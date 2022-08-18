Utah investigates winning student-athlete's gender after parents of second, third-place finishers submit complaints

Why can't transgenders have their own league they can compete in?? why can't they have their own bathrooms?? why do young girls and boys have to share a bathroom with people who are confused of their sex? They have their right to be confused if they are male or female but they don't have the right to infringe on the boys and girls that don't want them in their sports or their bathrooms..
The reading comprehension of some these commenters is questionable but they were probably just triggered by the headline and didn't bother to read the article.
the question was raised because the winner was greatly better than the contenders. couple that with parents and students lie to do well in sports.
Related
Parents Demanded School Check the Gender of Girl Who Beat Their Kids in Sports
All-girls private school rejects a trans student, 12, because 'she's a male' - as her furious mum unleashes on the college
Girl investigated for being transgender after winning state title
College student wins university place after switching from make-up to forensics
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
After transgender sports ban, some complain athletes aren't 'feminine enough'
Kindergartner in Louisiana allegedly forced out of school because her parents are a same-sex couple
Tennessee college alumni lobby to remove Supreme Court Justice Barrett from school's 'hall of fame'
Leo Terrell goes off on school district's 'illegal and racist' policy of laying off White teachers first
IN THIS ARTICLE
Transgender student rejected by every University of Alabama sorority
A Utah Man Reunites with Mother After 20 Years, Discovers They Work at the Same Hospital
Gay high school senior delivers banned graduation speech at Education Department in Washington, DC
State's Teachers Alarmed Over Non-Certified Educators Entering Classroom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pregnant woman in Louisiana forced to choose between carrying a fetus that lacks a skull or travel out of state
Wisconsin school board votes in favor of banning teachers from displaying pride flag and listing preferred pronouns
Book Ban Backfire: Texas School District Forced to Pull the Bible
Iowa nursing home named one of the nation’s worst after emergency shut-down
Child prodigy is accepted to medical school programme one year after graduating high school
Parents sue Tennessee school district over curriculum including race and gender topics
Biden's Title IX guidance would force schools to choose between indoctrinating or feeding students
Christian school suing Biden administration for threatening to pull school lunches from low-income students
CBS News
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 132