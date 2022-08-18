ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 US Gymnastics Championships kick off at Amalie Arena

By Brianda Villegas
WFLA
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Several of the country’s best gymnasts have traveled to Tampa for the 2022 US Gymnastics Championships this week to compete for national titles.

Around 150 athletes are expected to bring their elite skills to Amalie Arena for the four-day event.

“These athletes have been training, some of them for their entire life for this moment, right now. It’s going to be electrifying. It’s going to be a lot of fun to watch,” USA Gymnastics High Performance Director Brett McClure said.

Several Olympians and world medalists will be featured during the championships, including Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Stephen Nedoroscik and Brody Malone.

After the championships, the US Men’s and Women’s National Teams will be announced.

“This is the first step to a world championship team, an Olympic team. It’s something they dream about their entire lives and so it’s a really big deal. They’re primed and ready to go,” McClure said.

See the schedule below.

Thursday, August 18 – Junior Men Day 1 – 1:30 p.m.
Thursday, August 18 – Senior Men Day 1 – 7:00 p.m.
Friday, August 19 – Junior Women Day 1 – 1:30 p.m.
Friday, August 19 – Senior Women Day 1 – 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, August 20 – Junior Men Day 2 – 1:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 20 – Senior Men Day 2 – 7:00 p.m.
Sunday, August 21 – Junior Women Day 2 – 1:30 p.m.
Sunday, August 21 – Senior Women Day 2 – 7:00 p.m.

For more information on how to buy tickets, check out the US Gymnastics Championships’ website . You can also watch the competition on WFLA News Channel 8.

