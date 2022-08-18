ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The highest CD rates today: Earn up to 3.05% APY on a 1-year CD

Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. More online banks are raising interest...
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days

People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
Moscow Exchange says it will stop accepting US dollars as collateral amid Russia's move away from 'toxic' currencies

The Moscow Exchange is set to stop accepting US dollars as collateral from August 29. Russia is diversifying from Western currencies amid sweeping sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine. Bank of Russia has proposed state firms convert "toxic" currencies into those of non-sanctioning countries. On Monday, the Moscow Exchange announced...
Biden could reportedly cancel up to $10,000 in student debt for borrowers making under $125,000 a year this week

The final days of waiting for student-loan forgiveness might have finally arrived. On Monday, CNN reported that President Joe Biden is leaning toward canceling up to $10,000 in student debt for borrowers making under $125,000 a year, according to sources familiar with the White House plans. Per CNN, this announcement could come as early as Wednesday, and a source familiar with the matter confirmed that timeline to Insider.
I toured a $65 million Gulfstream G650ER private jet like the ones owned by billionaires like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos and saw how the ultra-rich travel

The Gulfstream G650ER is one of the world's fastest and longest-range business aircraft. Billionaires like Elon Musk own the jet, which was tracked by 19-year-old Jack Sweeney on Twitter earlier this year. I toured the plane at the Farnborough International Airshow in England to see if it's worth the price...
