ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahoning County, OH

Health fair for senior citizens happening next week

By Jacob Thompson
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NoN0Z_0hMOMP3T00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Senior citizens in Mahoning County are welcome to learn more about health next Wednesday.

Older Adults’ Day Out will be held at the Covelli Centre from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Professionals will be there to answer questions about health and give screenings.

Biden signs expansive health, climate bill into law

The event will also have entertainment that centers around exercises or cooking courses.

“Well, we’re hoping really to provide some free fellowship for older adults in the community and we know, especially since the pandemic, people were feeling so isolated,” said coordinator Sara Lee.

The event is free to attend. It will include raffles and free goodies will also be handed out.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WKBN

Recovering addicts share ways to spend settlement money

Trumbull County could get $344 million in a judgment after three pharmacy chains were found guilty of recklessly distributing pain pills. Last week, we heard from county officials about some ideas for spending the money. Monday, two people who have beaten addiction gave their ideas for the best places it could help.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Mahoning County, OH
Government
City
Youngstown, OH
County
Mahoning County, OH
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elderly People#Health Fair#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
cleveland19.com

5 people hurt, 1 critically, in Stark County chemical release

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Five people were injured after being exposed to hydrogen sulfide Monday morning at a Canton Township plant. Officials said the incident happened around 7:53 a.m. at US Ecology in the 2000 block of Central Avenue. According to the company’s website, they use a delisting treatment...
STARK COUNTY, OH
WKBN

WKBN

42K+
Followers
23K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy