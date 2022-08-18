Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
Anaheim Police Department Reports Over 40 Assaults, Arson, Guests Brandishing Firearms, and More Incidents at Disneyland Resort This Summer
Despite the general safety of the Disneyland Resort, some criminal incidents have occurred, according to The Orange County Register‘s Brady MacDonald. MacDonald reports that the Anaheim Police Department responded to 21 calls at the resort in June and 26 in July. Below, you can find the logs for the...
Fontana Herald News
Felon who was released on bail is arrested after allegedly being found with weapons and drugs
A felon who was recently released on bail was arrested for a new felony offense after being found allegedly possessing weapons and drugs, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Aug. 15 at about 6:23 a.m., deputies from the Highland Police Station responded to the 27000 block of...
Man, woman arrested after attempting to kidnap baby at gunpoint in Long Beach, police say
A man and a woman are facing kidnapping charges after attempting to abduct a baby at gunpoint in Long Beach, authorities said.
actionnews5.com
WATCH: Flash mob looters ransack convenience store, block off street
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CNN) – The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the flash mob robbery of a convenience store. The incident started Monday night with a street takeover where vehicles blocked an intersection on L.A.’s south side. Some drivers were able to cut donuts in the blocked off street, leaving skid marks on the pavement.
Homeowner shoots, kills intruder in Lincoln Heights
A homeowner shot and killed a man who allegedly tried to stab him outside his home in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles late Friday, police said. Officers responded to the area of E. Avenue 28 around 9:40 p.m. on a report of “shots fired” during a home invasion. Authorities tell KTLA 5 the […]
2urbangirls.com
LA homeowner kills man attempting to stab him
LOS ANGELES – A homeowner shot and killed a man who lunged at him with a knife while he was in the front yard of his Lincoln Heights home, police said Saturday. The suspect, a man approximately 30 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Officer Norma Eisenman of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section.
Woman drives car through Newport Beach playground and into ocean; DUI suspected
A woman was taken into custody by police Friday evening after she drove her vehicle off of a dock and into the ocean in Newport Beach. It happened around 7:50 p.m. near a park on Via Genoa Road in Newport Beach. Newport Beach police say a woman in her late 40s drove her vehicle through […]
Canyon News
28 Violent Gang Members Arrested
WOODLAND HILLS—On August 18, the United States Department of Justice announced the arrest of 28 members of the Eastside Playboys gang, who have a connection to the Mexican Mafia. At least 10 other gang-related suspects are still at large. According to a press release from the DOJ, the Eastside...
Man wounded in overnight shooting refuses to cooperate with officers, LBPD say
The shooting occurred sometime around 12:40 a.m. in the 1200 block of Pacific Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department. The post Man wounded in overnight shooting refuses to cooperate with officers, LBPD say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
SUV slams into Huntington Beach home in crash caught on surveillance video
Dramatic surveillance video shows an SUV slamming into a Huntington Beach home, where two people and a dog were inside.
Witnesses color in the details of sheriff’s alleged ‘deputy gangs’
Dead rats have been left outside homes of members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department who are seen as being cooperative with investigations into the department, a witness testified at an oversight commission hearing. The witness — who called into the meeting anonymously out of fear of retaliation...
theavtimes.com
Man shot to death on his birthday ID’d
PALMDALE – A man who died after being shot in Palmdale on his 22nd birthday has been identified. He was Bryan Leal Olmedo of Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The shooting was reported around 12:14 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, near the 1000 block of...
westsidetoday.com
Meth Pipe on Seat of Stolen Motorcycle Leads to Arrest in Culver City
CCPD training officer and his trainee make arrest Tuesday. A person was arrested in Culver City this week after police officers observed them standing next to stolen motorcycle with a meth pipe on the seat. According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on Tuesday a CCPD training officer and...
17-year-old killed in hit-and-run after dispute at parking lot party in South LA, family members say
A teenager was killed in a hit-and-run crash after a dispute at a party in South Los Angeles, family members told Eyewitness News. Police are now searching for at least one suspect.
NBC Los Angeles
Homeowner Shot and Killed Man Armed With Knife in His Front Yard
A homeowner in Lincoln Heights shot and killed a man armed with a knife Friday night. Just before 10 p.m. the homeowner was in his front yard when a man armed with a knife began charging at them. The homeowner then shot the man before calling the police. When authorities...
2urbangirls.com
Compton street takeover solution fails miserably
COMPTON – The city of Compton caused a media frenzy when they rolled out Botts’ Dots in an effort to curb street takeovers plaguing the city. The media was out in full force to laud the city for spending $4,000 on the product designed to alert drivers they are veering out of their lane, but not typically to stop street takeovers. The city dispatched the newest member of the council, Andre Spicer, to provide quotes to the media despite him facing domestic violence allegations in a Compton courtroom the day after the story broke.
Speeding driver crashes into tree in Yorba Linda, dies: OCSD
A woman died when her vehicle slammed into a tree in front of a church in Yorba Linda early Sunday morning, authorities said. The crash was reported around 12:40 a.m. in the 18800 block of Yorba Linda Boulevard near Summit Drive. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, the driver was speeding when her vehicle […]
Man charged with providing deadly dose of fentanyl
A man accused of supplying a fatal dose of fentanyl to a 32-year-old Moreno Valley woman was charged Friday with murder. Brandon Michael Shino of Jurupa Valley was arrested Wednesday following a months-long Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of Brittany Locke. The defendant, who is being...
foxla.com
Man arrested after attempting to set grocery store employee on fire following robbery
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. - A homeless man was arrested after attempting to set a store employee on fire. Sheriff's Station responded to calls of arson at a grocery store in the 24500 block of Alessandro Blvd. on August 18 around 11:30 a.m. Officers say the suspect, 31-year-old Raul Bautista, attempted...
Man charged with pistol-whipping, robbing 71-year-old woman in Beverly Grove
The Los Angeles County District Attorney has filed formal charges against a man accused of breaking into a home in Beverly Grove and pistol whipping a 71-year-old woman earlier this week. Dillon Klincke, 31, face one felony count each of first-degree residential robbery and residential burglary, the D.A.’s office announced Friday. He faces the special […]
