance hosting meet and greet on Arch Street in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – The Black Business Alliance is hosting a meet and greet for Black business owners and entrepreneurs Thursday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tamaya Henry, a member of the organization’s outreach team, said it's the alliance’s first New Britain meet and greet. “We’ve had some in New...
New Britain Herald
Southington police blotter
Jonathan Matthew Jenkins, 20, of 31 Darling St., Apartment F, was charged July 26 with second degree criminal trespass, conspiracy to commit second degree criminal trespass, third degree criminal mischief and conspiracy to commit third degree criminal mischief. Andrew Oshura, 32, of 500 Mill St., Apartment 10, was charged July...
RELATED PEOPLE
New Britain Herald
Berlin High School student killed in bicycle accident
BERLIN – A teenager from Berlin was killed over the weekend while riding his bicycle. The boy has been identified as Chase Anderson, who was 15 years old when he was killed on Saturday, around 3 a.m. Police said he was riding his bike in the area of the Mobil gas station on the Berlin Turnpike when he was struck by a car.
New Britain Herald
Armenian Festival draws visitors from near and far
NEW BRITAIN – People of many ethnic backgrounds celebrated Armenian culture together over this past weekend. The Armenian Church of the Holy Resurrection’s Annual Festival drew in local residents and community members Sunday - some of whom had never heard an oud be played or sampled losh kebab before.
New Britain Herald
Newington Public Schools welcoming back students this week
NEWINGTON – As summer break comes to a close, school officials are preparing to welcome students back. The first day of the 2022-23 school year for Newington Public Schools (NPS) is Thursday. All 900-plus staff members from across the district will gather in the Newington High School Auditorium at...
New Britain Herald
New Britain's Complete Streets Phase 8 Project will cost nearly $3 million; begins this week
NEW BRITAIN – The city has awarded about $2.9 million to Martin Laviero Contractors Inc. for the Complete Streets Phase 8 Project which will begin this week. “This is the final phase of the original Complete Streets Master Plan that the city finished in 2013,” Mayor Erin Stewart said. “Phase 8 looks at really putting a bow on the amount of sidewalk and street work that we’re doing in the downtown area. So everyone always talks about all the sidewalk work, the brick work, the crosswalks, the street lights we’ve been doing downtown, etc., this is the final piece of that.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Britain Herald
Ninth Free Back to School Backpack Giveaway seeks to connect community and celebrates school season return
NEW BRITAIN – As part of the ninth annual Free Back to School Backpack Giveaway at the Blaze Barbershop Sunday, the Training and Motivation Center and area partners prepared for another season of school with class supplies, food and music. Torrence Conaway and Tim Conaway are co-founders of the...
Comments / 0