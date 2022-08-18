Study shows world could save 700 million tons of CO2 if people cycled more – Science-Environment News – Report by AFR

Read full article on original website
Russian diamonds are back on the market with deals being done in Indian rupees instead of US dollars, report says
After being hit with US sanctions, Russian mining giant Alrosa is back selling more than $250 million of diamonds a month, sources told Bloomberg.
Canada could have its own Fyre Festival fiasco if it doesn't amp up event regulations
In the spring of 2017, the public spectacle over the now infamous Fyre Festival seemingly broke the Internet. Since then, several movies and dozens of articles have recounted the story of the most hyped up festival in history that never happened. The main event promoter, fraudster and con artist Billy McFarland, sold thousands of young people around the world on the dream of a luxurious, VIP festival on an exclusive Caribbean island that never existed. What if I told you that in Canada you too could find yourself at the next Fyre-like Festival? You might unknowingly purchase a ticket, or...
