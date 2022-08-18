Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Amid severe shortage, Hilo hospital to hire nurse aides with no experience and train them
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - The workforce crisis continues to hamstring Hawaii’s hospitals. In addition to the statewide shortage of nurses, there’s also a need for hundreds of nurse aides. The situation is so dire, Hilo Medical Center is now hiring aides with no experience and training them as they...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Halau seeks help after fire guts historic 1929 Holualoa Theatre near Kailua-Kona
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A historic structure just outside of Kailua-Kona on Hawaii Island was destroyed by a raging fire Sunday morning -- leaving a hula halau without a home and supplies. The 1929 Holualoa Theatre was home to several community organizations, including Kumu Lehua Bray’s Hula Maunalei Halau for the...
KITV.com
Hawaii County police recruiting entry-level officers
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) - The Hawaii Police Department is looking for entry-level police officers to join its team. A recruitment portal opens Sunday, August 21, and will close on Tuesday, August 30.
bigislandvideonews.com
Possible Drowning Reported At Kehena Beach
PUNA, Hawaiʻi - Attempts to resuscitate 72-year-old Gabriel DeSilva of Pahoa were unsuccessful, and he was later pronounced dead at Hilo Medical Center. (BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Police Department is reporting a possible drowning at Kehena Beach in Puna that occurred on Sunday, August 21. From the...
bigislandnow.com
HPD Seeks Public Help Finding Missing Man
Authorities seek the public’s help locating a missing man. Henry Henry was last seen on Aug. 20, 2022, after he left a retail outlet located on the 300 block of Makaala Street, in Hilo. He is described as Pacific Islander, approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall, 200 pounds, dark complexion, brown eyes, and black hair.
bigislandvideonews.com
Reverse Angle Parking Installed At Kealoha Beach Park
KEAUKAHA, Hawaiʻi - County officials say the park's one-way traffic pattern has been reestablished, along with a new system of reverse angled parking throughout the park. (BIVN) – There is a new parking scheme at the repaved Kealoha Beach Park in Keaukaha. The new system features reverse angle...
bigislandnow.com
Hawaii County Surf Forecast for August 20, 2022
Sunny until 12 PM, then mostly cloudy. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Southwest winds around 5 mph. Kona High 1.7 feet 12:31 PM HST. Kawaihae High 2.1 feet 12:10 PM HST. Sunrise 6:06 AM HST. Sunset 6:49 PM HST. TONIGHT. Weather. Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly.
bigislandvideonews.com
Volcano Man Charged Following Fern Forest Incident
PUNA, Hawaiʻi - 34 year-old Jerald Cline was charged following an August 18, 2022 incident at a Fern Forest residence in Puna. (BIVN) – A Volcano man has been charged following an alleged incident that took place this past Thursday in Fern Forest. From the Office of the...
bigislandnow.com
Feds Taking Over Hilo Drug Case
The federal government is taking over a recent Hilo drug case. Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen announced Thursday night, Aug. 18, that the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Hawai‘i, has adopted the prosecution of 29 year-old Mikki Matsuyama and 33 year-old Elias Peace, both of Hilo, following their Aug. 12 arrests for conspiracy to distribute and attempted possession with intent to distribute over 3 pounds of methamphetamine and almost 1,000 fentanyl pills.
DLNR sets cameras, bait for reported Big Island wildcat
The Department of Land and Natural Resources continues to investigate a report of the mysterious feline spotted on Hawaii Island. This comes as another invasive species, a skunk, is found on Maui.
Flames blazed at Holualoa Theatre
The Hawaii Police Department reported that drivers should avoid Route 180 between Holualoa Elementary School and Kona Imin Center because of a structure fire.
Man who hit Hawaii flight attendant is sentenced
The incident took place on a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Honolulu to Hilo on Sept. 23, 2021.
bigislandvideonews.com
Fire At Historic Holualoa Theatre
KONA, Hawaiʻi - No injuries were reported in the fire that fully involved 1929 Holualoa Theatre. (BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Fire Department on Sunday reported a fire at the Historic Holualoa Theatre in Kona. The 2,376 square ft. structure which officials say dated back to 1929...
Mysterious cat seen jumping 6 feet into the air in Hawaii
Officials are investigating sightings of an unusual animal prowling the rural hills of Hawaii’s Big Island. “I’m like, ‘Oh my God. That is not a dog, that is a cat. That is a huge cat.’”
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island police locate woman who escaped from custody
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police said they have located a woman who escaped from police custody. Authorities said 34-year-old Jenna Martin was arrested in Pahoa on Wednesday around 7:45 a.m. Officials said she had escaped around 6 p.m. on Monday. There was no word on why she was in...
bigislandnow.com
Police Seek Missing Pāhoa Teen
Hawai‘i Island police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Alika Togi-Branco, who was reported as a runaway. He was last seen on Monday, Aug. 15 shortly after 9 p.m. in Pāhoa wearing a reggae colored surf shorts, white t-shirt, white shoes, and a black hat.
Mysterious wildcat sighting reported in Hawaii
A report of a large wildcat has some Hawaii Island residents on edge. What appears to be something the size of a large dog was reported by a Big Island man on the rural slopes of Mt. Hualalai above Kailua-Kona.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police: Hawaii woman dies after being pinned by own car
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police said a woman has died after apparently being pinned by her own vehicle. Authorities said the incident happened on Monday at around 6:45 p.m. in the Hawaiian Paradise Park subdivision in Keaau. Witnesses told police the woman was standing between her vehicle, a Chevy...
bigislandnow.com
HPD Seeks Public Help Identifying Robbery Suspect
Authorities seek the public’s help identifying a woman wanted for questions in robbery investigation in Hilo. The investigation stems from an incident that occurred on Puainako Street on Aug. 5 at 4:55 p.m. Hawai‘i police describe the female suspect as having a medium complexion, between 5 feet 4 inches and 5 feet 9 inches tall, 150 to 180 pounds, with dark brown hair. She has an unknown type of tattoo on the right side of her chest.
bigislandnow.com
Pāhoa Man Sentenced to Mandatory Minimum Prison Term After Pleading Guilty to Drug, Firearm Charges
A Pāhoa man who pleaded guilty to various drug and firearm charges was sentenced to a 10-year prison term. Since Jordan Maka’ala Valente Kaneshiro accepted a plea agreement, county prosecutors say the 34-year-old will serve a mandatory minimum term of six years and eight months, without the possibility of probation or parole.
