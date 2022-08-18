Read full article on original website
Related
WCNC
Myers Park graduate named UNC starting QB
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former Myers Park standout Drake Maye was named the starting quarterback for the North Carolina Tar Heels, head coach Mack Brown announced Monday. The Tar Heels open the season Saturday night against Florida A&M. The game will be televised on the ACC Network at 8:15 p.m.
Hope Solo speaks on North Carolina DWI arrest in podcast
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Soccer legend Hope Solo opened up about her DWI arrest and subsequent time at an alcohol treatment facility on her podcast on Thursday. On March 31, an officer with the Winston-Salem Police Department was flagged down by a person who pointed out a woman passed out behind the wheel of a […]
ourdavie.com
Locals second in Pirate’s Cove Billfish Tournament
A team of competitive anglers including Matt Foster and Matt McCracken of Mocksville won second place in the 39th Annual Pirate’s Cove Billfish Tournament in Manteo. The fishing team of Jason Thompson, John Cain, Matt Foster and Matt McCracken chartered Captain Stephen Draughton and First Mate Sam Stainback of the Bill Collector – a 52-foot Jarrett Bay – out of Morehead City; 86 boats competed for $1.04 million in prize money at the tournament.
WBTV
Bad Company doubles down, wows packed house to take top honors at Wild Circle K Monster Truck Bash
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - For the second consecutive year, it was good to be Bad at the Circle K Monster Truck Bash at The Dirt Track at Charlotte as Bad Company took home to top prize in the head-to-head competition, before sweeping the night’s top prizes with a historic freestyle performance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina
If you happen to live in North Carolina and you love eating seafood then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should add to your list and visit next time you are in the area, in case you haven't visited them already. Here's what made it on the list.
WBTV
Charlotte Pride breaks record, sees highest turnout ever
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Pride organizers say they broke their record for turnout at the Pride Festival and Parade this weekend. Matt Comer, the organizer of the Pride Parade and Festival, says an estimated 275,000 people flooded Uptown this weekend after the pandemic shut down festivities for the past two years.
This NC public university chancellor was the highest paid in the nation last year
Here’s which other North Carolina education leaders are on the list, which factors in both base salary and performance bonuses.
When will it feel like fall in North Carolina?
(WGHP) – The recent drop in temperatures in the Piedmont Triad may have you hoping we’re done with the hot, summer days and feeling excited about the cooler weather to come. However, while the Piedmont Triad has been in a cooler pattern, we’re likely not done with the heat yet. When do we see the […]
power98fm.com
South Carolina Beer Named Best Pale in the U.S. in National Competition
Looking for a good pale to try soon? Might want to look to South Carolina for the best pale in the U.S. according to a recent competition. A beer made in South Carolina was just named the best after competing in a national taste-testing competition. According to The State, RJ Rockers Brewing Company in Spartanburg has the best pale for you to try.
5 Great Pizza Places in North Carolina
If you happen to live in North Carolina or like to travel to North Carolina often and spend your holidays there then you are in good luck because today we are talking about five amazing pizza places that you should really visit if you want to taste some delicious food. All of these are highly praised by local people and are known for using only fresh and high-quality ingredients so there is no doubt that their food is one of a kind. If you have never been to these five amazing pizza places in North Carolina, make sure you do.
2 North Carolina Cities Among The Best BBQ Cities In The U.S.
Clever ranked the 50 biggest cities in the country to find the best spots for barbecue, and two in North Carolina made the cut.
Good food and dorms. Lots of liquor and pot. The worst profs? Here’s how students rank their colleges
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – The students have spoken, the rankings are out, and North Carolina’s touted universities fared pretty well. We are talking about The Princeton Review and its 31st annual ranking of The Best 388 Colleges, which includes rankings of schools in 50 categories that range from good professors and financial aid to a lot […]
Stanly News & Press
Birth announcements – July 2022
• Tobias Bock Gus Absher was born July 26 at Atrium Health Stanly to Dustin Paul Absher and Melissa Van Ness Menchaca. • Genesis Tazannah Acosta was born July 7 at Atrium Health Stanly to Jennifer Carolina Acosta. • Ezra William Allen was born July 20 at Atrium Health Stanly...
weatherboy.com
Earthquakes Rattle South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina
While scientists continue to explore what’s the cause of an ongoing swarm of earthquakes north and east of Columbia, South Carolina, USGS reports that several other earthquakes far from this area of concern have rattled the region in recent days, with six other earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina over the last week.
Charlotte Pride 2022 draws thousands to uptown
Thousands packed into the streets of uptown Charlotte on Saturday in a burst of rainbows and color for the annual Charlotte Pride festival — the first since the COVID-19 pandemic limited large public gatherings in 2020 and 2021. Many festival-goers said they were excited for the annual celebration to...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina City Ranks in Top Places to Visit for Labor Day Weekend
Got any Labor Day weekend plans? Most people like to travel or have one final beach celebration before the summer is over on that long weekend break. Either way, having a three-day weekend for most people means relaxation. From beach trips to mountain trips to sleeping on the couch, you can spend your Labor Day anyway you want. Labor Day is also the time you may start to feel the fall vibes in some areas you may visit. From football season starting up to brisk winds happening in some areas, it’s the perfect time to say goodbye to summer and hello to fall.
PhillyBite
Best Hot Dog Spots in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
Rowan County woman plans to invest in real estate after winning top lottery prize
SALISBURY, N.C. — A Rowan County woman is going to live out a lifelong dream of investing in real estate after winning the lottery. Paola Guerrero-Alonso plans to invest in real estate after winning $200,000 from a simple $5 Sapphire 7′s ticket. Officials said she bought the ticket at the Speedway on South Main Street in Salisbury, N.C.
Can you pronounce the names of these North Carolina places?
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The Tar Heel State is a vibrant and diverse place with a little slice of paradise for everyone to enjoy, whether you prefer the beauty of the mountains or the sandy shores of the coastline. With that diversity, comes a wild variety of names, some of which may be pronounced […]
Comments / 0