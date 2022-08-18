ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 29

David Hawblitz
3d ago

Riverwalk area inundated with illegals. Trouble lies with your local television affiliates. ABC CBS NBC to busy broadcasting liberal propaganda. Seen this first hand. Local affiliates are terrorists organizations.

Reply
4
Kimberly
4d ago

I live in Lubbock, unfortunately it's a good idea to just Uber to the depot...it's a lot of fun out there, but you can get your window smashed at 1a.

Reply
2
L F
3d ago

People, it is easy, consider the source of the article. since when is TicTok a viable news source? Do not get caught up in the web of OPINIONS?

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
101.5 KNUE

3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit

A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lubbock, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
Entertainment
San Antonio, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Lubbock, TX
Government
City
Lubbock, TX
treksplorer.com

Best Things to Do in San Marcos, Texas

Cruising through Texas on your South Central US road trip? Take out some time to comb through all the best things to do in San Marcos, Texas. Sandwiched between Austin and San Antonio, the Central Texas college town is a must-see stop when traveling through the Texas Hill Country. On...
SAN MARCOS, TX
KSAT 12

Meet the newest reporter at KSAT, Camelia Juarez

You’ve most likely seen journalist Camelia Juarez on-air and have read her articles on KSAT.com already. That’s because Camelia worked at KSAT 12 as a news intern a few years ago and she has hit the ground running since her first day as a reporter. Camelia has brought...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Ne San Antonio River Walk#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Tiktoker
One Green Planet

50-Pound Tortoise Found Wandering Through Park in Texas

A 50-pound tortoise was found wandering through a park in San Antonio, Texas, after digging out of his human’s backyard. According to a Facebook post from the City of San Antonio Animal Care Services (San Antonio ACS), people walking through the park found the large tortoise on August 7. They knew that because there are no native tortoises that grow to that size, he was likely someone’s pet. They made a report to 3-1-1, and Animal Care Officers Huron and Alvarado arrived at the scene shortly after.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
flicksandfood.com

New Much Anticipated Restaurant at Pearl Announces Grand Opening Date

New Much Anticipated Carriqui Restaurant, Led by Executive Chef Jaime Gonzalez, will be Operating Seven Days a Week and will Offer Lunch and Dinner Service. Potluck Hospitality announces new much anticipated Pearl eatery Carriqui will open September 2nd. WHAT:. Potluck Hospitality is excited to announce that the highly anticipated 380-seat...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio, TX
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

 https://www.mysanantonio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy