Read full article on original website
Related
Gas line work in Lincoln County could include noise and flames
Piedmont Natural Gas will begin routine maintenance Monday, Aug. 22, on a natural gas line off N.C. 150 east of Lincolnton and doesn't want it to be a surprise to people in the area. Piedmont says the work could produce a loud noise, the smell of gas and a tall...
fox46.com
Delays expected after crash closes I-85 South in Gaston County: NCDOT
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Heavy delays are expected after a crash closed Interstate-85 southbound in Gaston County Friday afternoon, according to NCDOT. The southbound lanes of I-85 near Exit 27 reopened just before 1 p.m., however, congestion remains. The wreck happened at 11:40 a.m. Friday, Aug....
Body found in wooded area in Clover, police investigating
Officials say the incident happened near Highway 55 and Ole Cambridge Road.
Deadly Rowan County campfire is under investigation: Sheriff
ROWAN COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway in Rowan County after a man died in a campfire, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident around 9:45 p.m. Sunday night on St. Peters Church Road. Deputies said 57-year-old Michael Kitchke, who lived at the address, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Large oak tree by Freedom Park pond has to come down, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The large oak tree by the pond at Freedom Park in Charlotte will be removed Friday, county officials said. According to Mecklenburg County’s Park and Recreation Department, the tree has reached the end of its life cycle and started to split. Officials said it has become “a hazard to […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Road project aims to ease congestion in Huntersville
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A road project in Huntersville is aiming to alleviate traffic congestion by creating another way through a heavily traveled part of town. Road crews are working on a $23 million project that creates two roundabouts and improves a section of Main Street, which runs parallel to Old Statesville Road.
Man killed in Rowan County camper fire, officials say
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A man was killed in a camper fire in Rowan County Sunday night, according to Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. A person driving by the camper on St. Peter’s Church Road saw flames shooting out and called authorities. Once firefighters made it inside, they found a man dead.
WBTV
I-77 South in Fort Mill, S.C. remains closed after fuel tanker overturns
Truck crash creates hours-long delays in York Co., S.C. Traffic moving smoothly on I-77 South in York County after a bad crash involving a fuel tanker truck had it shutdown for hours. Eight students hospitalized after bus crash. Updated: 22 hours ago. The bus was carrying 24 students from New...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lancaster dirt bikes hindered emergency vehicle, sheriff says
LANCASTER, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two dirt bike riders who got in front of and failed to yield to an EMS vehicle responding to a possible small child drowning call are being sought, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Deputies along with EMS were responding to calls regarding a possible drowning of a […]
iredellfreenews.com
Barium developers face community questions before Troutman Planning & Zoning Board considers 2,200-home project
Thirty-five residents gathered on Thursday night to hear a presentation on the proposed 778-acre Wakefield development at the former Barium Springs property that will bring 2,200 single-family, multifamily, townhome and apartment residences to the north side of Troutman. Developers are seeking a recommendation for the property to the newly established...
1 person dead after overnight crash in west Charlotte, MEDIC says
CHARLOTTE — One person is dead after an overnight crash in west Charlotte, according to MEDIC. The crash happened on Freedom Drive and Wesley Village road, near the 7/11 convenience store. There were no other injuries reported at this time. Channel 9 has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police for...
‘Pretty devastating’: Massive NC building sits empty as company cancels 3,200 jobs
"I mean it was just a game changer type investment for our city,” a Charlotte City Councilman said, referring to what was once the company's plan.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
All students hurt after school bus flips in Chesterfield Co. back home, officials say
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — All students who were sent to the hospital after a school bus flipped in Chesterfield County on Friday afternoon have been released and are now at home, according to a school official. At least eight students were hurt in the crash just before 4 p.m....
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots August 21st
The Gaston County Mugshots from Sunday, August 21st. All are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty by a court of law.
PHOTOS: Old church near uptown being turned into condos
CHARLOTTE — An old church property in the Wesley Heights Historic District was rezoned for residential units more than 15 years ago, but those plans never came to fruition. Now, a condo project is moving forward at the site with a different developer. Locally based Whitestone Capital is underway...
North Charlotte neighbors upset about lumber company’s efforts
“This is our first home, and I was hoping to pass it down to them and let this be their first piece of wealth,” said Patricia Oliver, who lives in the Oakbrooke neighborhood.
Over 200 flights delayed at Charlotte Douglas Monday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At least 200 flights were delayed and nearly two dozen were canceled at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Monday, according to Flight Aware. The majority of impacted flights were through American Airlines, which had 173 delays and six cancellations as of 3:30 p.m., according to Flight Aware data.
3rd earthquake hits North Carolina in little over a week
TROUTMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A third earthquake has hit North Carolina in a little over a week, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Around 6 a.m., a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman in Iredell County. On Aug. 8, a magnitude 2 earthquake also hit Archdale. On Aug. 13, Spruce Pine was hit. Magnitude is how […]
WBTV
Police investigating homicide in Lancaster, S.C.
LANCASTER, N.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster Police are investigating what led up to a fatal shooting Friday. Officers responded to a home off the 100 block of North Willow Lake Road around 10:02 p.m. When they arrived, they found 43-year-old Jason Shannon dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. This...
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina
If you love to eat seafood and you happen to live in North Carolina or you love to come here on holidays, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should definitely not miss if you what to see how fresh and high-quality seafood tastes like.
Comments / 0