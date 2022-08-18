NEW BRITAIN – The city has awarded about $2.9 million to Martin Laviero Contractors Inc. for the Complete Streets Phase 8 Project which will begin this week. “This is the final phase of the original Complete Streets Master Plan that the city finished in 2013,” Mayor Erin Stewart said. “Phase 8 looks at really putting a bow on the amount of sidewalk and street work that we’re doing in the downtown area. So everyone always talks about all the sidewalk work, the brick work, the crosswalks, the street lights we’ve been doing downtown, etc., this is the final piece of that.”

NEW BRITAIN, CT ・ 18 HOURS AGO