Read full article on original website
Related
fox46.com
‘It’s chaotic’: York County Deputies get real training to engage active shooters
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — “When you hear those gunshots, that’s about as real as it gets.”. York County Sheriff’s deputies are training to make sure of one thing. “There will not be a Uvalde, Texas incident in this county,” said York County Sheriff...
Deadly Rowan County campfire is under investigation: Sheriff
ROWAN COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway in Rowan County after a man died in a campfire, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident around 9:45 p.m. Sunday night on St. Peters Church Road. Deputies said 57-year-old Michael Kitchke, who lived at the address, […]
Body found in wooded area in Clover, police investigating
Officials say the incident happened near Highway 55 and Ole Cambridge Road.
FOX Carolina
Rutherford Co. deputies involved in three chases over weekend
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were involved in multiple pursuits with suspects over the weekend. Deputies said the first chase began on August 20, when deputies tried to stop a motorcyclist for traffic offenses near US 221. The motorcyclist led deputies on a pursuit into South Carolina, where he was taken into custody by deputies from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Prevent and help anybody’: Local officials training for worst-case scenarios as school returns
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The typically empty halls of the old Finley Road Elementary School building in Rock Hill hosted some unusual activity on Monday. Deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Office rushed through the halls, past vacant classrooms, with one goal. “Respond to gunfire and try to...
Active shooter training underway in York County
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Active shooter training continues Monday in York County. If you live in the Finley Road area, you may hear some loud noises and simulated gunfire. It's from the training happening at the former Finley Road Elementary School. This training will run all day through Wednesday.
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots August 21st
The Gaston County Mugshots from Sunday, August 21st. All are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty by a court of law.
Man shot while leaving Rock Hill Waffle House, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A man is recovering after he was shot outside a Waffle House in Rock Hill early Saturday morning, police said. Rock Hill police were called to a shooting at the Waffle House on Cherry Road around 3 a.m. on Aug. 20. When officers arrived, they were told by a group of people that the victim was taken to Piedmont Medical Center after being shot twice.
my40.tv
Authorities searching for missing Rutherford County teenager
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a teenager who's been reported missing. The sheriff's office says 16-year-old Abagail Lynn Cantrell is described as a white female with blue eyes and black hair. She is 5'4" tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds.
cn2.com
CN2 Newscast – A Ribbon Cutting in York, Lumber Thieves Lead a Chase, 45 Planes Over York County
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Carolina Ingredients made York County home in 2009 today they unveiled their second warehouse with a ribbon cutting and community leaders. Lumber Thieves lead the York County Sheriff’s Office on a chase through Rock Hill. Deputies were patrolling the area of Shallowford...
fox46.com
SWAT activated to de-escalate east Charlotte situation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – SWAT was activated to help de-escalate a situation in east Charlotte Monday night, according to CMPD. Police are working to apprehend a suspect with outstanding arrest warrants. The incident began around 3 p.m. on the 12500 block of Leaning Pine Lane near Camp...
Gas line work in Lincoln County could include noise and flames
Piedmont Natural Gas will begin routine maintenance Monday, Aug. 22, on a natural gas line off N.C. 150 east of Lincolnton and doesn't want it to be a surprise to people in the area. Piedmont says the work could produce a loud noise, the smell of gas and a tall...
Teenager fatally shot in the Upstate
A fatal Sunday afternoon shooting in the Upstate. A Gaffney teenager was fatally shot Sunday afternoon at the Connecticut Village Apartment complex in Cherokee County.
Homeowners on lookout after 2 reports of bobcats in Burke, Caldwell counties
MORGANTON — Some homeowners in Burke and Caldwell counties are on the lookout after reports of two bobcats in the area. They sent Channel 9 a picture on Monday of what they believe is a large cat just south of Morganton. The two sightings are more than 20 miles...
FOX Carolina
3 wanted after deadly shooting at Gaffney apartment complex
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three suspects after one person is dead following a shooting in Gaffney Sunday afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a scene at around 4:13 p.m. at Connecticut Village Apartments on East Junior High Road....
fox46.com
Man killed in southeast Charlotte shooting: CMPD
The incident happened around 7:20 p.m. on the 3800 block of Marvin Road near North Wendover Road. SWAT activated to de-escalate east Charlotte situation. Darnold says ‘it sucks’ to lose Panthers’ QB battle. Cabarrus County schools dedicate newest school, Roberta …. 100+ students not in on-campus housing...
WYFF4.com
Deputies searching for suspects following Cherokee County deadly shooting
GAFFNEY, S.C. — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting. Deputies said they responded to the shooting Sunday at about 4:13 p.m., at the Connecticut Village Apartments, on East Junior High Road. They said when they arrived, they found a victim with gunshot wounds. Deputies said...
1 person dead after overnight crash in west Charlotte, MEDIC says
CHARLOTTE — One person is dead after an overnight crash in west Charlotte, according to MEDIC. The crash happened on Freedom Drive and Wesley Village road, near the 7/11 convenience store. There were no other injuries reported at this time. Channel 9 has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police for...
Suspect throws stolen plywood from U-Haul at SC deputies during chase
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A suspect is on the loose after two men led York County deputies on a chase in North Carolina while throwing stolen plywood from the back of a U-Haul moving van, police say. Deputies were patrolling the area of Shallowford Drive in Rock Hill on...
WBTV
Police investigating homicide in Lancaster, S.C.
LANCASTER, N.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster Police are investigating what led up to a fatal shooting Friday. Officers responded to a home off the 100 block of North Willow Lake Road around 10:02 p.m. When they arrived, they found 43-year-old Jason Shannon dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. This...
Comments / 0