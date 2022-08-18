ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WATCH: Flash mob looters ransack convenience store, block off street

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CNN) – The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the flash mob robbery of a convenience store. The incident started Monday night with a street takeover where vehicles blocked an intersection on L.A.’s south side. Some drivers were able to cut donuts in the blocked off street, leaving skid marks on the pavement.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Homeowner shoots, kills intruder in Lincoln Heights

A homeowner shot and killed a man who allegedly tried to stab him outside his home in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles late Friday, police said. Officers responded to the area of E. Avenue 28 around 9:40 p.m. on a report of “shots fired” during a home invasion. Authorities tell KTLA 5 the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

LA homeowner kills man attempting to stab him

LOS ANGELES – A homeowner shot and killed a man who lunged at him with a knife while he was in the front yard of his Lincoln Heights home, police said Saturday. The suspect, a man approximately 30 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Officer Norma Eisenman of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Canyon News

28 Violent Gang Members Arrested

WOODLAND HILLS—On August 18, the United States Department of Justice announced the arrest of 28 members of the Eastside Playboys gang, who have a connection to the Mexican Mafia. At least 10 other gang-related suspects are still at large. According to a press release from the DOJ, the Eastside...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theavtimes.com

Man shot to death on his birthday ID’d

PALMDALE – A man who died after being shot in Palmdale on his 22nd birthday has been identified. He was Bryan Leal Olmedo of Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The shooting was reported around 12:14 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, near the 1000 block of...
westsidetoday.com

Meth Pipe on Seat of Stolen Motorcycle Leads to Arrest in Culver City

CCPD training officer and his trainee make arrest Tuesday. A person was arrested in Culver City this week after police officers observed them standing next to stolen motorcycle with a meth pipe on the seat. According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on Tuesday a CCPD training officer and...
CULVER CITY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Compton street takeover solution fails miserably

COMPTON – The city of Compton caused a media frenzy when they rolled out Botts’ Dots in an effort to curb street takeovers plaguing the city. The media was out in full force to laud the city for spending $4,000 on the product designed to alert drivers they are veering out of their lane, but not typically to stop street takeovers. The city dispatched the newest member of the council, Andre Spicer, to provide quotes to the media despite him facing domestic violence allegations in a Compton courtroom the day after the story broke.
KTLA

Speeding driver crashes into tree in Yorba Linda, dies: OCSD

A woman died when her vehicle slammed into a tree in front of a church in Yorba Linda early Sunday morning, authorities said. The crash was reported around 12:40 a.m. in the 18800 block of Yorba Linda Boulevard near Summit Drive. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, the driver was speeding when her vehicle […]
YORBA LINDA, CA
HeySoCal

Man charged with providing deadly dose of fentanyl

A man accused of supplying a fatal dose of fentanyl to a 32-year-old Moreno Valley woman was charged Friday with murder. Brandon Michael Shino of Jurupa Valley was arrested Wednesday following a months-long Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of Brittany Locke. The defendant, who is being...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

