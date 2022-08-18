ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Joseph Post

🎥Legal sport betting begins in Kansas September 1

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday that sportsbooks at Kansas’ four state-owned casinos can begin accepting wagers in person and on mobile platforms starting September 1, 2022, and will officially open September 8. Sports wagering, like all gaming in Kansas, is owned by the state and operated...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Kansas Lottery told to redo some sports betting regulations

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Attorney General's Office has asked Kansas Lottery officials to review some proposed regulations needed before legalized sports gambling can begin in the state. The attorney general's office approved three proposed regulations but returned others to the Kansas Lottery after “identifying specific shortcomings that...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Brain-eating amoeba confirmed in 2nd Midwest death

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal health officials confirmed Friday that a Nebraska child died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in a river near Omaha. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the presence of the naegleria fowleri amoeba in the child, according...
OMAHA, NE
St. Joseph Post

Kan. Democrat not interested in being footnote to history in Senate race

TOPEKA — Democrat Mark Holland said he wouldn’t be deterred by political math resulting in Republicans winning every Kansas election for U.S. Senate since 1939. Holland, former mayor of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, said a formula for success against Republican U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran was to prevail in 10 counties holding two-thirds of the state’s vote and by respecting interests of neglected rural voters.
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Missouri student test scores still lag behind pre-pandemic levels

A day after preliminary test scores showed Missouri students’ performance on standardized tests have not bounced back from the pandemic, education advocacy groups and parents urged state lawmakers to take a comprehensive approach at crafting accountability measures for schools. On Tuesday, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released...
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph man charged after fleeing, hitting deputy with pickup

A 37-year-old St. Joseph man faces criminal charges after delivering a glancing blow to a Buchanan County sheriff’s deputy while fleeing officers. The St. Joseph Police Department reports it received a complaint about a prowler around 10:30 Sunday night. When officers responded to East Ayrlawn, they discovered the suspect had retreated to Lake Contrary School on Alabama, just outside the city limits.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
St. Joseph Post

Kansas abortion vote shows limits of GOP’s strength

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An increase in turnout among Democrats and independents and a notable shift in Republican-leaning counties contributed to the overwhelming support of abortion rights last week in traditionally conservative Kansas, according to a detailed Associated Press analysis of the voting results. A proposed state constitutional amendment...
KANSAS STATE
