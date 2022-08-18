Read full article on original website
The historic Weston Burley House No. 1 is a reminder of the once thriving market of tobacco in that Missouri cityCJ CoombsWeston, MO
Some of Smithville, Missouri's earliest settlers were buried at Aker CemeteryCJ CoombsSmithville, MO
The historical octagon-shaped or round barns across America were beneficial to early settlers and farmersCJ CoombsRea, MO
The Mount Mora Cemetery constructed in 1851 in St. Joseph, Missouri holds historical persons of interestCJ CoombsSaint Joseph, MO
🎥: 'Country Jam in the Flint Hills' will benefit KSU Johnson Cancer Research
'Country Jam in the Flint Hills' festival will benefit K-State's Johnson Cancer Research Center's colorectal cancer research. Country music fans will head to Alma on Saturday evening to enjoy a concert with headliner, nationally known, Craig Campbell, and secondary opener, Travis Marvin of Ottawa, KS. Opening for Marvin and Campbell...
Kan. teen finalist in USA Mullet Championship competition
Riley County teen, Mikey Silva from Randolph, is one of the top 11 teens with mullets competing in the USA Teen Mullet Championship. Silva has been growing out his mullet for the last three years, maintaining it by getting it trimmed every eight weeks. You can vote for Mikey in...
St. Joseph School District wants to see attendance numbers continue to rise
Classes officially begin today for the St. Joseph School District and officials want to see students in school. District officials launched an attendance comeback plan in January after seeing a record low number in attendance. Director of School Improvement Kendra Lau says thanks to the comeback plan attendance numbers did...
🎥Legal sport betting begins in Kansas September 1
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday that sportsbooks at Kansas’ four state-owned casinos can begin accepting wagers in person and on mobile platforms starting September 1, 2022, and will officially open September 8. Sports wagering, like all gaming in Kansas, is owned by the state and operated...
Kan. Rep. Gail Finney remembered as champion for Wichita, warrior for justice
TOPEKA — Rep. Gail Finney’s colleagues mourned her death Saturday and remembered the Wichita Democrat as a fierce advocate for child welfare, a warrior for justice, a champion for her community, and a shining example of a public servant. Finney’s death was announced by fellow Democrats on social...
Missouri woman hospitalized after rear-end crash
GRUNDY COUNTY—A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just before 10a.m. Friday in Grundy County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Hyundai Accent driven by Cindal S. Lee, 30, Galt, was eastbound on MO 6 two miles east of Trenton. The vehicle rear-ended a 2018 Hyundai...
Kansas Lottery told to redo some sports betting regulations
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Attorney General's Office has asked Kansas Lottery officials to review some proposed regulations needed before legalized sports gambling can begin in the state. The attorney general's office approved three proposed regulations but returned others to the Kansas Lottery after “identifying specific shortcomings that...
Brain-eating amoeba confirmed in 2nd Midwest death
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal health officials confirmed Friday that a Nebraska child died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in a river near Omaha. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the presence of the naegleria fowleri amoeba in the child, according...
Film director Spielberg among donors in Kan. campaign on abortion
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Abortion opponents and abortion rights advocates together spent more than $22 million on a ballot question this month in Kansas, and famed film director and producer Steven Spielberg contributed to the successful effort to affirm abortion rights. Finance reports filed by 40 groups and individuals...
Kan. Democrat not interested in being footnote to history in Senate race
TOPEKA — Democrat Mark Holland said he wouldn’t be deterred by political math resulting in Republicans winning every Kansas election for U.S. Senate since 1939. Holland, former mayor of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, said a formula for success against Republican U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran was to prevail in 10 counties holding two-thirds of the state’s vote and by respecting interests of neglected rural voters.
Missouri man dead after ejected in 2-vehicle crash
GREENE COUNTY—A Missouri man died in an accident just after 2p.m. Friday in Greene County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1988 Ford Ranger driven by Thomas R. McPhetridge, 59, Billings, MO., was eastbound on Route N just north of Republic. The driver failed to stop for a...
Clergy, social workers fear fallout from new abortion laws
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Strict anti-abortion laws that took effect in Oklahoma this year led to the quick shuttering of every abortion facility in the state, but left questions for those who work directly with women who may seek their advice or help getting an abortion out of state.
Kansas schools: You can keep tabs on what books your kids check out
WICHITA — The American Library Association takes a hard line on privacy. Even kids, it contends, ought to be able to check out a book without someone looking over their shoulders. “All people, regardless of origin, age, background, or views, possess a right to privacy and confidentiality in their...
Little change in Kansas abortion recall; 1 county missed deadline
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Results from eight of nine Kansas counties that recounted ballots found fewer than 35 changed votes from the Aug. 2 election, when voters soundly rejected a proposed amendment that would have removed abortion rights from the state’s constitution. The counties faced a 5 p.m....
Missouri student test scores still lag behind pre-pandemic levels
A day after preliminary test scores showed Missouri students’ performance on standardized tests have not bounced back from the pandemic, education advocacy groups and parents urged state lawmakers to take a comprehensive approach at crafting accountability measures for schools. On Tuesday, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released...
St. Joseph man charged after fleeing, hitting deputy with pickup
A 37-year-old St. Joseph man faces criminal charges after delivering a glancing blow to a Buchanan County sheriff’s deputy while fleeing officers. The St. Joseph Police Department reports it received a complaint about a prowler around 10:30 Sunday night. When officers responded to East Ayrlawn, they discovered the suspect had retreated to Lake Contrary School on Alabama, just outside the city limits.
Kansas abortion vote shows limits of GOP’s strength
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An increase in turnout among Democrats and independents and a notable shift in Republican-leaning counties contributed to the overwhelming support of abortion rights last week in traditionally conservative Kansas, according to a detailed Associated Press analysis of the voting results. A proposed state constitutional amendment...
Recount: Johnson narrowly defeats Tyson in GOP treasurer’s race
TOPEKA — State Sen. Caryn Tyson conceded the Republican Party’s nomination for state treasurer amid a recount she sought in six counties that barely nudged the needle in an extremely close primary. Tyson, a GOP senator from Parker in eastern Kansas, sent a message Thursday to supporters of...
Lawsuit seeks to block pot legalization from appearing on Mo. ballot
An anti-drug legalization activist has filed a lawsuit arguing a recreational marijuana initiative petition was improperly certified by Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and should not appear on the November ballot. The lawsuit was filed Friday in Cole County Circuit Court — the final day within the 10-day window...
Mo. Senate hopefuls Schmitt, Valentine campaign at State Fair
SEDALIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri's Republican and Democratic U.S. Senate nominees on Thursday framed their campaigns around their support for or opposition to policies backed by President Joe Biden as they vied for farmers' votes at the Missouri State Fair. Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Democrat Trudy Busch...
