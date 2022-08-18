ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Raids, Indictments Lead to 28 Arrests Targeting South LA Street Gang

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wPWHt_0hMOOHJJ00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Twenty-eight alleged members and associates of a South Los Angeles street gang were arrested Thursday in a series of raids carried out by a multi-agency task force acting in response to federal indictments alleging crimes including racketeering, extortion of local businesses and drug and weapons trafficking.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, six indictments targeting the gang named 41 defendants, three of whom were already in custody and 10 of whom remain at large. In addition to the arrests, investigators also seized 47 firearms and varying quantities of methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and marijuana, along with $140,000 in cash.

"This case is the culmination of years of work by our agents and prosecutors, alongside our local law enforcement partners, to remove violent gang members from our streets and dismantle the criminal organizations that fuel violent crime," U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in a statement. "The Justice Department has no tolerance for violent gangs that sow fear and terror in our communities, and we will continue to use every tool we have to stop them and bring them to justice."

Federal officials said the indictments and arrests were the result of a roughly four-year investigation -- dubbed Operation Down the Rabbit Hole -- by the FBI and the Los Angeles Metropolitan Task Force on Violent Gangs.

One of the indictments alleges a wide-ranging racketeering scheme involving 18 defendants that included the mailing of various drugs through the U.S. Postal Service, FedEx and United Parcel Service, with some suspects alleged to have distributed narcotics including fentanyl powder and counterfeit fentanyl-laced pills in Los Angeles and Orange counties.

The lead defendant in that indictment was identified as Eliseo Luna, 47, of South Los Angeles, who federal authorities described as a "shot caller" for the gang.

Among the crimes alleged in the racketeering indictment was a March 2020 home-invasion robbery of a marijuana dealer's Woodland Hills home. Authorities said the crime involved a gun battle between the victim and the suspects, who stole $50,000 in cash and about 10 pounds of marijuana. One of the robbers was shot in the stomach by the victim, federal officials said. Defendants in the racketeering indictment also allegedly operated two unlicensed marijuana dispensaries, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Another of the indictments named 17 defendants accused of taking part in a drug-trafficking conspiracy, including 31-year-old Elvis Arreguin of San Pedro, who allegedly operated a Long Beach lab that processed fentanyl and meth.

Another indictment accused four defendants, including Francisco Soria, 29, of South Los Angeles, of distributing meth, heroin, cocaine and fentanyl.

"Organized street gangs prey upon our communities with violence, intimidation and fear," Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore said in a statement. "Their tradecraft is furthered by the trafficking of dangerous firearms and narcotics. As in this case, and others, with strong federal partners and the support of our communities we are able to remove the distributors and root cause of such violence from of our neighborhoods."

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Canyon News

28 Violent Gang Members Arrested

WOODLAND HILLS—On August 18, the United States Department of Justice announced the arrest of 28 members of the Eastside Playboys gang, who have a connection to the Mexican Mafia. At least 10 other gang-related suspects are still at large. According to a press release from the DOJ, the Eastside...
LOS ANGELES, CA
oc-breeze.com

FBI Los Angeles announces results of Operation Cross Country XII

The FBI Los Angeles Division, in partnership with state and local agencies, identified and located nine potential human trafficking victims, including five adolescents during a nationwide effort, “Operation Cross Country”. The FBI-led initiative focused on identifying and locating victims of sex trafficking and investigating and arresting individuals and criminal enterprises involved in both child sex trafficking and human trafficking.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Woodland Hills, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

2 suspects arrested in attempted kidnapping in Long Beach

Authorities say two people have been arrested in Long Beach on charges of felony kidnapping and felony assault with a deadly weapon. The suspects were identified by police as Stacie Earnestine Wilson, 55, of Los Angeles and Walter Keshone Sullivan, 45, of Los Angeles. Bail for both were set at $100,000 each.The incident was reported just after noon on Aug. 20th, in the area of Pine Avenue and 10th Street. It was there authorities responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call. Upon arrival, authorities learned that the victims, identified as two women and a baby, were walking in the area...
LONG BEACH, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Innocent woman killed in police pursuit ID'd as Downey woman

DOWNEY — The man and woman who were killed in South Los Angeles when a motorist allegedly avoiding an attempted police traffic stop sped into an intersection and slammed into their vehicle were publicly identified Monday. Jamarae Keyes, 38, died from blunt force traumatic injuries, the coroner's office said....
DOWNEY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michel Moore
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID two killed in South LA traffic collision

LOS ANGELES – The man and woman who were killed in South Los Angeles when a motorist allegedly avoiding an attempted police traffic stop sped into an intersection and slammed into their vehicle were publicly identified Monday. Jamarae Keyes, 38, died from blunt force traumatic injuries, the coroner’s office...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gang Violence#Street Gangs#South Los Angeles#Gang Members#The Justice Department#Fbi
KTLA

High-speed pursuit across L.A. ends with arrests in Bellflower

Authorities pursued a vehicle on multiple freeways and surface streets across Los Angeles Monday afternoon. California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department went back and forth between active pursuit and observation as the dark-colored sedan weaved in and out of traffic and sped through intersections. The pursuit began in Lakewood before the […]
BELLFLOWER, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
45K+
Followers
18K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy