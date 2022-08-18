ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Eastern Cincinnati Conference forms broadcast network partnership

By Scott Springer, Cincinnati Enquirer
TheEastern Cincinnati Conference has announced the launching of a live and on-demand streaming network this sports year in partnership with ESP Media .

The ECC includes Anderson, Kings, Lebanon, Little Miami, Loveland, Milford, Turpin, Walnut Hills, West Clermont and Winton Woods.

“We have been in discussion to make this new platform available for a couple years," Rob Ebel of ESP Media said. "Everyone is so excited to finally have it happen for the Eastern Cincinnati Conference."

Multiple games in football, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball along with championship tournaments will be available for viewing each week during the fall season followed by winter and spring sports broadcasts.  Fans will be able to access the schedule each week on the Eastern Cincinnati Conference Network website.  The following link can access the games: www.eccbroadcasts.com .

The initial sponsors are The Motz Group and The Hildebrand Team of EXP Realty. Keith Pantling, Lebanon High School Athletic Director is heading up advertising at pantling.keith@lebanonschools.org .

“We know there's a need to fill the digital space that's demanded today," Pantling said. "This is a formula for us to provide professional broadcasts without losing gate revenue if fans decide to stay home. The footprint of the ECC schools is desirable to city-wide and regional companies and we look forward to growing sponsorship support as this platform evolves.”

ESP Media also has partnered with schools from the Greater Catholic League-South, Greater Miami Conference, Southwest Ohio Conference, Cincinnati Hills League and Miami Valley Conference.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Eastern Cincinnati Conference forms broadcast network partnership

