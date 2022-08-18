ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah Guthrie honors Richard Engel’s late son, Henry, with touching tribute

By Riley Cardoza
Page Six
 4 days ago

Savannah Guthrie honored Richard Engel’s late son, Henry, with a throwback photo after the 6-year-old’s death .

“Dearest Henry, I will never forget your sweet spirit and the twinkle in your eye,” Guthrie, 50, wrote via Twitter Thursday.

In the sweet snap, the “Today” show co-anchor smiled down at Henry as he touched her face with a smile.

Hours earlier, Guthrie’s NBC News colleague announced that his eldest son died on Aug. 9 after battling a rare neurological disorder.

“Our beloved son Henry passed away,” Engel, 48, tweeted. “He had the softest blue eyes, an easy smile and a contagious giggle.

“We always surrounded him with love and he returned it, and so much more,” the journalist continued.

Engel announced Henry’s death Thursday.
Engel and his wife, Mary Forrest, who are also the parents of 3-year-old son Theodore, welcomed Henry in September 2015.

Two years later, Engel revealed their eldest child’s diagnosis with Rett syndrome, which is characterized by severe physical and cognitive impairments.

The little one’s health took “a turn for the worse” this June.

“His condition progressed and he’s developed dystonia: uncontrolled shaking/ stiffness,” Engel tweeted at the time.

The NBC News chief foreign correspondent went on to share footage of Henry with his little brother, writing, “He was in the hospital for 6 weeks, but is now home and getting love from brother Theo.”

Engel concluded, “Thank you everyone for all the kind messages, from Henry, our Mr. Handsome.”

Engel shared his and Mary Forrest’s son’s Rett syndrome diagnosis in 2017.
Since Henry’s death, Hoda Kotb and more personalities at the network have sent Engel their support via Twitter.

“Oh Richard….. I am so so so sorry. My heart aches for you and your family. We love you,” Kotb, 58, wrote.

Al Roker added, “What a strong little man who touched every one who witnesses his bravery.”

