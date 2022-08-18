ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah investigates winning student-athlete's gender after parents of second, third-place finishers submit complaints

By Zoe Christen Jones
CBS News
CBS News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 132

Nicki Collins
4d ago

Why can't transgenders have their own league they can compete in?? why can't they have their own bathrooms?? why do young girls and boys have to share a bathroom with people who are confused of their sex? They have their right to be confused if they are male or female but they don't have the right to infringe on the boys and girls that don't want them in their sports or their bathrooms..

Reply(8)
40
mizzury54
4d ago

The reading comprehension of some these commenters is questionable but they were probably just triggered by the headline and didn't bother to read the article.

Reply(4)
21
jim wolfe
4d ago

the question was raised because the winner was greatly better than the contenders. couple that with parents and students lie to do well in sports.

Reply
11
Related
Vice

Parents Demanded School Check the Gender of Girl Who Beat Their Kids in Sports

The nationwide anti-trans panic overtaking schools is harming transgender kids–but not only transgender kids. Parents at one school in Utah filed a complaint and asked the school to investigate whether a girl who had beaten their daughters “by a wide margin” in competition was transgender, a representative from the state’s high school athletics association told state legislators Wednesday, according to the Deseret News and Salt Lake Tribune.
UTAH STATE
Daily Mail

All-girls private school rejects a trans student, 12, because 'she's a male' - as her furious mum unleashes on the college

The furious mother of a transgender student is suing an all-girls school for denying her child a place because she was 'born a male'. Single mother of four Emma Jensen said she was excited for her two children Rylee, 13, and Harley, 12, to attend private Brisbane school Carinity Education Southside after seeing photos of their relatives in the school's foyer.
EDUCATION
ABC4

Girl investigated for being transgender after winning state title

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A female high school athlete won the state championship — then the parents of the girls who finished in 2nd and 3rd place complained about the fact that she was transgender. She wasn’t. The complaints and ensuing investigation are now happening in the wake of Utah’s H.B.11, which bans transgender […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Independent

College student wins university place after switching from make-up to forensics

A college student who trained as a make-up artist but could not get a job has won a place at university after switching to study forensic investigation.Megan Jowitt spent two years completing a make-up course after leaving school but struggled to get her career off the ground.The 20-year-old, from Bristol, then began an apprenticeship in marketing but felt it was not for her so two years ago switched to study the newly launched BTec in forensics and criminology at South Gloucestershire and Stroud College (SGS) in Filton, near Bristol.I am so glad that I found this programme. I have loved...
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Local
Utah Sports
Local
Utah Society
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Legislature#Transgender#Racism#Uhsaa
Fox News

Transgender student rejected by every University of Alabama sorority

A transgender woman was rejected by all University of Alabama sororities during their student recruitment process, according to social media posts from the student. Grant Sikes, a biological male, wrote on Instagram that the applicant was denied entry to all of the sororities on campus. There are nearly 20 campus chapters.
COLLEGES
Upworthy

Gay high school senior delivers banned graduation speech at Education Department in Washington, DC

A student who was banned from making any references to LGBTQI+ activism in his valedictorian speech at his school in Florida has been given a bigger platform to deliver his speech by the U.S. government. Zander Moricz, an openly gay student, got to deliver his banned valedictorian speech in Washington, D.C., after being invited by the U.S. Secretary of Education. “Zander Moricz wasn’t allowed to deliver the original valedictorian speech he wrote for his Florida high school graduation because it included references to his LGBTQI+ activism,” said Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, reported LGBTQ Nation. “So, I invited him to deliver it at the U.S. Dept. of Education. When students speak, we must listen.” Moricz has been at the forefront of the student movement against the "Don't Say Gay" law, signed by Florida governor Ron DeSantis.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
TheDailyBeast

Book Ban Backfire: Texas School District Forced to Pull the Bible

A Texas school district has pulled dozens of challenged books from its library shelves—including the Bible—just before the start of the academic year under a new policy introduced by conservative leaders.“Attached is a list of all books that were challenged last year. By the end of today, I need all books pulled from the library and classrooms,” Keller Independent School District executive curriculum director Jennifer Price instructed principals in an email Tuesday, obtained by The Texas Tribune. “Once this has been completed, please email me a confirmation. We need to ensure this action is taken by the end of today.”The...
EDUCATION
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa nursing home named one of the nation’s worst after emergency shut-down

An Iowa nursing home that closed last month in the wake of an emergency court ruling that residents there were at risk has been added to a list of the nation’s worst care facilities. The 125-bed Touchstone Healthcare Community in Sioux City was added July 27 to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ list […] The post Iowa nursing home named one of the nation’s worst after emergency shut-down appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
SIOUX CITY, IA
The Independent

Child prodigy is accepted to medical school programme one year after graduating high school

A thirteen-year-old child prodigy has been accepted into medical school just a year after graduating high school. Alena Analeigh became the youngest African American to be admitted into med school after she received an early acceptance letter from the University of Alabama's Heersink School of Medicine in May. Although she won’t beging classes until Fall 2024, Alena has plenty of things on her plate at the moment. She is currently enrolled in double undergraduate biological science programs at Arizona State University and Oakwood University.The teenager’s accomplishments don’t stop there. Right after graduating college last year, Alena became Nasa’s youngest...
EDUCATION
CBS News

CBS News

530K+
Followers
63K+
Post
377M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy