Columbus, OH

Comments / 6

Stand4Truth
4d ago

What's the point when they are just released back into the community without penalty.

Reply(2)
9
 

NBC4 Columbus

Three men shot at known Franklinton drug house

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three men are recovering after being shot overnight Tuesday at a known drug house in Franklinton, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Just after midnight, officers went to the 300 block of Dakota Avenue after reports of a shooting just west of downtown Columbus, per a CPD officer at the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

BCI: Thousands of guns, ammunition found on property involved in deadly standoff near Columbus

KNOX COUNTY — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations has provided an update on their investigation into a deadly shooting involving officers near Columbus. According to a release, the shooting occurred after a standoff that lasted multiple hours Friday into Saturday morning between two people — Randy Wilhelm, 56, and Bradley Wilhelm, 53 — and officers.
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Over 1,000 guns found in compound following Knox County shootout

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — State agents seized more than 1,000 firearms and over 140,000 rounds of ammunition from a Knox County compound where two brothers are accused of firing at law enforcement. Randy Wilhelm, 56, and Bradley Wilhelm, 53, were fatally shot by police Saturday after a lengthy standoff...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Man charged with murder in deadly southeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said warrants have been filed charging a 39-year-old man with murder in a deadly shooting on the city's southeast side. Dashawn Hicks, 39, is charged with murder in the death of Stephon Moore, 33, on July 25, police said. Officers responded to a...
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

Sheriff’s office: Officers shoot, kill 2 suspects near Columbus

KNOX COUNTY — Two suspects are dead after officers responded to a shots fired call in Knox County Friday night, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Friday night just before midnight, shots were fired at a car from a property on Gilchrest Road. The shots were believed to be fired from at least two people, Captain Jay Sheffer with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said during a press conference.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Mother arrested for OMVI with two kids in the car

The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports that Saturday night at approximately 10:15 they received a report of a woman driving intoxicated in the Russells Point area. Police found the suspected vehicle on 33 heading toward Bellefontaine. They observed the suspect slow down to 45mph in a 70 mph zone and then accelerate to 90mph. Officers initiated a traffic stop.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Man steals gun from Waverly Walmart

WAVERLY, Ohio — The Waverly Police Department is searching for the suspect who stole a gun from Walmart. Authorities say the gun, a muzzleloader rifle, was stolen Saturday evening. Anyone with information on the theft or the suspect should contact the Waverly Police Department at 740-947-2179 or by email...
WAVERLY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Brothers die in Knox County shootout with law enforcement

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two brothers died after firing shots at law enforcement from a compound Saturday in Knox County, the sheriff said. The incident caused a shelter-in-place advisory for residents as heavily armed law enforcement in armored vehicles attempted to bring an end to the situation. The Knox...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police investigate a robbery at a local cosmetics store in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — According to reports, officers responded to Ulta on North Bridge Street on Sunday afternoon. Employees of the business said two African American females and another unknown subject allegedly loaded bags full of merchandise, and then pushed their way out of the store. Police obtained a description...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Man accused of assaulting a jail corrections officer in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County man was charged with assault after authorities say he attacked a corrections officer inside the Ross County Jail. The Ross County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence on Pleasant Valley Road on August 12. Reports say 22-year-old Caleb Simmons had...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

17-year-old shot multiple times in South Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old boy is recovering after being shot multiple times overnight Monday in the South Linden neighborhood, according to Columbus police. CPD said the teenager was shot just before midnight while inside a car with a 16-year-old boy and 18-year-old man at the 100 block of Jefferson Avenue. After the shooting, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

17-year-old shot multiple times in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 17-year-old male was shot in the face, shoulder and hand while driving in east Columbus on Sunday just before midnight. According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were called to the 900 block of East 11th Avenue after receiving a call of a male being shot. When officers arrived, the 17-year-old was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Man arrested after two children were found wandering alone

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Chillicothe man was arrested for active felony warrants after officers responded to a call of two young children found alone, playing in the middle of a busy street. Officers responded to the 300 block of East Second Street around 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Reports say officers...
CHILLICOTHE, OH

