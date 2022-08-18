ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Brewers pitcher Eric Lauer chastises front office for trade deadline moves

If you haven't been able to make heads or tails out of what is happening to the Milwaukee Brewers, Eric Lauer appears to have the answer. The Brew Crew has gone from leading their division to being on the outside of a wild card spot in the month of August, going 7-11 and almost getting swept this weekend by the lowly Chicago Cubs. When dissecting exactly what has gone wrong, Lauer got candid and scolded the Brewers front office for how they handled the trade deadline -- and the message it sent to the clubhouse after it dealt Josh Hader.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
State
Wisconsin State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
ClutchPoints

‘You can give up and fold, or you can figure it out’: Padres closer Josh Hader gets brutally honest on recent struggles

This isn’t the Josh Hader that most of us have known. After being traded to the San Diego Padres, Hader has looked like a different man, for all the wrong reasons. Usually one of the most reliable closers in the game, the former Brewer has struggled in his save appearance this year. In the last three games, he has allowed either the winning or the game-tying run while on the mound.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

548K+
Followers
58K+
Post
206M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy