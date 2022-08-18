ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, NY

Dennis B. Allen

By Jennifer Wing
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 4 days ago
Dennis B. Allen, of Auburn, died peacefully with family by his side on July 23, 2022. Born in Syracuse in 1947, he graduated from Jamesville-Dewitt High School and worked in the automotive industry in central New York as a parts manager for many years.

He enjoyed camping, canoeing and nature. He was an avid fan of NASCAR and lived and breathed football – especially SU and the Bills – from September to February every year. Dennis had a wry sense of humor with George Carlin being one of his favorite comedians. He will be missed by many.

He is survived by his son, Scott Allen of Jackson, WY; his sister Donna Kerr (Tom) of Lisle, IL; and his sister Kelly Rice (Matthew) of Medway, MA. He also leaves his niece Shana, his nephews Ryan and Ethan and several cousins.

A celebration of Dennis’s life will be held at a later date.

To send condolences, visit robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.

Eagle Newspapers

