abc27.com
Can township change Cumberland County resident’s address for safety reasons?
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Jeannie Nally lives at the corner of Laurie Drive and Michael Court in the Shippensburg Village 55+ Community in South Hampton Township, Cumberland County. The house has been there since 2015. When she and her husband moved in a year ago, they noticed there was...
abc27.com
New CWD-positive leads to DMA 2 expansion
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — A road-killed deer was discovered and tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). There will be another expansion of Disease Management Area (DMA) following this incident in southcentral Pennsylvania. The deer was an adult female and was found in Upper Mifflin Township in Cumberland County. As...
WGAL
Fire breaks out at business near Waynesboro, Franklin County
WAYNESBORO, Pa. — A fire broke out at a business in Washington Township, Franklin County. The fire started around 12:45 p.m. Monday at Patterson's Diesel in the 6500 block of Buchanan Trail East, near Waynesboro. There is no word on the cause of the fire.
local21news.com
Flash flood warnings in Franklin and Fulton County
FRANKLIN COUNTY/FULTON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Severe flash flooding in southwestern Franklin County with warnings of floodings in the southeastern part of Fulton County. Both areas are currently under a flash flood warning through 4:30PM. Have your own storm photos? Submit them here on our Chime In page.
Update: Missing woman in York County located safe
Pennsylvania State Police in York County say a missing woman they were looking for has been located safe.
'Fire Incident' Shuts Down Three Major Roadways In Central PA (DEVELOPING)
Three major roadways in central Pennsylvania have been closed due to a '"fire incident," authorities say. The undisclosed "fire incident," was first announced by Waynesboro police around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, August 22, 2022. The police asked the public to avoid "West Main Street in the area of Prices Church...
abc27.com
Mass stabbing incident in Stewartstown, York County; at least two dead
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Multiple people were stabbed in Hopewell Township, Stewartstown, York County at approximately 7:15 p.m. on Aug. 22, according to York County Emergency Management PIO Ted Czech. At least two people are dead and several more are injured according to Czech. The York County coroner...
School Threat Leads To Senior Citizen Bus Pipe Bomb Claim In Frederick County: Sheriff
A second teen in Maryland is facing charges after being busted making bomb threats, this time on social media targeting a senior citizen bus, the Frederick County Sheriff advised. Shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, officials said that a concerned citizen contacted the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office regarding...
OSHA calling on employers to protect workers after alarming amount of workplace fatalities in south central Pa.
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Almost one month after a 53-year-old Harrisburg man was killed in a chicken barn collapse at Hillandale Farms in Tyrone Township, Adams County, the wreckage remains. It’s just one of the staggering 21 workplace fatalities that have occurred across south central Pennsylvania since October of last...
abc27.com
Cumberland County library opens to the public
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Simpson Public Libary in Mechanicsburg celebrated its grand opening on Saturday, Aug. 20. It is in the former Agway building on West Allen Street. When Agway moved out, both the friends of the Simpson Library and the Library itself thought the space was a perfect spot for the new facility.
Police: Suspects used fraudulent credit cards to buy parts at Cumberland County auto dealer
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County are seeking help identifying three suspects in a fraud case. It occurred in July at Bobby Rahal Lexus on Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township. According to police, the suspects called the business to buy several vehicle parts using multiple credit cards...
abc27.com
Dauphin County resurfacing project starting next week
HARRISBURG, pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that a 3.4-mile stretch of Route 147 will be resurfaced in Dauphin County starting on Wednesday, Aug. 24. According to a release, the project will consist of resurfacing, minor roadway winding at the intersection of Market Street and Fourth Street, and draining updates, among other miscellaneous construction on Route 147 from Rise Street in Halifax Borough to just south of McClellan Road in Halifax Township.
WBAL Radio
Adolescent injured jumping into 'Prettyboy Dam'
There's no word on the status of a young person that was injured jumping into the water at the Prettyboy Dam on Sunday evening. Baltimore and Carroll County rescue workers were called to the scene to help the person. A Baltimore County Fire Department tweet says the patient jumped from...
echo-pilot.com
Third person wanted in connection with Chambersburg drive-by shooting surrenders
The third person wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting that killed a dog in Chambersburg last month surrendered to police on Sunday. Hailey Torres is accused of attempting to hide the vehicle used in the July 12 shooting in order to impede the investigation, police said in the charging document.
Students head back to school in central Pa.: photos
Students in the Derry Township School District returned to school today. The Hershey area students were one of three Dauphin County schools to welcome students back today, joining two Cumberland County schools that opened their doors to students today.
York Coroner: ‘Shortcuts’ can kill; OSHA gives more details about Amazon and J&K Salvage deaths
Kevin Chambers says he never becomes jaded investigating workplace deaths, despite how many he investigates.
Route 997: Motorists advised of delays next week in Greene Township
Motorists in Franklin County are advised a soil remediation project is scheduled for next week on Route 997 at Byers Road in Greene Township. A contractor will clean up a diesel fuel spill along the southbound lane of Route 997. Weather permitting, this work will be performed from approximately 8:00...
abc27.com
Early morning fire damages Perry County home
WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire damaged a home early Saturday morning in Wheatfield Township, Perry County. According to officials, crews were dispatched to 104 Hunkey Hollow Road around 4:39 a.m. No word if any injuries were reported, however, abc27 has learned that it was a single-family home that was damaged.
tinyhousetalk.com
10-acre Tiny House Retreat Center in West Virginia
Tiny Haven is a tiny home and glamping retreat center outside of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia. The 10-acre property features two modern-farmhouse tiny homes, two renovated vintage airstreams, a stargazing glamping dome, and two glamping tents. Guests can enjoy hiking and biking trails, wineries, breweries, and river activities nearby. Learn more below!
abc27.com
14th annual Cultural Fest being held in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Until 10 pm on Saturday, Aug 20., Dauphin County is celebrating cultural diversity with its cultural fest in Harrisburg. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. This is the 14th year that the...
