Merck Gets FDA Fast Track Status For Chronic Kidney Disease Candidate
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation for Merck's MRK lead asset MK-2060 for the reduction in risk of major thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD). MK-2060 is being investigated in a Phase 2 study to evaluate the efficacy and safety...
Tilray's CBD100 Approved For Clinical Trials In Australia And New Zealand By The Natural Health Science Foundation
Tilray Brands, Inc.’s TLRY TLRY medical cannabis division, Tilray Medical, has received approval and verification from The Natural Health Science Foundation ("NHSF") of its flagship product, Tilray Purified Oral Solution (“OS”) CBD100, to be used in clinical trials in Australia and New Zealand. George Polimenakos, general manager,...
FDA Grants Fast Track Status To Synlogic's Rare Genetic Disorder Drug
SYNB1353 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical study in healthy volunteers. Aoife Brennan, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "The FDA's Fast Track designation reinforces our conviction for the urgent need for new treatments for HCU as well as the promising non-clinical data we have generated in the program to date.”
SNDL To Buy Valens For $105M In Stock Creating Cannabis Behemoth
SNDL Inc. SNDL and The Valens Company Inc. VLNS VLNS have entered into an arrangement agreement to combine their businesses and create a vertically integrated cannabis platform. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, SNDL will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Valens, other than those owned by SNDL and its subsidiaries, by way of a statutory plan of arrangement.
Freedom Biosciences Gets $10.5M In Seed Financing For Psychedelics Research, This Is What We Know
Freedom Biosciences achieved a major $10.5 million in a seed financing round in which MBX Capital, PsyMed Ventures, Village Global and The Yale Startup, among others, participated. The clinical-stage biotech company, which develops therapeutics based on various psychedelics to treat major depressive disorder, will use the funds to advance its...
Sugarmade Expands Its Cannabis Manufacturing And Distribution Footprint
SugarRush a wholly owned subsidiary of Sugarmade, Inc. SGMD, has entered into a management services agreement (“MSA”) with Canndis, Inc., a California cannabis micro license holder based in Desert Hot Springs, California, providing for an expansion in the company’s manufacturing and distribution footprint. Canndis’ license covers delivery, manufacturing, distribution, and cultivation capabilities.
Gold Lion Announces LOI with Elcora Advanced Materials to begin Exploration of a Manganese Mining License in Morocco
Vancouver, British Columbia / TheNewswire / August 18, 2022 – Gold Lion Resources Inc. ("Gold Lion" or the "Company") GL GLIOF (FWB:2BC) is pleased to announce the development and exploration of a manganese mine in Morocco by signing a letter of intent dated August 10, 2022 (the "LOI") to acquire a 50% interest in a mining license (the "License") from Ermazon SARL ("Ermazon"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Elcora Advanced Materials Corp. ("Elcora"). Ermazon has applied for the exploitation license of the manganese concession which will fortify ongoing strategies to supply battery and electric vehicle end-users.
Volkswagen Eyes Stake In Canadian Mining Business: Report
Volkswagen AG VWAGY is planning to enter the mining business in Canada, Reuters reported, citing Handelsblatt daily. The move will ensure the automaker's raw material supply for battery production. "We are not opening any mines of our own, but we want to acquire stakes in Canadian mines and mine operators,"...
Maxim: Society Pass (Nasdaq: SOPA) – Raise Estimates on Expected Contributions from M&A, Positive on the South East Asia E-commerce Market
New York, 23 August 2022 – Maxim Group LLC (“Maxim”) issues Equity Research Report on Society Pass Inc. SOPA (“SoPa”). SOPA is in the early stages of building an online South East Asian company. Luxury store, Leflair, was the primary revenue contributor for 2Q22. Other businesses are food and beverage online support, online delivery companies Handycart and Pushkart (bought during 1Q22), and Mangan.ph (2Q22), as well as Gorilla Networks, a telecom MVNO (early June '22). SOPA is also starting a loyalty points offering. Maxim believes there should be significant cross-selling opportunities and organic growth in the future. Specifically, Maxim believes Thoughtful Media can market the Company's other brands and the food delivery and luxury brand businesses can be expanded geographically. Maxim has a positive view on the SEA market given faster-than-expected growth rates, increasing mobile and ecommerce penetration, younger populations, travel opening back up, and the opportunity to consolidate smaller companies.
Cannabis ETF Makes Bold Bet On Legalization, Reversing Stance On U.S. Marijuana Assets
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF MJ, an exchange-traded fund specializing mainly in Canadian cannabis companies and ancillary marijuana businesses, will begin to include U.S.-based marijuana multistate operators. “We are excited to offer our investors exposure to the global cannabis industry through MJ, the world’s largest global cannabis fund. ETFMG is proud...
After Reports Of Amazon Taking Interest In Healthcare Firm, Cathie Wood Cuts $48M From Stake
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management sold over 1.7 million shares of home-health services company Signify Health Inc SGFY, valued at over $47.9 million based on Monday’s closing price, through two of its exchange-traded funds. The share sale comes in the wake of a 41% single-day rise in Signify's stock...
