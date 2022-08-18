Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
7 ColorOS 13 features that make me want to use Oppo phones again
Oppo’s ColorOS has long been a UI that is the weakest part of Oppo phones. If you’ve noticed, Oppo phones come with great hardware and performance, but there’s always a “but it runs ColorOS” mentioned as a downside. That’s about to change with ColorOS 13.
Digital Trends
Meta wants to supercharge Wikipedia with an AI upgrade
Wikipedia has a problem. And Meta, the not-too-long-ago rebranded Facebook, may just have the answer. Let’s back up. Wikipedia is one of the largest-scale collaborative projects in human history, with more than 100,000 volunteer human editors contributing to the construction and maintenance of a mind-bogglingly large, multi-language encyclopedia consisting of millions of articles. Upward of 17,000 new articles are added to Wikipedia each month, while tweaks and modifications are continuously made to its existing corpus of articles. The most popular Wiki articles have been edited thousands of times, reflecting the very latest research, insights, and up-to-the-minute information.
Digital Trends
Seeing more ads in your Outlook app? You’re not alone
There’s no escape from ads anywhere on the internet, even when you’re scrolling through your inbox. And now Microsoft is putting more ads into the Outlook app on Android and iOS. Per a report from The Verge, Microsoft has been increasing the number of ads that appear in...
Digital Trends
The best thing about Android 13 isn’t a new feature or setting — it’s something else
After months of testing, Google has finally unleashed Android 13, its current Android smartphone update for 2022. As far as updates go, it’s not one that you’ll notice. I’ve been using Android 13 for around two months prior to its release, and it’s been a pretty whelming experience.
Digital Trends
Best Buy is having a clearance sale on Ring security systems
Ring offers more than just Ring doorbell deals, as the Amazon-owned brand also offers products like the Ring Alarm Pro Home Security Kit. The bundle will grant you peace of mind that your home is always protected, and while you can’t put a price on that, you can enjoy savings along the way. Best Buy has slashed the price of the eight-piece Ring Alarm Pro Home Security Kit by $60, taking it down to $240 from its sticker price of $300, while the 14-piece Ring Alarm Pro Home Security Kit is cheaper by $80, lowering its price to $300 from $380 originally. You need to finalize your purchase now if you want to avail either offer, as it’s unclear how long these deals will last.
Digital Trends
Netflix’s ad tier may ditch commercials for some content
Details on Netflix’s upcoming ad-supported tier are continuing to trickle through. The latest is that folks claiming to have knowledge of the plans told Bloomberg that some content will escape ads, specifically original movies and original children’s content. Original movies would likely play without ads during the early...
Digital Trends
This Android tablet uses the internet without Wi-Fi or a SIM card
Blackview is mostly known for making devices designed to withstand harsh treatment, and today the company announced the launch of a tablet that doesn’t require Wi-Fi or a SIM card for users to access the internet. The Tab 13 is a little bit different from the rest of Blackview’s lineup of sturdy devices as it doesn’t feature any of the protective layers that the company is known for. However, its internet connection options make it stand out for reasons all on its own.
Digital Trends
Ex-Apple employee pleads guilty to nabbing Apple Car secrets
A former Apple employee on Monday pled guilty to the theft of trade secrets from the tech firm. The material stolen by Xiaolang Zhang was linked to Apple’s work on its first-ever automobile, a project that’s been in and out of the headlines for years though never officially confirmed by the company.
Digital Trends
How to half swipe on Snapchat
On Snapchat, there may be times when you want to peek at a chat message rather than fully open it. You may not want to fully open a message because, for whatever reason, you don't want the app to let the person who sent it know that you read it. If that's the case for you, you should know that there is a way to view your messages in Snapchat without alerting the sender that you viewed their message. It's called "half swiping."
Digital Trends
Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 come with a charger?
Samsung recently took wraps off two new foldable smartphones — the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The former is the successor to the company’s Z Flip 3 with better specs and design, making it one of the best foldable phones you can get your hands on right now. Among the most notable upgrades are its improved battery capacity and faster charging.
Digital Trends
‘Wordle’ today, August 23: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#430)
Trying to solve Wordle #430 for August 23, 2022, and need some help?. Today’s Wordle is definitely a tricky one. We’ve got a few hints that will help you get the answer though. Before you take a look at the hints below, check out our easy guide on...
Digital Trends
Samsung M8 Smart Monitor review: the display ultimatum
“The Samsung M8 Smart Monitor is packed with features, but they all seem to live in separate worlds.”. Samsung is on a mission. It’s a mission to redefine what makes the best monitors the best, and Samsung’s gambit is to blur the lines between TVs and monitors. That’s what the Samsung M8 is. It’s not solely a monitor or a TV — it’s both.
Digital Trends
Apple finally allows you to repair your own MacBook
Apple has announced that you’ll be able to repair your own MacBooks with approved parts starting tomorrow. For the time being, the self-service repair will only be available to U.S. users with M1 MacBooks, such as the M1 MacBook Air or M1 MacBook Pro 13. “Customers who are experienced...
Digital Trends
What is a smart lock and how does it work?
Smart locks are an increasingly common sight around neighborhoods. These gadgets bring some modern amenities to your front door, letting you eschew your traditional key to operate your deadbolt with a password, fingerprint, or Bluetooth. If you’re curious to learn more about smart locks before adding one to your home, here’s everything you could want to know.
Digital Trends
Elon Musk plans ‘show and tell’ event on brain-computer technology
Elon Musk, the owner of Neuralink, said the company will be providing an update about its research on October 31. This comes shortly after reports surfaced of Musk’s frustration with the slow progress. Neuralink aims to develop an interface that allows direct connection of a human brain and computer...
Digital Trends
Ultimate Roomba guide: tips, buying advice, and troubleshooting
The iRobot Roomba is what most people think of when it comes to robot vacuums. It wasn’t the first, but it was the first that had some commercial success. Since the first Roomba model came out in September of 2002, there have been quite a few newcomers to iRobot’s line, as well as robot mops. 20 years later, there are a plethora of robovacs available that can map multiple rooms, mop and suck up debris, and even empty themselves. Still, Roomba is one of the most popular names in the robovac business — just ask Amazon. Maybe the company’s acquisition will help make Roomba even better. That’s why we’ve put together this guide that can help you decide which model is best for you, how to troubleshoot any issues you’re having with the Roomba, and how it compares to other robovacs.
Digital Trends
Apple MacBook Air M2 buying guide: don’t buy the wrong one
The MacBook Air M2 is Apple’s latest swing at its fanless Air design. Like the M1 model, it’s among the best laptops you can buy right now because of its excellent portability, battery life, and, above all, performance. But buying the wrong MacBook Air M2 could result in a laptop that’s up to 50% slower. Seriously.
Digital Trends
An original Apple-1 computer was just sold for an unimaginable amount of money
An authenticated Apple-1 Computer prototype dated back to the mid-1970s has sold at auction in Boston for approximately $700,000, according to the Associated Press. The PC is reported as one of the first built by Steve Wozniak, in conjunction with the Apple brand led by Steve Jobs in 1976, according to Notebookcheck.
