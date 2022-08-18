Read full article on original website
Transylvania County creates position for officer to oversee SROs
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Transylvania County Commissioners have approved a new school resource officer position that will oversee the program. On Monday evening, commissioners unanimously approved an SRO lieutenant position through the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office. The Transylvania County Sheriff's Office employs 11 school resource officers. The new...
'We are looking into motive,' 4 men shot in a hail of gunfire Saturday in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — “Our detectives are in the field right now interviewing witnesses on this,” APD Capt. Joe Silberman said when News 13 talked with Asheville Police late Monday afternoon. The search is underway for who fired more than two dozen shots outside several Asheville night...
Ukrainian refugees receive help from Givens Communities
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Members of Givens Communities contributed more than $11,000, along with food, clothing and health care supplies, to more than 50 Ukrainian refugees who recently arrived in Asheville. The donations were directed through a special outreach ministry by Asheville’s Church of Hope. Many of the Ukrainians...
Woman robbed at knifepoint in downtown Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police Department investigators are asking for the public’s help finding the man who robbed a woman at knifepoint Saturday morning. Authorities said the woman was walking in the area of Ralph Street and French Broad Avenue about 1:04 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, when she was approached by a man who pulled a knife and held it to her throat while demanding money. After taking the woman's cash, the robber got into a truck and took off.
Kids return to school in Haywood County, with hopes of a more 'normal' year
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Students in Haywood County are heading back to class Monday in what will be the more “normal” start that they’ve had to a school year in a few years. Superintendent Dr. Bill Nolte says he’s looking forward to even more normalcy...
Report of plane crash the result of strong storm, tree on high voltage line, officials say
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE:. The Henderson County Sheriff's Office confirms shortly before the 911 call a strong storm had occurred in the area and that a large tree had fallen on high voltage power lines causing the explosion sound and electrical flash just seconds after a small aircraft had flown over a residential area.
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Asheville police are looking for answers after two shooting incidents over the weekend. A shooting left four injured outside a nightclub on Grove Street early Saturday morning. Police are also looking into a shots fired incident on College Street late Saturday night. No one was injured. Transylvania...
Update: Hendersonville woman located, officials say
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE: The Henderson County Sheriff's Office says Angela Staton has been safely located. The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help locating a woman reported missing on Saturday. Officials say 57-year-old Angela Staton, of Hendersonville, was reported missing by a relative on...
Worried about water quality of French Broad River? Here's where to voice your concerns
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Area Riverfront Redevelopment Commission will hold an in-person meeting 10 a.m.-noon Thursday, Sept. 8, to hear ideas from the public on the section of the French Broad River now designated as impaired. It was given that label earlier this month because of increased development,...
Hola Carolina event celebrates migrant workers, families during harvest season
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Hola Carolina and N.C. State Extension hosted a celebratory gathering honoring migrant farmworkers in Henderson County Sunday afternoon, Aug. 21. “We are celebrating our farmworkers and their families,” said Adriana Chavela, executive director of Hola Carolina. “It is harvest season in this area, and...
"It's important to be together" Community comes together to mark one year since flooding
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A local Haywood County church congregation came together on Saturday to mark a year after deadly flooding devastated the area in the wake of Tropical Storm Fred. Parishioners and members of the community gathered at East Fork Baptist Church in Haywood County Saturday afternoon...
Main Street becomes Sesame Street to launch Smart Start initiative for parents, caregivers
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two iconic characters made an appearance in Hendersonville Saturday morning, Aug. 20 as part of Main Street Becomes Sesame Street!. Elmo and Abby Cadabby were at the Smart Start Sesame Street Party. The event featured fun for the whole family, with bounce houses, food trucks,...
Internet discount for qualifying families could save plenty
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new federal program could help you offset the cost of using the internet. The Affordable Connectivity Program offers those who qualify up to $30 off internet service. It also offers as much as $75 for qualifying households on tribal lands. Buncombe County is encouraging...
Students and teachers eager to get back to the classroom as school resumes for many
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C (WLOS) — Many students and teachers across the mountains headed back to class on Monday. At North Canton Elementary in Haywood County, it was a successful start to the school year. Early Monday morning, eager kids waited patiently in the car line ready to get inside...
National nonprofit raises concerns about Asheville's drinking water
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville residents who drink water from their tap might want to consider data that shows elevated levels of nine potentially toxic contaminants, including the man-made synthetic chemical PFAS. “Cancer is just one among many potential causes of harm of PFAS,” said Sydney Evans, a scientific...
Parents to see a price jump for school lunches thanks to inflation, officials say
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Parents paying for school lunches in the Haywood County School District can expect to see a price jump for the 2022-2023 calendar year. School officials say due to inflation, the price of everything is rising, including school lunches. According to Haywood County Schools Superintendent...
"What she's doing blows my mind" NC local's research catches attention of Hollywood
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Western North Carolina local is achieving some incredible accomplishments across the nation, including one that landed her a role in helping with a major motion picture. “What’s she’s doing just blows my mind,” said teacher and mother Tamara Rutledge of her daughter Kelsi. And...
Vaccinations, boosters, good hygiene key to fighting COVID in the classroom, doctor says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As students head back to the classroom, for many parents there is one thing on their minds -- avoiding COVID. As News 13 has reported, many local school districts have done away with most pandemic precautions that have been in place over the last few years.
Man, 82, honored for lifetime achievements, keeping historic Reynolds School name alive
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Canton man who has spearheaded efforts to turn a historic African American high school into a community center was honored Saturday, Aug. 20, for his lifetime achievements in the community and for his dedication in keeping the name of the historic Black school alive.
Morning closures coming up for Clingmans Dome, Cades Cove Loop roads
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced upcoming partial-day closures Clingmans Dome Road and Cades Cove Loop Road for a special curriculum-based education program. The seven-mile roadway of Clingmans Dome Road will be closed until 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26 and Wednesday, Sept. 7.
