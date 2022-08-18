Inmate found dead in Alamance County Detention Center

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An inmate was found dead in his cell at the Alamance County Detention Center on Thursday, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

Detention officers were making rounds at 5:30 a.m. when an inmate requested to speak with an officer. They entered the two-man cell and found Demarius Montreal Wheeler, 28, of Burlington, unresponsive and not breathing.

The officers immediately began life-saving measures, including CPR and using a defibrillator in an attempt to revive Wheeler. EMS arrived a short time later and took over the life-saving efforts.

Unfortunately, those efforts were unsuccessful and Wheeler was pronounced dead by EMS.

The State Bureau of Investigation has been called upon to handle the investigation, The medical examiner has also been called upon to determine Wheeler’s cause of death.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.