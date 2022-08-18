Read full article on original website
Volkswagen Eyes Stake In Canadian Mining Business: Report
Volkswagen AG VWAGY is planning to enter the mining business in Canada, Reuters reported, citing Handelsblatt daily. The move will ensure the automaker's raw material supply for battery production. "We are not opening any mines of our own, but we want to acquire stakes in Canadian mines and mine operators,"...
Maxim: Society Pass (Nasdaq: SOPA) – Raise Estimates on Expected Contributions from M&A, Positive on the South East Asia E-commerce Market
New York, 23 August 2022 – Maxim Group LLC (“Maxim”) issues Equity Research Report on Society Pass Inc. SOPA (“SoPa”). SOPA is in the early stages of building an online South East Asian company. Luxury store, Leflair, was the primary revenue contributor for 2Q22. Other businesses are food and beverage online support, online delivery companies Handycart and Pushkart (bought during 1Q22), and Mangan.ph (2Q22), as well as Gorilla Networks, a telecom MVNO (early June '22). SOPA is also starting a loyalty points offering. Maxim believes there should be significant cross-selling opportunities and organic growth in the future. Specifically, Maxim believes Thoughtful Media can market the Company's other brands and the food delivery and luxury brand businesses can be expanded geographically. Maxim has a positive view on the SEA market given faster-than-expected growth rates, increasing mobile and ecommerce penetration, younger populations, travel opening back up, and the opportunity to consolidate smaller companies.
Bosch-Backed Autonomous Driving Startup From China Mulls $500M IPO
China-based Guangzhou WeRide Technology Co is considering a potential $500 million initial public offering, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the situation. The driverless technology startup is working with advisers on the potential listing and is weighing the U.S and Hong Kong markets. According to the people, if WeRide chooses...
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days
People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
SNDL To Buy Valens For $105M In Stock Creating Cannabis Behemoth
SNDL Inc. SNDL and The Valens Company Inc. VLNS VLNS have entered into an arrangement agreement to combine their businesses and create a vertically integrated cannabis platform. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, SNDL will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Valens, other than those owned by SNDL and its subsidiaries, by way of a statutory plan of arrangement.
Crypto Analyst Who Predicted Bitcoin Collapse Now Says 'New Lows Are Just A Matter Of Time'
Cryptocurrency giant Bitcoin BTC/USD closed on a positive note on Saturday at $21,166.06. At the time of writing, it was trading at $21,519, down close to 12% in the last seven days. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Capo, back on Aug. 16, anticipated the downward move, is now warning that "new lows are just a matter of time."
After Reports Of Amazon Taking Interest In Healthcare Firm, Cathie Wood Cuts $48M From Stake
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management sold over 1.7 million shares of home-health services company Signify Health Inc SGFY, valued at over $47.9 million based on Monday’s closing price, through two of its exchange-traded funds. The share sale comes in the wake of a 41% single-day rise in Signify's stock...
Gold Lion Announces LOI with Elcora Advanced Materials to begin Exploration of a Manganese Mining License in Morocco
Vancouver, British Columbia / TheNewswire / August 18, 2022 – Gold Lion Resources Inc. ("Gold Lion" or the "Company") GL GLIOF (FWB:2BC) is pleased to announce the development and exploration of a manganese mine in Morocco by signing a letter of intent dated August 10, 2022 (the "LOI") to acquire a 50% interest in a mining license (the "License") from Ermazon SARL ("Ermazon"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Elcora Advanced Materials Corp. ("Elcora"). Ermazon has applied for the exploitation license of the manganese concession which will fortify ongoing strategies to supply battery and electric vehicle end-users.
Dada Nexus Records 55% Revenue Growth In Q2
Dada Nexus Ltd DADA reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 54.7% year-on-year, to RMB2.28 billion. The number of active customers for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022, was 72.8 million versus 51.3 million last year. Dada Now revenues increased 37.4% Y/Y to RMB815.6 million, and JDDJ revenues climbed 66.3%...
GE Workers In Alabama Launch Union Organizing Campaign For Better Pay & Job Security: Reuters
Workers at General Electric Co GE plant in Alabama have launched a campaign to form a union for better pay and job security, reported Reuters. The Auburn, Alabama plant employs 179 workers and builds a fuel nozzle on the widely used LEAP jet engine, which powers planes of Airbus SE EADSY and Boeing Co BA.
Why CrowdStrike, Zscaler And Okta Shares Are Rising After Hours
Shares of several cybersecurity companies are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after Palo Alto Networks Inc PANW shares jumped on the company's better-than-expected financial results. Palo Alto also issued strong guidance and announced a three-for-one stock split. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc CRWD, Zscaler Inc ZS and Okta Inc OKTA are...
Why AMC Entertainment Is Trading Lower By 33%; Here Are 31 Stocks Moving Premarket
Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. KRBP shares rose 48.5% to $0.56 in pre-market trading. Kiromic Biopharma said the company has determined not to pursue, at this time, the contemplated public offering to which the registration statement relates. MSP Recovery, Inc. MSPR shares rose 37.2% to $2.95 in pre-market trading after the company...
Dollar General To $280? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Monday
Telsey Advisory Group raised the price target on Dollar General Corporation DG from $260 to $280. However, Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained the stock with an Outperform. Dollar General shares rose 0.1% to $253.96 in pre-market trading. Cowen & Co. cut V.F. Corporation VFC price target from $52...
The Big Apple's New Initiative To Equitably Grow NYC's Cannabis Industry
New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Department of Small Business Services (SBS) commissioner Kevin D. Kim announced the launch of Cannabis NYC, a first-of-its-kind initiative and suite of services to support the equitable growth of the cannabis industry in the Big Apple. As a key pillar of Adams’ Blueprint...
Cannabis ETF Makes Bold Bet On Legalization, Reversing Stance On U.S. Marijuana Assets
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF MJ, an exchange-traded fund specializing mainly in Canadian cannabis companies and ancillary marijuana businesses, will begin to include U.S.-based marijuana multistate operators. “We are excited to offer our investors exposure to the global cannabis industry through MJ, the world’s largest global cannabis fund. ETFMG is proud...
Tilray's CBD100 Approved For Clinical Trials In Australia And New Zealand By The Natural Health Science Foundation
Tilray Brands, Inc.’s TLRY TLRY medical cannabis division, Tilray Medical, has received approval and verification from The Natural Health Science Foundation ("NHSF") of its flagship product, Tilray Purified Oral Solution (“OS”) CBD100, to be used in clinical trials in Australia and New Zealand. George Polimenakos, general manager,...
Two Dividend Stocks Legendary Investor George Soros Is Holding Through The Tumultuous Markets
As many notable investors submit their 13F SEC filings, we can gain a better understanding of market sentiment by monitoring their portfolios. With many investors split on market direction, investing in stocks with attractive betas, strong earnings, and dividend yields can prove to be beneficial. Here are two dividend stocks that George Soros holds in Soros Fund Management.
$10 Million Bet On This Casino Stock? 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed lower on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Freedom Biosciences Gets $10.5M In Seed Financing For Psychedelics Research, This Is What We Know
Freedom Biosciences achieved a major $10.5 million in a seed financing round in which MBX Capital, PsyMed Ventures, Village Global and The Yale Startup, among others, participated. The clinical-stage biotech company, which develops therapeutics based on various psychedelics to treat major depressive disorder, will use the funds to advance its...
Crude Oil Is Depressed Again
The commodity market remains under bearish control on Monday; Brent is falling to reach $95.45. Oil is being pressured by the expensive “greenback”, as well as public concerns about a global recession around the world. Today’s economic slump might reduce interest in energies, having a negative impact on prices.
