Bond doubled for Amarillo man accused of killing ex-girlfriend
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The bond amount for an Amarillo man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and then running from police was doubled. Erik Mitchell Rivas is now being held in the Randall County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond. Rivas is accused of killing Shereena Webster in her home...
Potter County deputies find missing Amarillo teenage girl
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — UPDATE: Ksanet Ashmelasn was located by Potter County deputies. "She is safe and has been returned to her home," said Amarillo police. The Amarillo Police Department is searching for a missing teenage girl. Ksanet Ashmelasn, 16, was last seen at 5:30 p.m. leaving an apartment...
Unseasonably cool weather this week
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Clouds will be slow to clear for our Monday. Light mist and drizzle will be possible in the southern half of the Texas Panhandle with isolated Showers near Childress and Paducah. Highs will stay cooler today only climbing to the 70s where clouds stick around and the lower 80s in the Oklahoma Panhandle.
VOTE: How do you feel about the direction of the country?
VOTE: How do you feel about the direction of the country? (1st Lt. Daniel Barnhorst/U.S. Air Force via AP)
