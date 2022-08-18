ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, PA

abc27.com

New CWD-positive leads to DMA 2 expansion

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — A road-killed deer was discovered and tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). There will be another expansion of Disease Management Area (DMA) following this incident in southcentral Pennsylvania. The deer was an adult female and was found in Upper Mifflin Township in Cumberland County. As...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Flash flood warnings in Franklin and Fulton County

FRANKLIN COUNTY/FULTON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Severe flash flooding in southwestern Franklin County with warnings of floodings in the southeastern part of Fulton County. Both areas are currently under a flash flood warning through 4:30PM. Have your own storm photos? Submit them here on our Chime In page.
FULTON COUNTY, PA
Franklin County, PA
abc27.com

Mass stabbing incident in Stewartstown, York County; at least two dead

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Multiple people were stabbed in Hopewell Township, Stewartstown, York County at approximately 7:15 p.m. on Aug. 22, according to York County Emergency Management PIO Ted Czech. At least two people are dead and several more are injured according to Czech. The York County coroner...
YORK COUNTY, PA
#Mosquito Control#Other Roads#Mosquitoes#Mosquitos#Diseases#General Health#Franklin County Mosquito
abc27.com

Cumberland County library opens to the public

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Simpson Public Libary in Mechanicsburg celebrated its grand opening on Saturday, Aug. 20. It is in the former Agway building on West Allen Street. When Agway moved out, both the friends of the Simpson Library and the Library itself thought the space was a perfect spot for the new facility.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Dauphin County resurfacing project starting next week

HARRISBURG, pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that a 3.4-mile stretch of Route 147 will be resurfaced in Dauphin County starting on Wednesday, Aug. 24. According to a release, the project will consist of resurfacing, minor roadway winding at the intersection of Market Street and Fourth Street, and draining updates, among other miscellaneous construction on Route 147 from Rise Street in Halifax Borough to just south of McClellan Road in Halifax Township.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WBAL Radio

Adolescent injured jumping into 'Prettyboy Dam'

There's no word on the status of a young person that was injured jumping into the water at the Prettyboy Dam on Sunday evening. Baltimore and Carroll County rescue workers were called to the scene to help the person. A Baltimore County Fire Department tweet says the patient jumped from...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
abc27.com

Early morning fire damages Perry County home

WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire damaged a home early Saturday morning in Wheatfield Township, Perry County. According to officials, crews were dispatched to 104 Hunkey Hollow Road around 4:39 a.m. No word if any injuries were reported, however, abc27 has learned that it was a single-family home that was damaged.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
tinyhousetalk.com

10-acre Tiny House Retreat Center in West Virginia

Tiny Haven is a tiny home and glamping retreat center outside of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia. The 10-acre property features two modern-farmhouse tiny homes, two renovated vintage airstreams, a stargazing glamping dome, and two glamping tents. Guests can enjoy hiking and biking trails, wineries, breweries, and river activities nearby. Learn more below!
HARPERS FERRY, WV
abc27.com

14th annual Cultural Fest being held in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Until 10 pm on Saturday, Aug 20., Dauphin County is celebrating cultural diversity with its cultural fest in Harrisburg. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. This is the 14th year that the...
HARRISBURG, PA

