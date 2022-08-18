Read full article on original website
Special weather statement issued in St. Lawrence County
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement on Monday afternoon. According to the NWS, a strong thunderstorm will impact portions of far northwestern Franklin and northeastern St. Lawrence Counties until 3 p.m. Doppler Radar showed the thunderstorm near Parishville traveling north at 15 miles per hour.
Flash flooding forces evacuation from Carlsbad Caverns
(NewsNation) — Flash flooding from heavy rainfall left an estimated 200 people stranded at Carlsbad Caverns National Park in southern New Mexico on Saturday, according to KOAT. Park officials issued a shelter-in-place order for several hours Saturday at the park’s visitor center after the roads became impassable due to...
Company: Legal settlement puts Okefenokee mine back on track
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A company seeking to mine in Georgia near the edge of the Okefenokee Swamp’s vast wildlife refuge said Monday that its project is back on track after a federal agency reversed a June decision that had posed a big setback. Twin Pines Minerals said...
Rangers searching for missing hiker after flash flooding hits Zion National Park
SPRINGDALE, Utah (KTVX) – Zion National Park officials are searching for a missing hiker after flash flooding swept several people downstream late last week. A spokesperson with Zion National Park, Jonathan Shafer, said park officials responded to the incident at 2:15 p.m. on Friday after receiving a report that “multiple hikers” had been “swept off their feet” by flash flooding in the Narrows at the Virgin River near the Temple of Sinawava.
Guide to maintaining your septic system & prevent backups
(WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Public Health has provided guidance for homeowners regarding septic system maintenance in an effort to prevent sewage backups and contamination. Septic systems eliminate wastewater from homes in rural areas without a central sewer system. The systems separate liquids from solids in wastewater and it’s important to maintain them properly. Failure to do so can cause sewage backups in your home and contaminate drinking water and swimming areas. People who come into contact with contaminated water risk getting sick.
Ford to appeal $1.7 billion verdict in Georgia truck crash
WOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) — Ford Motor Co. plans to appeal a $1.7 billion verdict against the automaker after a pickup truck crash that claimed the lives of a Georgia couple, a company representative said Sunday. Jurors in Gwinnett County, just northeast of Atlanta, returned the verdict late last week...
GE workers in Alabama seek union
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Workers at a General Electric factory in Alabama on Monday launched an effort to form a union, joining a wave of recent labor organization efforts at large national companies. Workers at the 179-employee GE Aviation plant in Auburn, Alabama, submitted union cards to the Birmingham...
Marijuana smoking hangs over Whitmer kidnap plot trial
There is no dispute about some evidence in the trial of two men accused of eagerly wanting to kidnap Michigan’s governor: They enjoyed getting high. From start to finish, the jury repeatedly has heard about marijuana in the case of Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr., who are charged with conspiring to abduct Gretchen Whitmer as part of an anti-government uprising in 2020.
Grand jury weighs possible charges against North Carolina AG
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A local North Carolina grand jury on Monday advanced its consideration of possible criminal charges against state Attorney General Josh Stein and two aides over an investigation into a political ad targeting Stein’s 2020 election opponent. After hearing from a State Bureau of Investigation...
Deliberations start for 2 men charged in Gov. Whitmer plot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Jurors return Tuesday for their first full day of deliberations in the trial of two men accused of hatching a plan to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the government’s second shot at getting convictions in a case that emerged just before the 2020 presidential election.
22-year-old Hermon man dies in one-vehicle crash
RUSSELL, N.Y. (WWTI) — A fatal car crash resulted in the death of a Hermon man on Friday. According to a press release from the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Joseph Gotham was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado on County Route 17 in Russell when he exited the roadway and the truck overturned several times.
