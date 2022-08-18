Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
Stimulus proposal would give families in Wisconsin hundreds each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
How Many Murders Have There Been in Milwaukee?Foodie TravelerMilwaukee, WI
WATCH: Little League World Series Player Accuses ESPN of Fixing Games During Hilarious ‘Hot Mic’ Moment
Nice try, ESPN, but you’re not going to pull a fast one on these young… The post WATCH: Little League World Series Player Accuses ESPN of Fixing Games During Hilarious ‘Hot Mic’ Moment appeared first on Outsider.
Brewers pitcher Eric Lauer chastises front office for trade deadline moves
If you haven't been able to make heads or tails out of what is happening to the Milwaukee Brewers, Eric Lauer appears to have the answer. The Brew Crew has gone from leading their division to being on the outside of a wild card spot in the month of August, going 7-11 and almost getting swept this weekend by the lowly Chicago Cubs. When dissecting exactly what has gone wrong, Lauer got candid and scolded the Brewers front office for how they handled the trade deadline -- and the message it sent to the clubhouse after it dealt Josh Hader.
WATCH: Yankees Fan Turns Perfectly Good Hot Dog into Savory Beer Straw
Is there a better summertime combination than beer, hot dogs and baseball? The answer, of course, is no. That trio of perfection basically screams America. But believe it or not, one New York Yankees fan tried to ruin this elite combo. A video posted to Instagram this week shows a...
Bill Lee, Former MLB Pitcher, Recovering Well Following Collapse at Savannah Bananas Game
Bill Lee appears on the mend after collapsing in the bullpen while warming up for… The post Bill Lee, Former MLB Pitcher, Recovering Well Following Collapse at Savannah Bananas Game appeared first on Outsider.
Brittany Mahomes’ Tweets During Chiefs Preseason Have NFL Fans Fired Up
The regular season isn’t underway just yet, but Patrick Mahomes‘ wife, Brittany, is certainly treating Saturday’s preseason contest that way. She’s clearly fired up for the NFL to be back, and her husband is playing pretty well. Mahomes took the field for the second preseason game...
‘You can give up and fold, or you can figure it out’: Padres closer Josh Hader gets brutally honest on recent struggles
This isn’t the Josh Hader that most of us have known. After being traded to the San Diego Padres, Hader has looked like a different man, for all the wrong reasons. Usually one of the most reliable closers in the game, the former Brewer has struggled in his save appearance this year. In the last three games, he has allowed either the winning or the game-tying run while on the mound.
