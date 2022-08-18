ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Williston flight instructor arrested for committing an offense against a student

The Williston Police Department (WPD) has arrested a flight instructor, who is already a registered sex offender, over the weekend for committing an offense against a student. WPD Police Chief, Mike Rolls, says 45-year-old Keith Edward Walker of Archer, has been registered as a sex offender with the FDLE since 2005 in Monroe County, for lewd and lascivious molestation on a victim 12 -15 years old.
WILLISTON, FL
