FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Storms for some today, better chance tonight and Monday
Heating up again later this week... THIS EVENING: Break in the Rain, Mild and Humid. Temperatures in the Low 70s. TONIGHT: Scattered Showers & Storms. Lo 70. MONDAY: Scattered Showers & PM Storms. Hi 82. Winds: Light. A period of rain this afternoon created some heavy rain for areas west...
New CWD-positive leads to DMA 2 expansion
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — A road-killed deer was discovered and tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). There will be another expansion of Disease Management Area (DMA) following this incident in southcentral Pennsylvania. The deer was an adult female and was found in Upper Mifflin Township in Cumberland County. As...
Can township change Cumberland County resident’s address for safety reasons?
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Jeannie Nally lives at the corner of Laurie Drive and Michael Court in the Shippensburg Village 55+ Community in South Hampton Township, Cumberland County. The house has been there since 2015. When she and her husband moved in a year ago, they noticed there was...
