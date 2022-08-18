ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamance County, NC

Inmate found dead in Alamance County Detention Center

By Brayden Stamps
 4 days ago

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An inmate was found dead in his cell at the Alamance County Detention Center on Thursday, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

Detention officers were making rounds at 5:30 a.m. when an inmate requested to speak with an officer. They entered the two-man cell and found Demarius Montreal Wheeler, 28, of Burlington, unresponsive and not breathing.

Alamance County sheriff’s daughter indicted for death by distribution in 2021 fentanyl death

The officers immediately began life-saving measures, including CPR and using a defibrillator in an attempt to revive Wheeler. EMS arrived a short time later and took over the life-saving efforts.

Unfortunately, those efforts were unsuccessful and Wheeler was pronounced dead by EMS.

The State Bureau of Investigation has been called upon to handle the investigation, The medical examiner has also been called upon to determine Wheeler’s cause of death.

Comments / 8

Joe Brown
4d ago

they definitely didn't immediately preform life saving measures. I've seen it first hand. inmate complaining of health issues thru walk righy by

