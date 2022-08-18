Read full article on original website
Fort Sill to conduct tornado readiness drills Tuesday
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill is preparing for a full-scale exercise on Tuesday, in order to better prepare for emergencies, especially tornadoes. Residents on Fort Sill should expect to see staged exercise areas for the drill, which include tornado debris and “injured” mannequins, near Reynolds Army Health Clinic.
Lawton Public Library to host Sit, Stay and Read event Thursday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Public Library will host a free sit, stay, and read event this Thursday. The library will host 15 minute sessions, from 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. to allow children to boost their reading skills by reading to a furry friend. The event is co-sponsored...
Lawton Public Library to host “Adultish” origami class
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - If origami is something you like to do in your spare time or want to learn, the Lawton Public Library has an upcoming event just for you. From 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday the Lawton Public Library will host an “Adultish Crafts” event, giving residents a chance to learn how to create a Hedgehog solely out of a book.
Lawton Public School offers Comanche Nation language class
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Preserving an indigenous language is the goal of a partnership between Comanche Nation and Lawton Public Schools. Starting this year Lawton Public Schools is now offering their high school students the option to learn the Comanche Nation language, both Comanche Nation and LPS is excited about this new opportunity.
UPDATE: Missing Duncan man found safe and sound
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Missing 63-year-old Ronnie Pierce of Duncan was found Monday, according to reports from his family. Pierce had been missing since August 16, when he mysteriously disappeared, not answering families attempts to reach him and turning off his phone. We have limited details on where Pierce was...
Commissioners honored Oklahoma’s Miss United States Agriculture with a proclamation
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Kynleigh Henson has lived in Cotton County majority of her life and has a passion for Agriculture. She won the title of 2023′s Oklahoma Miss United-States Agriculture. Cotton county commissioner Mike Woods said, not many get the chance that she has. “It’s really an honor...
Altus reservoir closed to traffic starting Monday
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Altus reservoir will be closed to all vehicular traffic, starting Monday morning. Construction will begin in Hoyt Shadid Park and the area will be closed to all visitors. You’ll still be able to access the Thunder Court and playground from the west entrance. The dog...
Walters Public Schools closes due to water main break
WALTERS, Okla. (KSWO) - Walters Public Schools closed Monday morning, due to a water main break which made holding classes impossible. Officials with WPS apologized for the inconvenience, but due to the inability to use water, wash hands, use restrooms or prepare meals they were forced to close school for the day.
Stephens County Commissioners vote to remove county burn ban
STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Board of Stephens County Commissioners have voted to not extend the burn ban for another two weeks. The decision was made on Monday, after Fire Chiefs held a majority vote to not continue to burn ban. If needed, the Stephens County Board of Commissioners...
Medicine Park Aquarium opens Butterfly Exhibit
MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KSWO) - The Medicine Park Aquarium opened its new Butterfly House exhibit Saturday morning, with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The exhibit features species native to Oklahoma, including the monarch, which was recently added to an endangered species list. Visitors can watch metamorphosis in various stages as the...
UPDATE: Waurika Superintendent said no gun found on campus, investigation ongoing
WAURIKA, Okla. (KSWO) - Waurika High School was placed under a “soft lockdown,” on Monday, after an alleged threat of violence was posted on social media over the weekend. According to Superintendent Cody Simmons, a “brave student” notified staff of a threatening social media post a little before lunch on Monday.
Commissioners extend Comanche County burn ban another two weeks
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County County Commissioners have extended a burn ban in the county for another two weeks. The extension was passed on Monday. The burn ban was initially put into place on July 25, following increased fire danger and low rain fall totals. While rainfall...
First Alert 7 Forecast- Rain wrap-up?
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Overnight lows look to sit in the high 60s before reaching highs of high 80s and low 90s tomorrow. This trend will continue through Friday, though the dominant wind direction will slowly shift from northeast on Tuesday, to east on Wednesday and Thursday, southeast on Friday, and finally south Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Winds will also pick up into next weekend, getting pretty blustery at 10-20 mph.
Woman dies in Jackson Co. wreck Saturday night
JACKSON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - One person is dead after a wreck in Jackson County Saturday night. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, it happened just before 9 p.m. about two miles north of Blair. 82-year-old Doris Kennedy of Mangum was headed northbound on Highway 283. The second vehicle, although...
7News First Alert Weather: Flooding risk continues today with scattered-to-widespread showers and storms
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! Make sure to grab that umbrella, rain coat, and rain boots this morning because it’s going to be another wet day! If you are heading out the door this morning to hit the road, be cautious when driving because the scattered-to-widespread rain and light winds are contributing to patchy fog across Texoma. A First Alert Weather Day is still in effect as the multiple inches of rainfall we’ve seen the past few days, along with showers and storms today expected to bring up to another 2″ of rainfall, will contribute to a flooding risk for portions of the area. Flood alerts are in effect for multiple counties through noontime today, so be careful when encountering wet spots and puddles on the road.
I-44 wreck sends one to hospital
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person went to the hospital after a crash on I-44 near mile marker 43 Sunday afternoon. Emergency officials told 7News a driver hydroplaned in the rain, hit another car and went into a ditch. She sustained non-life threatening injuries. The driver was trapped in the...
First Alert 7 Forecast: The Texoman’s Guide To Random August Cold Fronts
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - I know, I know. We’ve been talking about our second August cold front for days now, when is it going to get here? All in good time. First, you’ll have to mull through todays high temps of mid 90s, with moderate humidity and cloud cover giving us that muggy feeling.
Two men killed in Grady Co. crash Friday night
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people are dead after a wreck involving three vehicles in Grady County Friday night. It happened around 5:30 p.m. on State Highway 4, south of Tuttle, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. 36-year-old Derek Thomas of Moore was driving north bound at a high...
