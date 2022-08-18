Read full article on original website
Related
A billionaire who backed Jeff Bezos and Larry Page said not investing in 'slightly crazy' Elon Musk was 'probably the worst investment decision of all time'
"The conventional wisdom was that venture capitalists thought not to invest in electric vehicle companies and not new car companies," John Doerr said.
What is the AI death prediction trend on TikTok? – here’s how to do it
A GLOOMY trend has gripped TikTok users with an artificial intelligence program that generates images predicting their death. A filter creates a work of abstract art supposedly forecasts the circumstances of the user's death. The filter powering the trend is an in-app service called AI Greenscreen. AI Greenscreen will generate...
Comments / 0