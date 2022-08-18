ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WCNC

Myers Park graduate named UNC starting QB

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former Myers Park standout Drake Maye was named the starting quarterback for the North Carolina Tar Heels, head coach Mack Brown announced Monday. The Tar Heels open the season Saturday night against Florida A&M. The game will be televised on the ACC Network at 8:15 p.m.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ourdavie.com

Locals second in Pirate’s Cove Billfish Tournament

A team of competitive anglers including Matt Foster and Matt McCracken of Mocksville won second place in the 39th Annual Pirate’s Cove Billfish Tournament in Manteo. The fishing team of Jason Thompson, John Cain, Matt Foster and Matt McCracken chartered Captain Stephen Draughton and First Mate Sam Stainback of the Bill Collector – a 52-foot Jarrett Bay – out of Morehead City; 86 boats competed for $1.04 million in prize money at the tournament.
MOCKSVILLE, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina

If you happen to live in North Carolina and you love eating seafood then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should add to your list and visit next time you are in the area, in case you haven't visited them already. Here's what made it on the list.
THOMASVILLE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte Pride breaks record, sees highest turnout ever

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Pride organizers say they broke their record for turnout at the Pride Festival and Parade this weekend. Matt Comer, the organizer of the Pride Parade and Festival, says an estimated 275,000 people flooded Uptown this weekend after the pandemic shut down festivities for the past two years.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

When will it feel like fall in North Carolina?

(WGHP) – The recent drop in temperatures in the Piedmont Triad may have you hoping we’re done with the hot, summer days and feeling excited about the cooler weather to come.  However, while the Piedmont Triad has been in a cooler pattern, we’re likely not done with the heat yet.  When do we see the […]
ENVIRONMENT
power98fm.com

South Carolina Beer Named Best Pale in the U.S. in National Competition

Looking for a good pale to try soon? Might want to look to South Carolina for the best pale in the U.S. according to a recent competition. A beer made in South Carolina was just named the best after competing in a national taste-testing competition. According to The State, RJ Rockers Brewing Company in Spartanburg has the best pale for you to try.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Alina Andras

5 Great Pizza Places in North Carolina

If you happen to live in North Carolina or like to travel to North Carolina often and spend your holidays there then you are in good luck because today we are talking about five amazing pizza places that you should really visit if you want to taste some delicious food. All of these are highly praised by local people and are known for using only fresh and high-quality ingredients so there is no doubt that their food is one of a kind. If you have never been to these five amazing pizza places in North Carolina, make sure you do.
WILMINGTON, NC
Stanly News & Press

Birth announcements – July 2022

• Tobias Bock Gus Absher was born July 26 at Atrium Health Stanly to Dustin Paul Absher and Melissa Van Ness Menchaca. • Genesis Tazannah Acosta was born July 7 at Atrium Health Stanly to Jennifer Carolina Acosta. • Ezra William Allen was born July 20 at Atrium Health Stanly...
weatherboy.com

Earthquakes Rattle South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina

While scientists continue to explore what’s the cause of an ongoing swarm of earthquakes north and east of Columbia, South Carolina, USGS reports that several other earthquakes far from this area of concern have rattled the region in recent days, with six other earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina over the last week.
COLUMBIA, SC
WFAE

Charlotte Pride 2022 draws thousands to uptown

Thousands packed into the streets of uptown Charlotte on Saturday in a burst of rainbows and color for the annual Charlotte Pride festival — the first since the COVID-19 pandemic limited large public gatherings in 2020 and 2021. Many festival-goers said they were excited for the annual celebration to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina City Ranks in Top Places to Visit for Labor Day Weekend

Got any Labor Day weekend plans? Most people like to travel or have one final beach celebration before the summer is over on that long weekend break. Either way, having a three-day weekend for most people means relaxation. From beach trips to mountain trips to sleeping on the couch, you can spend your Labor Day anyway you want. Labor Day is also the time you may start to feel the fall vibes in some areas you may visit. From football season starting up to brisk winds happening in some areas, it’s the perfect time to say goodbye to summer and hello to fall.
TRAVEL
PhillyBite

Best Hot Dog Spots in North Carolina

- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

Can you pronounce the names of these North Carolina places?

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The Tar Heel State is a vibrant and diverse place with a little slice of paradise for everyone to enjoy, whether you prefer the beauty of the mountains or the sandy shores of the coastline. With that diversity, comes a wild variety of names, some of which may be pronounced […]

