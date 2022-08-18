Read full article on original website
Related
CDC: 82% of Minnesota children have contracted COVID
An Axios story by Torey Van Oot says, “An estimated eight in 10 Minnesota kids have already been infected with COVID-19, new CDC data shows. Driving the news: The CDC released the results of its latest pediatric antibody seroprevalence survey last week. The results of blood samples taken in...
Scott Jensen likened mask mandates to Kristallnacht
TC Jewfolk’s Lonny Goldsmith reports GOP gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen likened mask mandates to Kristallnacht and Nazi book burnings at an event sponsored by Mask Off Minnesota in the spring. Bring Me the News’ Adam Uren reports that 25-year-0ld Shauwna Campbell died Saturday. She was shot after an argument...
Highly potent, illegal THC being commonly found in area smoke shops and hemp stores
This from Stribbers Brooks Johnson and Ryan Faircloth, “Newly legal low-dose THC edibles are increasingly easy to find at smoke shops and hemp stores around the metro. But intermingled with the legal products on many store shelves are highly potent delta-8 vapes, gummies and flower – prohibited under state law. Minnesota retailers have little incentive to quit selling non-compliant products given the lack of a licensing structure and dedicated funding to enforce the state’s peculiar legal THC market. ‘The enforcement is almost non-existent’, Jason Tarasek with Minnesota Cannabis Law said at a conference last week.”
The 1917 Minnesota State Fair became a ‘Food Training Camp’ for the Allied war effort
After the United States declared war on Germany on April 6, 1917, some believed that the Minnesota State Fair should be cancelled. Gasoline was rationed. Many believed that the railroads, needed to transport people and livestock to the fair, should be used by the military instead. Due to newly imposed food restrictions on sugar, wheat and meat, many popular cooking and baking contests could not go on as usual. In spite of these concerns, fair organizers argued that it was vital that the fair be held as planned.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Officials estimate ‘remarkable’ $650 million for Minnesota broadband from infrastructure bill
Minnesota could be in line for an unprecedented windfall of money to help build high-speed internet in rural areas. Every state was promised a minimum of $100 million for broadband development from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed by Congress late last year. But some states could get more, based on need.
Will Minneapolis alternative policing pilots become permanent?
The city of Minneapolis in recent weeks has been promoting the variety of alternative policing initiatives it’s testing following demands from residents to prevent harm by police while also addressing increased crime. “There are plenty of responses that require police,” said Brian Smith, director of the Office of Performance...
Superior returns sacred sites to Fond du Lac band
KSTP’s Eric Chaloux has a career retrospective sit-down with now-retired Judge Regina Chu, who spent decades on the bench and sentenced Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kimberly Potter to prison earlier this year in the death of Daunte Wright. Sahan Journal’s Hibah Ansari reports on expansion at the International Institute,...
Homeowners complain that insurers are denying storm damage claims
This from KSTP-TV, “The state is reporting a spike in complaints from homeowners whose insurance claims were denied following recent storms, according to the Minnesota Department of Commerce. The department is issuing an alert, asking Minnesotans to review their insurance policies, particularly in the areas of hail and wind damage. … The Minnesota Department of Commerce told 5 EYEWITNESS News it has seen an 18% increase in homeowners insurance complaints since 2020. They said many of those complaints are from homeowners concerned about coverage denials or unexpectedly high out-of-pocket costs after damage from wind or hailstorms. ‘One of the things we’re seeing, there are more frequent and severe storms happening here in Minnesota,’ said Minnesota’s Deputy Commissioner of Insurance Julia Dreier. ‘Those things do raise costs and insurance companies as a result are amending their policies.’”
RELATED PEOPLE
Interested in working at MinnPost? Connect with us!
MinnPost is an independent, nonprofit newsroom that produces thoughtful, in-depth journalism about civic and cultural affairs impacting Minnesota. You can read more about MinnPost here. Our staff is listed here. Our current job openings are listed on the Careers page. If there are no jobs listed and you’d like to...
Verdict is in already in almost all judge contests in Minnesota
The Nov. 8 ballots in Minnesota will be crowded with candidates for governor, attorney general, Congress, the Legislature and county offices. One thing they won’t have in nearly the entire state: a contested race for judge. There are two Supreme Court seats on the ballot, 10 for the Court of Appeals and 94 for District Court. In only one race — a District Court race in Shakopee — is there more than a single choice for voters.
‘Hero pay’ appeals to stretch into September
At KSTP-TV Tom Hauser says, “The number of people who applied for Frontline Worker Pay far exceeded the state’s initial estimate of 667,000, but the $500 million pot of money to be divided stays the same. That means bonus payments once projected at about $750 will now likely end up around $500. We won’t know the final number until early September after all appeals are considered from workers who had applications rejected this week. Nearly 1.2 million people applied for the bonuses, but 214,000 of those were rejected. … The 214,000 rejections were based on criteria set by the Minnesota Legislature. They were rejected for one or more of the following reasons: 55,000 collected too much unemployment pay; 55,000 couldn’t have their employment verified; 43,000 earned too much money; 95,000 couldn’t have their identity verified and 47,000 submitted duplicate applications.”
Inflation Reduction Act expected to expand Minnesota’s use of renewable energy
WASHINGTON — As a leader in renewable energy resources, Minnesota could have an outsized impact from the climate change-fighting provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act. The bill, signed into law by President Joe Biden on Tuesday, would offer nearly $370 billion in incentives to consumers, utilities and corporations to curb planet-warming emissions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Embedded social workers help police in St. Paul, Coon Rapids and Blaine safely respond to mental health calls
A mental health crisis will sometimes prompt a call to 911. But police officers, even those who have received special training, aren’t always equipped to handle the situation. Occasionally, things go awry – like when police shot and killed a 52-year-old man in Roseville in 2016, or when Wright...
Clean energy is the future … our best hope for a future
This summer, we’ve all seen stories about the state of our electrical grid and the challenges of managing the energy transformation amid climate change and historic shifts in weather patterns here in Minnesota and the Midwest. That’s why it’s important during American Clean Power Week to pause and reflect on where we’ve been and where we’re going.
D.C. Memo: Inflation Reduction Act’s EV tax credits may not have much impact in Minnesota
WASHINGTON — While the Inflation Reduction Act will help some Minnesotans with prescription drug costs and with health insurance premiums, a provision aimed at spurring the purchase of electric vehicles may have less of an impact. The wide-ranging act, signed into law by President Joe Biden this week, would...
‘Prairie Home Companion’ pianist Butch Thompson dies
At MPR, Jacob Aloi says, “Butch Thompson’s spritely piano playing entertained audiences around the world and charmed fellow musicians. Thompson, the original pianist on ‘A Prairie Home Companion’ passed away this week at the age 78. … Thompson mastered music from the past and took joy in performing it for modern audiences, said jazz musician and photographer Travis Anderson. ‘When you went to a Butch Thompson show, you felt like you were transported back to the 1920s, or even earlier. And he was, I would say proudly unapologetic about that.’ Anderson said. ‘Everyone benefits from listening to someone like Butch from listening to the ways that music was performed many, many, many years ago, because if it spoke to people then it can speak to people now.’”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two free community events this Saturday seek to address health equity
This weekend, a couple of organizations are hosting different events in an effort to increase health equity in Minneapolis. Along West Broadway Avenue on Minneapolis’ northside will be a block party called Live Your Healthy Lyfe. The festival, which runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., is free and aims to provide residents in the historically Black area with awareness of health resources in the area.
Walz encounters opportunities, perils in being the incumbent during a crime wave
Flanked by state troopers and Metro Transit police leaders, DFL Gov. Tim Walz declared at a press conference last week that increases in crime in Minnesota “are simply unacceptable.”. It was an official press conference, even if it looked and felt like a campaign event. As the incumbent, Walz...
State denies more than 214,000 people for frontline worker bonuses
KMSP’s Theo Keith reports Minnesota issued denials to more than 214,000 people who applied for frontline worker bonuses. Nearly 1.2 million people applied, making just over 985,000 eligible as far as we know right now — more than expected. The final number eligible isn’t clear yet, as people who were sent a denial can appeal through Aug. 31.
Tickets available to public for MinnPost Social: Finding hope amid health disparities in Minnesota
Registration is now open for a free virtual event — MinnPost Social: Finding hope amid health disparities in Minnesota — at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31. MinnPost is committed to reporting on health equity, mental health and addiction in Minnesota, especially when it comes to telling the stories of people working to address the state’s persistent health disparities.
MinnPost
Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
945K+
Views
ABOUT
MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.http://MinnPost.org
Comments / 0