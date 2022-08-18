Health fair for senior citizens happening next week

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Senior citizens in Mahoning County are welcome to learn more about health next Wednesday.

Older Adults’ Day Out will be held at the Covelli Centre from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Professionals will be there to answer questions about health and give screenings.

The event will also have entertainment that centers around exercises or cooking courses.

“Well, we’re hoping really to provide some free fellowship for older adults in the community and we know, especially since the pandemic, people were feeling so isolated,” said coordinator Sara Lee.

The event is free to attend. It will include raffles and free goodies will also be handed out.

