Fox 46 Charlotte

Deadly Rowan County campfire is under investigation: Sheriff

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway in Rowan County after a man died in a campfire, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident around 9:45 p.m. Sunday night on St. Peters Church Road. Deputies said 57-year-old Michael Kitchke, who lived at the address, […]
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Rutherford Co. deputies involved in three chases over weekend

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were involved in multiple pursuits with suspects over the weekend. Deputies said the first chase began on August 20, when deputies tried to stop a motorcyclist for traffic offenses near US 221. The motorcyclist led deputies on a pursuit into South Carolina, where he was taken into custody by deputies from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Active shooter training underway in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Active shooter training continues Monday in York County. If you live in the Finley Road area, you may hear some loud noises and simulated gunfire. It's from the training happening at the former Finley Road Elementary School. This training will run all day through Wednesday.
YORK COUNTY, SC
WCNC

Man shot while leaving Rock Hill Waffle House, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A man is recovering after he was shot outside a Waffle House in Rock Hill early Saturday morning, police said. Rock Hill police were called to a shooting at the Waffle House on Cherry Road around 3 a.m. on Aug. 20. When officers arrived, they were told by a group of people that the victim was taken to Piedmont Medical Center after being shot twice.
ROCK HILL, SC
my40.tv

Authorities searching for missing Rutherford County teenager

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a teenager who's been reported missing. The sheriff's office says 16-year-old Abagail Lynn Cantrell is described as a white female with blue eyes and black hair. She is 5'4" tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
fox46.com

SWAT activated to de-escalate east Charlotte situation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – SWAT was activated to help de-escalate a situation in east Charlotte Monday night, according to CMPD. Police are working to apprehend a suspect with outstanding arrest warrants. The incident began around 3 p.m. on the 12500 block of Leaning Pine Lane near Camp...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Carolina

3 wanted after deadly shooting at Gaffney apartment complex

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three suspects after one person is dead following a shooting in Gaffney Sunday afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a scene at around 4:13 p.m. at Connecticut Village Apartments on East Junior High Road....
GAFFNEY, SC
fox46.com

Man killed in southeast Charlotte shooting: CMPD

The incident happened around 7:20 p.m. on the 3800 block of Marvin Road near North Wendover Road. SWAT activated to de-escalate east Charlotte situation. Darnold says ‘it sucks’ to lose Panthers’ QB battle. Cabarrus County schools dedicate newest school, Roberta …. 100+ students not in on-campus housing...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Police investigating homicide in Lancaster, S.C.

LANCASTER, N.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster Police are investigating what led up to a fatal shooting Friday. Officers responded to a home off the 100 block of North Willow Lake Road around 10:02 p.m. When they arrived, they found 43-year-old Jason Shannon dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. This...
LANCASTER, SC

