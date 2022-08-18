ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

bigislandvideonews.com

Possible Drowning Reported At Kehena Beach

PUNA, Hawaiʻi - Attempts to resuscitate 72-year-old Gabriel DeSilva of Pahoa were unsuccessful, and he was later pronounced dead at Hilo Medical Center. (BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Police Department is reporting a possible drowning at Kehena Beach in Puna that occurred on Sunday, August 21. From the...
PAHOA, HI
bigislandnow.com

HPD Seeks Public Help Finding Missing Man

Authorities seek the public’s help locating a missing man. Henry Henry was last seen on Aug. 20, 2022, after he left a retail outlet located on the 300 block of Makaala Street, in Hilo. He is described as Pacific Islander, approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall, 200 pounds, dark complexion, brown eyes, and black hair.
HILO, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Reverse Angle Parking Installed At Kealoha Beach Park

KEAUKAHA, Hawaiʻi - County officials say the park's one-way traffic pattern has been reestablished, along with a new system of reverse angled parking throughout the park. (BIVN) – There is a new parking scheme at the repaved Kealoha Beach Park in Keaukaha. The new system features reverse angle...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawaii County Surf Forecast for August 20, 2022

Sunny until 12 PM, then mostly cloudy. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Southwest winds around 5 mph. Kona High 1.7 feet 12:31 PM HST. Kawaihae High 2.1 feet 12:10 PM HST. Sunrise 6:06 AM HST. Sunset 6:49 PM HST. TONIGHT. Weather. Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Volcano Man Charged Following Fern Forest Incident

PUNA, Hawaiʻi - 34 year-old Jerald Cline was charged following an August 18, 2022 incident at a Fern Forest residence in Puna. (BIVN) – A Volcano man has been charged following an alleged incident that took place this past Thursday in Fern Forest. From the Office of the...
VOLCANO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Feds Taking Over Hilo Drug Case

The federal government is taking over a recent Hilo drug case. Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen announced Thursday night, Aug. 18, that the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Hawai‘i, has adopted the prosecution of 29 year-old Mikki Matsuyama and 33 year-old Elias Peace, both of Hilo, following their Aug. 12 arrests for conspiracy to distribute and attempted possession with intent to distribute over 3 pounds of methamphetamine and almost 1,000 fentanyl pills.
HILO, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Fire At Historic Holualoa Theatre

KONA, Hawaiʻi - No injuries were reported in the fire that fully involved 1929 Holualoa Theatre. (BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Fire Department on Sunday reported a fire at the Historic Holualoa Theatre in Kona. The 2,376 square ft. structure which officials say dated back to 1929...
HOLUALOA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Island police locate woman who escaped from custody

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police said they have located a woman who escaped from police custody. Authorities said 34-year-old Jenna Martin was arrested in Pahoa on Wednesday around 7:45 a.m. Officials said she had escaped around 6 p.m. on Monday. There was no word on why she was in...
PAHOA, HI
bigislandnow.com

Police Seek Missing Pāhoa Teen

Hawai‘i Island police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Alika Togi-Branco, who was reported as a runaway. He was last seen on Monday, Aug. 15 shortly after 9 p.m. in Pāhoa wearing a reggae colored surf shorts, white t-shirt, white shoes, and a black hat.
PAHOA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police: Hawaii woman dies after being pinned by own car

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police said a woman has died after apparently being pinned by her own vehicle. Authorities said the incident happened on Monday at around 6:45 p.m. in the Hawaiian Paradise Park subdivision in Keaau. Witnesses told police the woman was standing between her vehicle, a Chevy...
KEAAU, HI
bigislandnow.com

HPD Seeks Public Help Identifying Robbery Suspect

Authorities seek the public’s help identifying a woman wanted for questions in robbery investigation in Hilo. The investigation stems from an incident that occurred on Puainako Street on Aug. 5 at 4:55 p.m. Hawai‘i police describe the female suspect as having a medium complexion, between 5 feet 4 inches and 5 feet 9 inches tall, 150 to 180 pounds, with dark brown hair. She has an unknown type of tattoo on the right side of her chest.
HILO, HI

