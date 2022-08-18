The federal government is taking over a recent Hilo drug case. Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen announced Thursday night, Aug. 18, that the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Hawai‘i, has adopted the prosecution of 29 year-old Mikki Matsuyama and 33 year-old Elias Peace, both of Hilo, following their Aug. 12 arrests for conspiracy to distribute and attempted possession with intent to distribute over 3 pounds of methamphetamine and almost 1,000 fentanyl pills.

