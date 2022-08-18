Prep football: Where to find all of The Press Democrat’s preseason coverage

The start of the high school football is around the corner and for the past two weeks the Press Democrat has been rolling out preseason coverage ahead of season openers on Aug. 26.

Sports reporters Gus Morris and Kienan O’Doherty wrote detailed season previews on 16 local teams, highlighted nearly 50 local players to watch, touched on some of the top games of the upcoming season and profiled a star running back looking to end his high school career on top.

To make it easier for readers to find all of our local football stories, we’ve compiled them all below.

Stay tuned for a more comprehensive coverage of North Bay football and other sports this fall and winter — and please subscribe if you haven’t already.

NBL-Oak team previews

NBL-Redwood team previews

Other stories

Players to watch from the NBL-Oak, NBL-Redwood, VVAL and NCL.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.