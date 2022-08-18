ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

WLOS.com

Transylvania County creates position for officer to oversee SROs

BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Transylvania County Commissioners have approved a new school resource officer position that will oversee the program. On Monday evening, commissioners unanimously approved an SRO lieutenant position through the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office. The Transylvania County Sheriff's Office employs 11 school resource officers. The new...
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Ukrainian refugees receive help from Givens Communities

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Members of Givens Communities contributed more than $11,000, along with food, clothing and health care supplies, to more than 50 Ukrainian refugees who recently arrived in Asheville. The donations were directed through a special outreach ministry by Asheville’s Church of Hope. Many of the Ukrainians...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Woman robbed at knifepoint in downtown Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police Department investigators are asking for the public’s help finding the man who robbed a woman at knifepoint Saturday morning. Authorities said the woman was walking in the area of Ralph Street and French Broad Avenue about 1:04 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, when she was approached by a man who pulled a knife and held it to her throat while demanding money. After taking the woman's cash, the robber got into a truck and took off.
ASHEVILLE, NC
State
North Carolina State
County
Buncombe County, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Asheville police are looking for answers after two shooting incidents over the weekend. A shooting left four injured outside a nightclub on Grove Street early Saturday morning. Police are also looking into a shots fired incident on College Street late Saturday night. No one was injured. Transylvania...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Update: Hendersonville woman located, officials say

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE: The Henderson County Sheriff's Office says Angela Staton has been safely located. The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help locating a woman reported missing on Saturday. Officials say 57-year-old Angela Staton, of Hendersonville, was reported missing by a relative on...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
Person
John Ledford
#Blet#Complete Job Application#Bcso Take
WLOS.com

Internet discount for qualifying families could save plenty

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new federal program could help you offset the cost of using the internet. The Affordable Connectivity Program offers those who qualify up to $30 off internet service. It also offers as much as $75 for qualifying households on tribal lands. Buncombe County is encouraging...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

National nonprofit raises concerns about Asheville's drinking water

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville residents who drink water from their tap might want to consider data that shows elevated levels of nine potentially toxic contaminants, including the man-made synthetic chemical PFAS. “Cancer is just one among many potential causes of harm of PFAS,” said Sydney Evans, a scientific...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Morning closures coming up for Clingmans Dome, Cades Cove Loop roads

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced upcoming partial-day closures Clingmans Dome Road and Cades Cove Loop Road for a special curriculum-based education program. The seven-mile roadway of Clingmans Dome Road will be closed until 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26 and Wednesday, Sept. 7.
ASHEVILLE, NC

