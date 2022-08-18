A 50-pound tortoise was found wandering through a park in San Antonio, Texas, after digging out of his human’s backyard. According to a Facebook post from the City of San Antonio Animal Care Services (San Antonio ACS), people walking through the park found the large tortoise on August 7. They knew that because there are no native tortoises that grow to that size, he was likely someone’s pet. They made a report to 3-1-1, and Animal Care Officers Huron and Alvarado arrived at the scene shortly after.

