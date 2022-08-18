Read full article on original website
Related
mycbs4.com
Alachua County Public Schools encourage families to apply for free and reduced-price meals
Alachua County, FL — Alachua County Public Schools no longer offer free lunch and breakfast to every student in the district due to changes in the federal free meal program. The district told parents they needed to apply for free or reduced price meals at 17 schools within the county.
mycbs4.com
Gainesville spends thousands for company to review Terrell Bradley's arrest
Gainesville — On August 5th, Gainesville Interim City Manager Cynthia Curry and Police Chief Lonnie Scott signed a contract with V2 Global, hiring them to investigate GPD's arrest of Terrell Bradley on July 10th. The city agreed to pay V2 $7,500 plus up to $1,000 for travel expenses. "I...
mycbs4.com
Williston flight instructor arrested for committing an offense against a student
The Williston Police Department (WPD) has arrested a flight instructor, who is already a registered sex offender, over the weekend for committing an offense against a student. WPD Police Chief, Mike Rolls, says 45-year-old Keith Edward Walker of Archer, has been registered as a sex offender with the FDLE since 2005 in Monroe County, for lewd and lascivious molestation on a victim 12 -15 years old.
mycbs4.com
Woman arrested for drunk driving on SW Archer Rd, child in the vehicle
The Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) arrested a woman last night, Aug. 21st, for drunk driving with her 6-year-old child in the vehicle. ACSO Deputy, Christopher Miller, says he conducted a traffic stop on 34-year-old, Casey Cummings, after she swerved into the oncoming lane of traffic on SW Archer Rd.
mycbs4.com
Alachua County man arrested for aggravated battery on a pregnant victim
According to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), a man was arrested yesterday, Aug. 21st, for aggravated battery on a pregnant victim. ACSO Deputy, Victoria Dryden, says she responded to the report of the battery between 19-year-old, Bernard Carter III, and 33-year-old, Densirate Boyd. Dryden says when she arrived to...
mycbs4.com
Man arrested after fleeing from a car crash involving an FHP Trooper
According to law enforcement, a man as arrested on Saturday, Aug. 20th, after fleeing from a car crash involving a Florida Highway Patrol Trooper on SR 100 West. The Starke Police Department (SPD) says Corbett E. Williams was last seen fleeing into the woods behind Pine Forest Apartments. SPD officers...
