AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Clouds will be slow to clear for our Monday. Light mist and drizzle will be possible in the southern half of the Texas Panhandle with isolated Showers near Childress and Paducah. Highs will stay cooler today only climbing to the 70s where clouds stick around and the lower 80s in the Oklahoma Panhandle.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO