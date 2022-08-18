ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Fans can’t stop thirsting over shirtless Andrew Garfield

By Emily Selleck
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=463TFh_0hMOKjgh00

Peter Parker is looking more buff than ever.

Andrew Garfield fans lost their minds when a shirtless photo of the actor began circulating the internet on Thursday.

The “Amazing Spider-Man” star, 38, posed for a photo with a fan while on vacation in Bali and flaunted a very ripped figure.

“Guys Andrew Garfield is literally trending just because he looks hot as s–t in Bali. The power he holds,” one Twitter user wrote after the photo of Garfield on the Indonesian island began trending.

“andrew garfield is the sexiest man of 2022 FIGHT ME,” another fan wrote, while a third user chimed in, “one shirtless pic and whole twitter loses it’s [sic] mind … andrew garfield is THAT guy.”

The frenzy continued, with another user writing, “i can’t believe people actually met andrew garfield shirtless in bali and i wasn’t one of them,” and an additional fan commented, “‘I can say for sure that Andrew Garfield should be in the top 10 wonders of the world.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U9c7G_0hMOKjgh00
Fans can’t get enough of a candid, shirtless pic of the actor circulating online. He’s pictured here in Italy in July.
SPLASH NEWS – COBRA TEAM / BACKG

It comes a few months after the A-lister revealed he was planning to step back from acting and be “ordinary for a while.”

“I’m going to rest for a little bit,” Garfield told Variety in April.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VAatd_0hMOKjgh00
Social media users have publicly thirsted over the pics on Twitter.
Getty Images

“I need to recalibrate and reconsider what I want to do next and who I want to be and just be a bit of a person for a while … I need to just be a bit ordinary.”

The actor also confirmed he has “no plans” to reprise his iconic role in the Spider-Man franchise again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VOSP8_0hMOKjgh00
The stage and screen star recently revealed he’s on an acting break.
Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Page Six most recently spotted Garfield at the 2022 Tony Awards , followed by an after party at Rockefeller Center’s swanky Pebble Bar, where he was spotted with Broadway’s “Moulin Rouge” star Aaron Tveit.

He was later seen dancing the night away at The Plaza with his “Tick Tick Boom” co-star, Vanessa Hudgens.

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Heidi Klum bares it all in sheer star shirt on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Heidi Klum proved she’s a star in a sheer silver star blouse.  The “America’s Got Talent” judge rocked the ab-baring sheer shirt with gray slacks and a matching blazer during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Thursday. Klum, 49, showed off the see-through shirt with well-placed stars on her Instagram Stories, posting videos on her way to film the late-night show. Klum paired the silver studded jacket with a gray glittery smokey eye courtesy of her longtime makeup artist Linda Hay and long ash blonde bangs thanks to celebrity hairstylist Lorenzo Martin, which she showed off in a close-up in the...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde address ‘toxic negativity’ from fans over romance

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are finally addressing the “toxic negativity” some fans have aimed at their relationship online. The singer, 28, admitted that hateful comments about his partner, 38, “obviously” don’t make him “feel good” in his September cover story feature for Rolling Stone. “It’s obviously a difficult feeling to feel like being close to me means you’re at the ransom of a corner of Twitter or something,” the former One Direction member explained. “I just wanted to sing,” he added. “I didn’t want to get into it if I was going to hurt people like that.”  Wilde was also interviewed for...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

See the ‘special’ gift Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez gave wedding guests

One unsuspecting hotel guest got a very sweet arrival gift — courtesy of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. The newlyweds, who said “I do” for the second time Saturday in a lavish ceremony at Affleck’s estate in Georgia, gave custom chocolate boxes to wedding guests staying at a nearby hotel. However, some of the “J & B”-themed sweets slipped through the cracks and were offered to people not associated with the A-list couple. “I’m staying at a hotel in Savannah this weekend and we got Ben and Jen choccy,” one tourist claimed in an anonymous submission to Instagram gossip account Deuxmoi. A note that came...
SAVANNAH, GA
Page Six

Ben Affleck takes a stroll with Jennifer Garner look-alike daughter Violet, 16

Bennifer fans did a double take when they saw a Jennifer Garner look-alike walking alongside Ben Affleck in Savannah, Ga., ahead of his wedding weekend with Jennifer Lopez. “Omg I thought that was Jennifer Garner! Twins 😍,” “Omg she is Jennifer Garners mini me!!!” and “Violet is a mini Jen Garner, wow!” were just a few of the reactions social media users had when they realized the tall, brunette beauty standing next to the “Argo” actor was actually his 16-year-old daughter, Violet, and not his ex-wife. In the photos, the teenager sported dark-rimmed glasses — similar in style to the ones her...
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vanessa Hudgens
Person
Andrew Garfield
Person
Aaron Tveit
Page Six

Brad Pitt all smiles as Angelina Jolie’s alleged bruise photos emerge

Brad Pitt appeared to have a great time at a promotional event for his new movie, “Bullet Train,” as his feud with ex-wife Angelina Jolie worsens. The Oscar-winning actor appeared onstage at a news conference in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, ahead of the film’s release in the country. Pitt, who plays an assassin named Ladybug in the movie, was joined by his co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who portrays Tangerine. As such, they were greeted with ladybug- and tangerine-inspired cakes. The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star’s promotional appearance came as photos of bruises that Jolie allegedly sustained during a September 2016 fight on...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Ben Affleck jets off with Matt Damon after Jennifer Lopez wedding

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are giving “The Departed” a whole new meaning. The longtime best friends jetted off together Sunday instead of Affleck honeymooning with Jennifer Lopez after the couple’s second wedding. Affleck, 50, and Damon, 51, were spotted piling into a private jet with the “Argo” star’s three children at an airport in Georgia. Affleck looked exhausted following the three-day wedding celebration as he loaded his friends and family onto the aircraft. The “Gone Girl” star rocked a scraggly beard and was dressed casually in jeans and a T-shirt. Meanwhile, his “Good Will Hunting” co-star tried to keep a low profile, wearing...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Brooke Shields breaks down as daughter Rowan leaves for college

Brooke Shields broke down watching her 19-year-old daughter, Rowan, leave for her second year of college. “Turns out the second time is NOT the charm when it comes to your baby going off to college,” the actress, 57, captioned a video via Instagram Thursday. “Sophomore year, here she comes,” Shields, who also shares 16-year-old daughter Grier with husband Chris Henchy, continued. “I’ll be crying if you need me.” The “Blue Lagoon” star teared up in the footage, telling her followers that she thought Rowan’s departure “would be easier the second time because she’s already been away and she’s been [with the family]...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Ben Affleck’s mom injured, rushed to hospital ahead of Jennifer Lopez wedding

No “Wedding Planner” could have prepared for this. Ben Affleck’s mom was rushed to the hospital on Friday after falling off a dock at the actor’s Georgia home where he and Jennifer Lopez are planning to marry for the second time this weekend, the Daily Mail reported. Pictures show an ambulance departing the “Argo” star’s property with his mother, who was taken to St. Joseph Candler children’s hospital in Savannah, according to the report. A source told Daily Mail that his mother, Christopher Anne Boldt, fell and cut her leg. The outlet originally reported it was a child who was injured. The...
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Indonesian#Splash News#Variety
Page Six

Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s lavish, all-white Georgia wedding

“Love Never Fails.” Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said “I do” for the second time in a lavish ceremony at Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Ga., on Saturday. The lovebirds – who initially tied the knot in Las Vegas last month – welcomed A-listers like Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel, along with talent agent Patrick Whitesell, Australian model Pia Miller and “Jay and Silent Bob” stars Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes. Damon took a private jet to Georgia with wife Luciana Barroso on Friday, a source previously shared with Page Six, while Affleck’s younger brother, Casey, and ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, were both no-shows at the three-day...
RICEBORO, GA
Page Six

The real reason Casey Affleck skipped Ben, Jennifer Lopez’s wedding

Casey Affleck was unable to make it to Georgia for his brother’s lavish wedding because it appears he had to take his son Atticus to soccer practice. The “Manchester by the Sea” star’s girlfriend, Caylee Cowan, shared a since-deleted comment underneath Casey’s Instagram tribute to Bennifer 2.0 that gave away his real plans. “Hey, if you weren’t in town Saturday to take Atty to soccer practice then who would’ve helped the kid who broke his arm?” she wrote. “You’re a good man. I love you.” A rep for Casey didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. Cowan’s comment came after paparazzi caught up...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kimora Lee Simmons defends daughter’s choice to walk in her model footsteps

Kimora Lee Simmons is defending her daughter Aoki Lee Simmons’ choice to follow her footsteps into modeling while pursuing an Ivy League education at Harvard. “It’s absolutely absurd,” Simmons, 47, told People when ask about critics questioning why Aoki would pursue modeling while attending the prestigious university. “We wish Aoki the best and she knows that. So whether it’s in front of the camera or behind the scenes… It doesn’t make you any more or less of a business person or any more or less of a student or a student of the world or any more or less than a...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Brad Pitt allegedly caused $25K in damages to plane during Angelina Jolie fight

Brad Pitt allegedly caused $25,000 worth of damages to a plane during his and Angelina Jolie’s infamous 2016 fight. The actress, 47, alleged in a recently released FBI report that she was resting with her children on the aircraft when they told her to “look” at Pitt, 58, whom Jolie saw “pour a glass of red wine.” While the spilled alcohol’s location has been redacted in documents obtained by Page Six, Jolie later claimed that the wine “went all over the chair” and was not cleaned up “for the rest of the flight.” The “Salt” star alleged she “later” learned that “this caused...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

‘Teen Mom’ star Leah Messer engaged to Jaylan Mobley

“Teen Mom” star Leah Messer is a wife to be, announcing her engagement to Jaylan Mobley Saturday. “Two souls, one heart ❤️ It’s official!! 💍,” The reality star, 30, posted on Instagram beside a carousel of photos of the happy couple celebrating the moment beach side in Costa Rica. Mobley added within the comment section, “The one 4L!! I love you to the ends of the earth! ❤️.” On Mobley’s own page, he reposted the announcement and thanked fans who have been along for their love journey. “Thank you for following me on this journey of everything I’ve wished for ❤️.” Messer opened...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Harry Styles hits back at ‘queerbaiting’ allegations

Harry Styles is defending himself against critics who have accused him of “queerbaiting.” “Sometimes people say, ‘You’ve only publicly been with women,’ and I don’t think I’ve publicly been with anyone,” the singer told Rolling Stone, when asked about the allegations that he profits off perceived queer aesthetics without identifying with the community. “If someone takes a picture of you with someone, it doesn’t mean you’re choosing to have a public relationship or something.” Styles, 28, has had fans split on whether he’s actually “queerbaiting” or simply being himself and dressing how he wants to dress – much like David Bowie and Mick...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Jennifer Garner shops at Sam’s Club as ex Ben Affleck marries Jennifer Lopez again

Jennifer Garner skipped ex-husband Ben Affleck’s second wedding to Jennifer Lopez in favor of a visit to Sam’s Club. Former Mrs. Affleck was all smiles as she visited the store in South Charleston, W.Va., just before 4 p.m. on Saturday, TMZ reports. Photos obtained by the outlet show Garner, 50, sporting a casual blue tee, striped linen pants and sneakers. She appeared to be joined by her father – along with her businessman boyfriend, John Miller – for the outing, where she at one point even posed for a photo with a fan. Garner’s shopping trip took place around the same time...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
Page Six

Guests arrive for Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez’s Saturday night wedding

The celebration of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marriage was in full swing Saturday night at Affleck’s Georgia plantation-style estate, about a month after the couple officially tied the knot in Las Vegas. Aerial photos of the property show guests donning all white outfits gathering on a long white walkway to the actor’s house as sightseeing trolleys from nearby Savannah were seen behind the home in a circular driveway. Earlier in the day, Affleck and Lopez were seen sharing a kiss on the steps of the massive abode that was later filled with family and famous friends like Matt Damon and Kevin Smith. A...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Priyanka Chopra shares new photos of baby Malti: ‘Love like no other’

Priyanka Chopra shared sweet new photos with her and Nick Jonas’ baby girl, Malti. “Love like no other,” the “Quantico” alum captioned the Instagram carousel Sunday. Chopra held her 7-month-old in her lap in the first shot, with Malti rocking a white outfit and a tan bow headband. In the second photo, the actress smiled with her daughter’s feet in her face. Malti sported a beaded anklet with hearts on her left foot. Chopra, 40, and Jonas, 29, surprised fans when they welcomed Malti via surrogate in January. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family,” the “overjoyed”...
WORLD
Page Six

Lenny Kravitz played Sheryl Sandberg’s wedding welcome party in Wyoming

Lenny Kravitz played a private welcome party for Facebook billionaire Sheryl Sandberg’s wedding weekend, Page Six has exclusively learned. Sources tell us that the “Are You Gonna Go My Way” rocker played a gig on Friday night for Sandberg, her businessman groom, Tom Bernthal, and their guests at the Mangy Moose in Teton Village, Wyo. Page Six previously revealed that outgoing Meta COO Sandberg, 52, and Bernthal, 50, tied the knot in Jackson Hole, where sources said the couple booked the entire Four Seasons resort. “They bought out the whole hotel for the wedding, and it was on super lockdown,” said a source,...
TETON VILLAGE, WY
Page Six

Ben Affleck looks exhausted after 3-day wedding extravaganza

No sleep for the groom. Ben Affleck looked exhausted while on his way out of Georgia following his splashy nuptials to Jennifer Lopez over the weekend. The “Batman” actor, 50, was photographed reclining in the backseat of an SUV with his eyes half-closed while accompanied by three more people as they made their way to the airport. However, his sleepy state didn’t last long after he met up with longtime pal Matt Damon and his family at the airport. After Damon and his family boarded one plane, Affleck helped his three kids — whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13,...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

138K+
Followers
15K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy