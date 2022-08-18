TaxSlayer Center has new name: Vibrant Arena at The MARK

The TaxSlayer Center has a new name – the Vibrant Arena at The MARK.

The Illinois Quad City Civic Center Authority announced the name change on August 18 on their Facebook page. The newly renamed home of the QC Steamwheelers and the QC Storm will bear the name of the credit union for the next few years. The deal is worth $4 million over the next 10 years.

“The Quad Cities is our home, it’s part of who we are, and it means a lot to be the first local business to hold the naming rights to this arena,” said Matt McCombs, President and CEO of Vibrant. “Many of us started seeing concerts at The MARK back in the 1990s, and nodding back to those roots in the new name was part of our discussions from the very beginning. We see this as our opportunity to invest in our community in a way that has a positive impact on everyone here.”

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Vibrant,” said Scott Mullen, Vibrant Arena at The MARK’s Executive Director. “They are a local company with fresh ideas that will make our award winning venue even more attractive and a place where our guests can proudly enjoy the top-caliber entertainment options we provide.” There are several updates planned for the arena, including new graphics, a state of the art video wall in the main lobby, a new Vibrant Lounge VIP Area and updated color schemes throughout the venue.

The first event to be hosted under the new Vibrant Arena at The MARK name will be Styx, REO Speedwagon and Loverboy on September 6. It marks the start of a busy fall schedule that includes the Taco & Margarita Festival on Sept. 10, Thomas Rhett on Oct. 13, Bert Kreischer on Oct. 28, Judas Priest with Queensryche on Oct. 29 and Carrie Underwood on Nov. 12.

The arena is one of the top-performing mid-sized arenas in the country and has hosted thousands of top artists and events, including Neil Diamond, Frank Sinatra, Billy Joel, The Eagles, Van Halen, Cher, Kenny Chesney, Taylor Swift, Luke Bryan, Pearl Jam, KISS, Michael Bublé, Journey, Paul McCartney and many others.

The arena is also home to two local sports franchises: The Quad City Storm of the SPHL, which opens its 2022-23 season in Moline on Oct. 21, 2022, and the Quad City Steamwheelers, which competed in the IFL’s national championship last weekend as its 2022 Eastern Conference Champions.

“It’s great that Vibrant was willing to incorporate The MARK back into the building name,” says Illinois Quad City Civic Center Authority Chair, Stacy Happ, “The MARK was such a source of pride over the years and acknowledging that heritage illustrates Vibrant’s understanding and appreciation of our community.”

“TaxSlayer has been a tremendous partner since 2017 and they graciously allowed us to shop the market to pursue other companies for a more attractive deal,” says Mullen, “I am extremely pleased that it has worked out so well for all involved.”

