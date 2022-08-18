ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

5 Top Cloud Stocks to Buy Now

By Eric Cuka
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago
Today, I provide my top 5 cloud stocks to buy for long-term growth investors. These stock picks are ranked by highest conviction. One of my favorite stocks on the list is Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) . Datadog provides monitoring and analytics tools that give IT teams insights from anywhere and at any time. Datadog brings information together from across an entire organization into a simple dashboard. Companies that leverage Datadog enjoy benefits such as improved user experience, faster resolutions to interruptions, and overall better business decisions. If you want deeper-dive analysis on Datadog and four additional cloud stocks, please watch the video below. These growth stocks can boost your long-term investing portfolio into the clouds! Make sure to subscribe to the channel to stay on top of this sector.

*Stock prices used in the below video were during the trading day of August 18, 2022. The video was published on August 18, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Datadog
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Datadog wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 27, 2022

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Eric Cuka has positions in Alphabet (A shares), Amazon, Cloudflare, Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc., Datadog, Microsoft, Snowflake Inc., WisdomTree Trust-WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund, and Zscaler. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Amazon, Cloudflare, Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc., Datadog, Microsoft, Snowflake Inc., and Zscaler. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy . E ric is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link , he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Stock#Cloud Computing#Growth Stocks#Alphabet Inc#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Linus Company Google#Motley Fool Stock Advisor#Whole Foods Mar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
210K+
Followers
104K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy